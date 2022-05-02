Skip to content
Welcome to OpenIPC 👋

Alternative IP Camera firmware from an open community

  1. firmware Public

    Alternative IP Camera firmware from an open community

  2. ipctool Public

    Simple tool (and library) for checking IP camera hardware

  3. coupler Public

    Seamless transition between video cameras firmware

  4. microbe-web Public

    Microbe Web UI is a default web interface for OpenIPC firmware.

  5. smolrtsp Public

    A lightweight real-time streaming library for IP cameras

  6. mini Public

    OpenSource Mini IP camera streamer

