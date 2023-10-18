Skip to content

Piped The Problem Features: Screenshots Public Chat Rooms Public Communities Self-Hosting Documentation Extensions Contributing Translations Mirrors Forking, and contributing Development Setup Compiles and hot-reloads for development Contact Donations Made with Piped YourKit

README.md

Piped

AGPL v3 Matrix Lemmy Registered Users IPFS Build GitHub Repo stars GitHub last commit Translation status

An open-source alternative frontend for YouTube which is efficient by design.

The Problem

YouTube has an extremely invasive privacy policy which relies on using user data in unethical ways. You give them a lot of data - ranging from ideas, music taste, content, political opinions, and much more than you think.

By using Piped, you can freely watch and listen to content without the fear of prying eyes watching everything you are doing.

Features:

User Features

  • No Ads
  • No Tracking
  • Lightweight on server and client
  • Infinite Scrolling
  • Light/Dark themes
  • Login
  • Feeds
  • Playlists
  • Integration with SponsorBlock
  • Integration with LBRY for streaming
  • Integration with Return YouTube Dislike via RYD-Proxy
  • 4K support
  • No connections to Google's servers
  • Playing just audio
  • PWA support
  • Locally saved Preferences
  • Available in many languages, thanks to our translators
  • Embedded video support
  • No age restriction
  • Bypasses Geo restrictions if possible through a federated network

Technical Features

  • Multi-region load-balancing
  • Performant by design, designed to handle 1000s of users concurrently
  • Does not use official YouTube APIs
  • Uses NewPipeExtractor to extract information
  • Public JSON API
  • Federated protocol on Matrix to let instances collaborate with each other

Screenshots

Player Trending Channel
Screenshot 1 Screenshot 2 Screenshot 3

Public Chat Rooms

  • You can join us via Matrix at #piped.
  • You can also join us at the libera.chat IRC network which is bridged to the Matrix room at #piped.

Public Communities

Self-Hosting

See https://docs.piped.video/docs/self-hosting/ for more details.

The source code of the documentation website is available at https://github.com/TeamPiped/Documentation.

Documentation

The documentation can be found at https://docs.piped.video (accessible via IPNS as well).

Extensions

To redirect all YouTube links to Piped, you are highly recommended to use either Piped-Redirects or Libredirect.

Contributing

Translations

You can help by translating the project to a language you speak at https://hosted.weblate.org/projects/piped/frontend/

Mirrors

Forking, and contributing

Development Setup

pnpm install

Compiles and hot-reloads for development

pnpm serve

You can now make changes and view then in realtime!

Contact

If you would like to contact me personally, you may do so with the following means:

Donations

Donations can be made at:

  • bc1qhq8zjxmu405nvp37njj6zv3s980zg400pu9jfe (BTC)
  • 0x1D77D4cfB1a947514241bcf19B1F04738495e2fD (ETH)
  • 8A5Up8rKgagVAz6TuUduBqHp518H1U6fYc6GqCfWsaEfjGzbSccfYpgMqp5d4oe5Ws5MuFE1iKmhQTadhMhvuk3bHRT5Ebk (XMR, aka Monero)
  • nano_1ngejzydncche4rdua3iebhj7sa95pw5geq4pb8phugtjf3tku933ktjb4pq (Nano)
  • XpzgouDTKCUuE8a92XqjX9b43gKL8oLihw (Dash)

FIAT donations can be made at: https://liberapay.com/kavin

Contributions in any other form are also welcomed.

Made with Piped

  • Yattee - an alternative frontend for YouTube, for IOS.
  • LibreTube - an alternative frontend for YouTube, for Android.
  • Hyperpipe - an alternative privacy respecting frontend for YouTube Music.
  • Musicale - an alternative to YouTube Music, with style.
  • ytify - a complementary minimal audio streaming frontend for YouTube.
  • PsTube - Watch and download videos without ads on Android, Linux, Windows, iOS, and Mac OSX.
  • Piped-Material - A fork of Piped, focusing on better performance and a more usable design.
  • ReacTube - Privacy friendly & distraction free Youtube front-end using Piped API.
  • YTDLnis - Video and audio downloader for Android that uses Piped to update formats.
  • DeskVideo - A desktop styled, customizable alternative front-end for YouTube.
  • Harmony Music - YouTube Music alternative for Android, built with Flutter that supports piped linking for playlists.

YourKit

YourKit has given an open source license for their profiler, greatly simplifying the profiling of Piped's performance.

YourKit supports open source projects with its full-featured Java Profiler. YourKit, LLC is the creator of YourKit Java Profiler and YourKit .NET Profiler, innovative and intelligent tools for profiling Java and .NET applications.

