Unused RAM is wasted RAM, so why not put some of that VRAM in your graphics card to work?

vramfs is a utility that uses the FUSE library to create a file system in VRAM. The idea is pretty much the same as a ramdisk, except that it uses the video RAM of a discrete graphics card to store files. It is not intented for serious use, but it does actually work fairly well, especially since consumer GPUs with 4GB or more VRAM are now available.

On the developer's system, the continuous read performance is ~2.4 GB/s and write performance 2.0 GB/s, which is about 1/3 of what is achievable with a ramdisk. That is already decent enough for a device not designed for large data transfers to the host, but future development should aim to get closer to the PCI-e bandwidth limits. See the benchmarks section for more info.

Linux with kernel 2.6+

FUSE development files

A graphics card with support for OpenCL 1.2

First, install the OpenCL driver for your graphics card and verify that it's recognized as an OpenCL device by running clinfo . Then install the libfuse3-dev package or build it from source. You will also need pkg-config and OpenCL development files, ( opencl-dev , opencl-clhpp-headers package or equivalent), with version 1.2 of the OpenCL headers at least.

Just run make to build vramfs .

If you want to debug with valgrind, you should compile with the minimal fake OpenCL implementation to avoid filling your screen with warnings caused by the OpenCL driver:

valgrind: make DEBUG=1

Mount a disk by running bin/vramfs <mountdir> <size> . The mountdir can be any empty directory. The size is the disk size in bytes. For more information, run bin/vramfs without arguments.

The recommended maximum size of a vramdisk is 50% of your VRAM. If you go over that, your driver or system may become unstable because it has to start swapping. For example, webpages in Chrome will stop rendering properly.

If the disk has been inactive for a while, the graphics card will likely lower its memory clock, which means it'll take a second to get up to speed again.

The FUSE library is used to implement vramfs as a user space file system. This eases development and makes working with APIs such as OpenCL straightforward.

When the program is started, it checks for an OpenCL capable GPU and attempts to allocate the specified amount of memory. Once the memory has been allocated, the root entry object is created and a global reference to it is stored.

FUSE then forwards calls like stat , readdir and write to the file system functions. These will then locate the entry through the root entry using the specified path. The required operations will then be performed on the entry object. If the entry is a file object, the operation may lead to OpenCL cvEnqueueReadBuffer or cvEnqueueWriteBuffer calls to manipulate the data.

When a file is created or opened, a file_session object is created to store the reference to the file object and any other data that is persistent between an fopen and fclose call.

OpenCL is used to allocate blocks of memory on the graphics card by creating buffer objects. When a new disk is mounted, a pool of disk size / block size buffers is created and initialised with zeros. That is not just a good practice, but it's also required with some OpenCL drivers to check if the VRAM required for the block is actually available. Unfortunately Nvidia cards don't support OpenCL 1.2, which means the cvEnqueueFillBuffer call has to be simulated by copying from a preallocated buffer filled with zeros. Somewhat interestingly, it doesn't seem to make a difference in performance on cards that support both.

Writes to blocks are generally asynchronous, whereas reads are synchronous. Luckily, OpenCL guarantees in-order execution of commands by default, which means reads of a block will wait for the writes to complete. OpenCL 1.1 is completely thread safe, so no special care is required when sending commands.

Block objects are managed using a shared_ptr so that they can automatically reinsert themselves into the pool on deconstruction.

The file system is a tree of entry_t objects with members for attributes like the parent directory, mode and access time. Each type of entry has its own subclass that derives from it: file_t , dir_t and symlink_t . The main file that implements all of the FUSE callbacks has a permanent reference to the root directory entry.

The file_t class contains extra write , read and size methods and manages the blocks to store the file data.

The dir_t class has an extra unordered_map that maps names to entry_t references for quick child lookup using its member function find .

Finally, the symlink_t class has an extra target string member that stores the pointer of the symlink.

All of the entry objects are also managed using shared_ptr so that an object and its data (e.g. file blocks) are automatically deallocated when they're unlinked and no process holds a file handle to them anymore. This can also be used to easily implement hard links later on.

The classes use getter/setter functions to automatically update the access, modification and change times at the appropriate moment. For example, calling the children member function of dir_t changes the access time and change time of the directory.

Unfortunately most of the operations are not thread safe, so all of the FUSE callbacks share a mutex to ensure that only one thread is mutating the file system at a time. The exceptions are read and write , which will temporarily release the lock while waiting for a read or write to complete.

The system used for testing has the following specifications:

OS: Ubuntu 14.04.01 LTS (64 bit)

Ubuntu 14.04.01 LTS (64 bit) CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K @ 4.0 Ghz

Intel Core i5-2500K @ 4.0 Ghz RAM: 8GB DDR3-1600

8GB DDR3-1600 GPU: AMD R9 290 4GB (Sapphire Tri-X)

Performance of continuous read, write and write+sync has been measured for different block allocation sizes by creating a new 2GiB disk for each new size and reading/writing a 2GiB file.

The disk is created using:

bin/vramfs /tmp/vram 2G

And the file is written and read using the dd command:

# write dd if=/dev/zero of=/tmp/vram/test bs=128K count=16000 # write+sync dd if=/dev/zero of=/tmp/vram/test bs=128K count=16000 conv=fdatasync # read dd if=/tmp/vram/test of=/dev/null bs=128K count=16000

These commands were repeated 5 times for each block size and then averaged to produce the results shown in the graph. No block sizes lower than 32KiB could be tested because the driver would fail to allocate that many OpenCL buffers. This may be solved in the future by using subbuffers.

Although 128KiB blocks offers the highest performance, 64KiB may be preferable because of the lower space overhead.

Implement RAID-0 for SLI/Crossfire setups