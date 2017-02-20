Skip to content

monolith build status on GNU/Linux monolith build status on macOS monolith build status on Windows

 _____     ______________    __________      ___________________    ___
|     \   /              \  |          |    |                   |  |   |
|      \_/       __       \_|    __    |    |    ___     ___    |__|   |
|               |  |            |  |   |    |   |   |   |   |          |
|   |\     /|   |__|    _       |__|   |____|   |   |   |   |    __    |
|   | \___/ |          | \                      |   |   |   |   |  |   |
|___|       |__________|  \_____________________|   |___|   |___|  |___|

A data hoarder’s dream come true: bundle any web page into a single HTML file. You can finally replace that gazillion of open tabs with a gazillion of .html files stored somewhere on your precious little drive.

Unlike the conventional “Save page as”, monolith not only saves the target document, it embeds CSS, image, and JavaScript assets all at once, producing a single HTML5 document that is a joy to store and share.

If compared to saving websites with wget -mpk, this tool embeds all assets as data URLs and therefore lets browsers render the saved page exactly the way it was on the Internet, even when no network connection is available.

Installation

Using Cargo (cross-platform)

cargo install monolith

Via Homebrew (macOS and GNU/Linux)

brew install monolith

Via Chocolatey (Windows)

choco install monolith

Via Scoop (Windows)

scoop install main/monolith

Via Winget (Windows)

winget install --id=Y2Z.Monolith  -e

Via MacPorts (macOS)

sudo port install monolith

Using Snapcraft (GNU/Linux)

snap install monolith

Using Guix (GNU/Linux)

guix install monolith

Using NixPkgs

nix-env -iA nixpkgs.monolith

Using AUR (Arch Linux)

yay monolith

Using aports (Alpine Linux)

apk add monolith

Using XBPS Package Manager (Void Linux)

xbps-install -S monolith

Using FreeBSD packages (FreeBSD)

pkg install monolith

Using FreeBSD ports (FreeBSD)

cd /usr/ports/www/monolith/
make install clean

Using pkgsrc (NetBSD, OpenBSD, Haiku, etc)

cd /usr/pkgsrc/www/monolith
make install clean

Using containers

docker build -t y2z/monolith .
sudo install -b dist/run-in-container.sh /usr/local/bin/monolith

From source

Dependencies: libssl, cargo

Install cargo (GNU/Linux) Check if cargo is installed 
cargo -v

If cargo is not already installed, install and add it to your existing $PATH (paraphrasing the official installation instructions):

curl https://sh.rustup.rs -sSf | sh
. "$HOME/.cargo/env"

Proceed with installing from source:

git clone https://github.com/Y2Z/monolith.git
cd monolith
make install

Using pre-built binaries (Windows, ARM-based devices, etc)

Every release contains pre-built binaries for Windows, GNU/Linux, as well as platforms with non-standard CPU architecture.

Usage

monolith https://lyrics.github.io/db/P/Portishead/Dummy/Roads/ -o portishead-roads-lyrics.html
cat some-site-page.html | monolith -aIiFfcMv -b https://some.site/ - > some-site-page-with-assets.html

Options

  • -a: Exclude audio sources
  • -b: Use custom base URL
  • -B: Forbid retrieving assets from specified domain(s)
  • -c: Exclude CSS
  • -C: Read cookies from file
  • -d: Allow retrieving assets only from specified domain(s)
  • -e: Ignore network errors
  • -E: Save document using custom encoding
  • -f: Omit frames
  • -F: Exclude web fonts
  • -h: Print help information
  • -i: Remove images
  • -I: Isolate the document
  • -j: Exclude JavaScript
  • -k: Accept invalid X.509 (TLS) certificates
  • -M: Don't add timestamp and URL information
  • -n: Extract contents of NOSCRIPT elements
  • -o: Write output to file (use “-” for STDOUT)
  • -s: Be quiet
  • -t: Adjust network request timeout
  • -u: Provide custom User-Agent
  • -v: Exclude videos

Whitelisting and blacklisting domains

Options -d and -B provide control over what domains can be used to retrieve assets from, e.g.:

monolith -I -d example.com -d www.example.com https://example.com -o example-only.html
monolith -I -B -d .googleusercontent.com -d googleanalytics.com -d .google.com https://example.com -o example-no-ads.html

Dynamic content

Monolith doesn't feature a JavaScript engine, hence websites that retrieve and display data after initial load may require usage of additional tools.

For example, Chromium (Chrome) can be used to act as a pre-processor for such pages:

chromium --headless --incognito --dump-dom https://github.com | monolith - -I -b https://github.com -o github.html

Proxies

Please set https_proxy, http_proxy, and no_proxy environment variables.

Contributing

Please open an issue if something is wrong, that helps make this project better.

License

To the extent possible under law, the author(s) have dedicated all copyright related and neighboring rights to this software to the public domain worldwide. This software is distributed without any warranty.

Keep in mind that monolith is not aware of your browser’s session

⬛️ CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file

