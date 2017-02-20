_____ ______________ __________ ___________________ ___ | \ / \ | | | | | | | \_/ __ \_| __ | | ___ ___ |__| | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |\ /| |__| _ |__| |____| | | | | __ | | | \___/ | | \ | | | | | | | |___| |__________| \_____________________| |___| |___| |___|

A data hoarder’s dream come true: bundle any web page into a single HTML file. You can finally replace that gazillion of open tabs with a gazillion of .html files stored somewhere on your precious little drive.

Unlike the conventional “Save page as”, monolith not only saves the target document, it embeds CSS, image, and JavaScript assets all at once, producing a single HTML5 document that is a joy to store and share.

If compared to saving websites with wget -mpk , this tool embeds all assets as data URLs and therefore lets browsers render the saved page exactly the way it was on the Internet, even when no network connection is available.

Installation

cargo install monolith

Via Homebrew (macOS and GNU/Linux)

brew install monolith

choco install monolith

scoop install main/monolith

winget install --id=Y2Z.Monolith -e

sudo port install monolith

snap install monolith

guix install monolith

nix-env -iA nixpkgs.monolith

yay monolith

apk add monolith

xbps-install -S monolith

pkg install monolith

cd /usr/ports/www/monolith/ make install clean

cd /usr/pkgsrc/www/monolith make install clean

docker build -t y2z/monolith . sudo install -b dist/run-in-container.sh /usr/local/bin/monolith

Dependencies: libssl , cargo

Install cargo (GNU/Linux) Check if cargo is installed cargo -v If cargo is not already installed, install and add it to your existing $PATH (paraphrasing the official installation instructions): curl https://sh.rustup.rs -sSf | sh . "$HOME/.cargo/env" Proceed with installing from source:

git clone https://github.com/Y2Z/monolith.git cd monolith make install

Every release contains pre-built binaries for Windows, GNU/Linux, as well as platforms with non-standard CPU architecture.

Usage

monolith https://lyrics.github.io/db/P/Portishead/Dummy/Roads/ -o portishead-roads-lyrics.html

cat some-site-page.html | monolith -aIiFfcMv -b https://some.site/ - > some-site-page-with-assets.html

Options

-a : Exclude audio sources

: Exclude audio sources -b : Use custom base URL

: Use -B : Forbid retrieving assets from specified domain(s)

: Forbid retrieving assets from specified domain(s) -c : Exclude CSS

: Exclude CSS -C : Read cookies from file

: Read cookies from -d : Allow retrieving assets only from specified domain(s)

: Allow retrieving assets only from specified -e : Ignore network errors

: Ignore network errors -E : Save document using custom encoding

: Save document using -f : Omit frames

: Omit frames -F : Exclude web fonts

: Exclude web fonts -h : Print help information

: Print help information -i : Remove images

: Remove images -I : Isolate the document

: Isolate the document -j : Exclude JavaScript

: Exclude JavaScript -k : Accept invalid X.509 (TLS) certificates

: Accept invalid X.509 (TLS) certificates -M : Don't add timestamp and URL information

: Don't add timestamp and URL information -n : Extract contents of NOSCRIPT elements

: Extract contents of NOSCRIPT elements -o : Write output to file (use “-” for STDOUT)

: Write output to (use “-” for STDOUT) -s : Be quiet

: Be quiet -t : Adjust network request timeout

: Adjust -u : Provide custom User-Agent

: Provide -v : Exclude videos

Whitelisting and blacklisting domains

Options -d and -B provide control over what domains can be used to retrieve assets from, e.g.:

monolith -I -d example.com -d www.example.com https://example.com -o example-only.html

monolith -I -B -d .googleusercontent.com -d googleanalytics.com -d .google.com https://example.com -o example-no-ads.html

Dynamic content

Monolith doesn't feature a JavaScript engine, hence websites that retrieve and display data after initial load may require usage of additional tools.

For example, Chromium (Chrome) can be used to act as a pre-processor for such pages:

chromium --headless --incognito --dump-dom https://github.com | monolith - -I -b https://github.com -o github.html

Proxies

Please set https_proxy , http_proxy , and no_proxy environment variables.

Contributing

Please open an issue if something is wrong, that helps make this project better.

License

To the extent possible under law, the author(s) have dedicated all copyright related and neighboring rights to this software to the public domain worldwide. This software is distributed without any warranty.