An open-source alternative frontend for YouTube which is efficient by design.

YouTube has an extremely invasive privacy policy which relies on using user data in unethical ways. You give them a lot of data - ranging from ideas, music taste, content, political opinions, and much more than you think.

By using Piped, you can freely watch and listen to content without the fear of prying eyes watching everything you are doing.

User Features

No age restriction Bypasses Geo restrictions if possible through a federated network

Technical Features

Multi-region load-balancing

Multi-region load-balancing Performant by design, designed to handle 1000s of users concurrently

Performant by design, designed to handle 1000s of users concurrently Does not use official YouTube APIs

Does not use official YouTube APIs Uses NewPipeExtractor to extract information

Uses NewPipeExtractor to extract information Public JSON API

Public JSON API Federated protocol on Matrix to let instances collaborate with each other

You can join us via Matrix at #piped.

You can also join us at the libera.chat IRC network which is bridged to the Matrix room at #piped.

You can join us on Lemmy on the !piped@feddit.rocks community.

See https://docs.piped.video/docs/self-hosting/ for more details.

The source code of the documentation website is available at https://github.com/TeamPiped/Documentation.

The documentation can be found at https://docs.piped.video (accessible via IPNS as well).

To redirect all YouTube links to Piped, you are highly recommended to use either Piped-Redirects or Libredirect.

You can help by translating the project to a language you speak at https://hosted.weblate.org/projects/piped/frontend/

Cloudflare Pages - cf.piped.video

Vercel - vc.piped.video

Render - re.piped.video

Fleek - fl.piped.video

DigitalOcean - do.piped.video

Netlify - nf.piped.video

Azure - az.piped.video

Fork the repository on GitHub: https://github.com/TeamPiped/Piped/fork

Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-awesome-feature

Stage your files git add .

Commit your changes git commit -am 'Add awesome new feature'

Push to the branch git push origin my-awesome-feature

Create a new pull request: https://github.com/TeamPiped/Piped/compare

pnpm install

pnpm serve

You can now make changes and view then in realtime!

If you would like to contact me personally, you may do so with the following means:

Donations can be made at:

bc1qhq8zjxmu405nvp37njj6zv3s980zg400pu9jfe (BTC)

0x1D77D4cfB1a947514241bcf19B1F04738495e2fD (ETH)

8A5Up8rKgagVAz6TuUduBqHp518H1U6fYc6GqCfWsaEfjGzbSccfYpgMqp5d4oe5Ws5MuFE1iKmhQTadhMhvuk3bHRT5Ebk (XMR, aka Monero)

nano_1ngejzydncche4rdua3iebhj7sa95pw5geq4pb8phugtjf3tku933ktjb4pq (Nano)

XpzgouDTKCUuE8a92XqjX9b43gKL8oLihw (Dash)

FIAT donations can be made at: https://liberapay.com/kavin

Contributions in any other form are also welcomed.

Yattee - an alternative frontend for YouTube, for IOS.

LibreTube - an alternative frontend for YouTube, for Android.

Hyperpipe - an alternative privacy respecting frontend for YouTube Music.

Musicale - an alternative to YouTube Music, with style.

ytify - a complementary minimal audio streaming frontend for YouTube.

PsTube - Watch and download videos without ads on Android, Linux, Windows, iOS, and Mac OSX.

Piped-Material - A fork of Piped, focusing on better performance and a more usable design.

ReacTube - Privacy friendly & distraction free Youtube front-end using Piped API.

YTDLnis - Video and audio downloader for Android that uses Piped to update formats.

DeskVideo - A desktop styled, customizable alternative front-end for YouTube.

Harmony Music - YouTube Music alternative for Android, built with Flutter that supports piped linking for playlists.

YourKit has given an open source license for their profiler, greatly simplifying the profiling of Piped's performance.

YourKit supports open source projects with its full-featured Java Profiler. YourKit, LLC is the creator of YourKit Java Profiler and YourKit .NET Profiler, innovative and intelligent tools for profiling Java and .NET applications.