GFPGAN aims at developing a Practical Algorithm for Real-world Face Restoration.

It leverages rich and diverse priors encapsulated in a pretrained face GAN (e.g., StyleGAN2) for blind face restoration.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions can be found in FAQ.md.

🚩 Updates

📖 GFP-GAN: Towards Real-World Blind Face Restoration with Generative Facial Prior

🔧 Dependencies and Installation

Installation

We now provide a clean version of GFPGAN, which does not require customized CUDA extensions.

If you want to use the original model in our paper, please see PaperModel.md for installation.

Clone repo git clone https://github.com/TencentARC/GFPGAN.git cd GFPGAN Install dependent packages # Install basicsr - https://github.com/xinntao/BasicSR # We use BasicSR for both training and inference pip install basicsr # Install facexlib - https://github.com/xinntao/facexlib # We use face detection and face restoration helper in the facexlib package pip install facexlib pip install -r requirements.txt python setup.py develop # If you want to enhance the background (non-face) regions with Real-ESRGAN, # you also need to install the realesrgan package pip install realesrgan

⚡ Quick Inference

We take the v1.3 version for an example. More models can be found here.

Download pre-trained models: GFPGANv1.3.pth

wget https://github.com/TencentARC/GFPGAN/releases/download/v1.3.0/GFPGANv1.3.pth -P experiments/pretrained_models

Inference!

python inference_gfpgan.py -i inputs/whole_imgs -o results -v 1.3 -s 2

Usage: python inference_gfpgan.py -i inputs/whole_imgs -o results -v 1.3 -s 2 [options]... -h show this help -i input Input image or folder. Default: inputs/whole_imgs -o output Output folder. Default: results -v version GFPGAN model version. Option: 1 | 1.2 | 1.3. Default: 1.3 -s upscale The final upsampling scale of the image. Default: 2 -bg_upsampler background upsampler. Default: realesrgan -bg_tile Tile size for background sampler, 0 for no tile during testing. Default: 400 -suffix Suffix of the restored faces -only_center_face Only restore the center face -aligned Input are aligned faces -ext Image extension. Options: auto | jpg | png, auto means using the same extension as inputs. Default: auto

If you want to use the original model in our paper, please see PaperModel.md for installation and inference.

🏰 Model Zoo

Version Model Name Description V1.3 GFPGANv1.3.pth Based on V1.2; more natural restoration results; better results on very low-quality / high-quality inputs. V1.2 GFPGANCleanv1-NoCE-C2.pth No colorization; no CUDA extensions are required. Trained with more data with pre-processing. V1 GFPGANv1.pth The paper model, with colorization.

The comparisons are in Comparisons.md.

Note that V1.3 is not always better than V1.2. You may need to select different models based on your purpose and inputs.

Version Strengths Weaknesses V1.3 ✓ natural outputs

✓better results on very low-quality inputs

✓ work on relatively high-quality inputs

✓ can have repeated (twice) restorations ✗ not very sharp

✗ have a slight change on identity V1.2 ✓ sharper output

✓ with beauty makeup ✗ some outputs are unnatural

You can find more models (such as the discriminators) here: [Google Drive], OR [Tencent Cloud 腾讯微云]

💻 Training

We provide the training codes for GFPGAN (used in our paper).

You could improve it according to your own needs.

Tips

More high quality faces can improve the restoration quality. You may need to perform some pre-processing, such as beauty makeup.

Procedures

(You can try a simple version ( options/train_gfpgan_v1_simple.yml ) that does not require face component landmarks.)

python -m torch.distributed.launch --nproc_per_node=4 --master_port=22021 gfpgan/train.py -opt options/train_gfpgan_v1.yml --launcher pytorch

📜 License and Acknowledgement

GFPGAN is released under Apache License Version 2.0.

BibTeX

@InProceedings{wang2021gfpgan, author = {Xintao Wang and Yu Li and Honglun Zhang and Ying Shan}, title = {Towards Real-World Blind Face Restoration with Generative Facial Prior}, booktitle={The IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR)}, year = {2021} }

📧 Contact