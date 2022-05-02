OpenIPC
Alternative IP Camera firmware from an open community
Welcome to OpenIPC 👋
Alternative IP Camera firmware from an open community
Pinned
-
Alternative IP Camera firmware from an open community
C
203
54
-
Simple tool (and library) for checking IP camera hardware
C
32
8
-
Seamless transition between video cameras firmware
Shell
17
6
-
Microbe Web UI is a default web interface for OpenIPC firmware.
JavaScript
6
7
-
A lightweight real-time streaming library for IP cameras
C
54
9
-
OpenSource Mini IP camera streamer
C
47
32
Repositories
-
wiki
Public
The new OpenIPC wiki
5
GPL-3.0
21
0
1
Updated May 2, 2022
-
microbe-web
Public
Microbe Web UI is a default web interface for OpenIPC firmware.
JavaScript
6
MIT
6
1
1
Updated May 1, 2022
-
firmware
Public
Alternative IP Camera firmware from an open community
-
ipctool
Public
Simple tool (and library) for checking IP camera hardware
C
32
MIT
8
3
0
Updated Apr 27, 2022
-
sandbox
Public
Sandbox for experiments in the OpenIPC project
Shell
1
GPL-3.0
1
0
0
Updated Apr 25, 2022
-
microsnander
Public
Stripped down and modified version of Serial Nor/nAND/Eeprom programmeR (based on CH341A)
C
1
GPL-2.0
0
0
0
Updated Apr 18, 2022
-
motors
Public
Various code to manage motor hardware
C
5
MIT
4
0
0
Updated Apr 11, 2022
-
coupler
Public
Seamless transition between video cameras firmware
Shell
17
MIT
6
0
0
Updated Apr 10, 2022
-
camerasrnd
Public
Experiments with cheap Linux cameras
Shell
56
GPL-3.0
12
0
0
Updated Apr 6, 2022
-
audioplayer
Public
Simple command line audioplayer for HiSilicon IPC
C
4
MIT
0
0
0
Updated Apr 6, 2022
You can’t perform that action at this time.
You signed in with another tab or window. Reload to refresh your session.
You signed out in another tab or window. Reload to refresh your session.