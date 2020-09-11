KISSGallery
Keep It Stupid Simple Gallery
PHP + javascript gallery in 1 file.
Demo : https://oros42.github.io/KISSGallery/index.html
KISS : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/KISS_principle
Install
sudo apt install php-gd
cd /<WHERE_YOUR_IMAGES_ARE>/
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Oros42/KISSGallery/master/index.php
Recommendation, resize images you share
Install imagemagick
sudo apt install imagemagick
Resize any «.jpg» in 2000x2000px :
# /!\ This line modify files !
for i in *.{jpg,JPG,jpeg}; do convert "$i" -resize 2000x2000 -strip -interlace Plane -auto-orient "${i}"; done
Adapte this to your needs.
Customize
Change the favicon
Put a favicon image in the folder and edit line 23 :
//define("FAVICON_PATH", "favicon.png");
to
define("FAVICON_PATH", "favicon.png");
With the good favicon's name.
Add title on images
Create the file
titles.csv with :
<FILE_NAME_1>;<TITLE>
<FILE_NAME_2>;<TITLE>
<FILE_NAME_3>;<TITLE>
...
Example :
100_0178.jpg;A nice sunset
100_4154.JPG;A cool building
You want more ?
For uploading files
Add this : https://github.com/Oros42/tiny_DnDUp
Security ?
Apache
https://httpd.apache.org/docs/current/howto/htaccess.html
Set in you /etc/apache2/sites-available/<YOUR_CONF>.conf :
AllowOverride All
And
cd <YOUR_WWW__GALLERY_DIR>
htpasswdPATH="<SAFE_PLACE>/.htpasswd"
echo "Authtype Basic
Authname 'Who are you ?'
require valid-user
AuthUserFile $htpasswdPATH
" > .htaccess
htpasswd -c $htpasswdPATH <MY_USER_NAME>
Nginx
https://docs.nginx.com/nginx/admin-guide/security-controls/configuring-http-basic-authentication/