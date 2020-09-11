Skip to content

KISSGallery

Keep It Stupid Simple Gallery

KISSGallery

Keep It Stupid Simple Gallery

PHP + javascript gallery in 1 file.

Demo : https://oros42.github.io/KISSGallery/index.html

KISS : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/KISS_principle

Install

sudo apt install php-gd
cd /<WHERE_YOUR_IMAGES_ARE>/
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Oros42/KISSGallery/master/index.php

Recommendation, resize images you share

Install imagemagick

sudo apt install imagemagick

Resize any «.jpg» in 2000x2000px :

# /!\ This line modify files !
for i in *.{jpg,JPG,jpeg}; do convert "$i" -resize 2000x2000 -strip -interlace Plane -auto-orient "${i}"; done

Adapte this to your needs.

Customize

Change the favicon

Put a favicon image in the folder and edit line 23 :

//define("FAVICON_PATH", "favicon.png");

to

define("FAVICON_PATH", "favicon.png");

With the good favicon's name.

Add title on images

Create the file titles.csv with :

<FILE_NAME_1>;<TITLE>
<FILE_NAME_2>;<TITLE>
<FILE_NAME_3>;<TITLE>
...

Example :

100_0178.jpg;A nice sunset
100_4154.JPG;A cool building

You want more ?

For uploading files

Add this : https://github.com/Oros42/tiny_DnDUp

Security ?

Apache

https://httpd.apache.org/docs/current/howto/htaccess.html
Set in you /etc/apache2/sites-available/<YOUR_CONF>.conf :

AllowOverride All

And

cd <YOUR_WWW__GALLERY_DIR>
htpasswdPATH="<SAFE_PLACE>/.htpasswd"
echo "Authtype Basic
Authname 'Who are you ?'
require valid-user
AuthUserFile $htpasswdPATH
" > .htaccess
htpasswd -c $htpasswdPATH <MY_USER_NAME>

Nginx

https://docs.nginx.com/nginx/admin-guide/security-controls/configuring-http-basic-authentication/

