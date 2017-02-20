_____ ______________ __________ ___________________ ___
A data hoarder’s dream come true: bundle any web page into a single HTML file. You can finally replace that gazillion of open tabs with a gazillion of .html files stored somewhere on your precious little drive.
Unlike the conventional “Save page as”,
monolith not only saves the target document, it embeds CSS, image, and JavaScript assets all at once, producing a single HTML5 document that is a joy to store and share.
If compared to saving websites with
wget -mpk, this tool embeds all assets as data URLs and therefore lets browsers render the saved page exactly the way it was on the Internet, even when no network connection is available.
Using Cargo (cross-platform)
cargo install monolith
Via Homebrew (macOS and GNU/Linux)
brew install monolith
Via Chocolatey (Windows)
choco install monolith
Via Scoop (Windows)
scoop install main/monolith
Via Winget (Windows)
winget install --id=Y2Z.Monolith -e
Via MacPorts (macOS)
sudo port install monolith
Using Snapcraft (GNU/Linux)
snap install monolith
Using Guix (GNU/Linux)
guix install monolith
Using NixPkgs
nix-env -iA nixpkgs.monolith
Using AUR (Arch Linux)
yay monolith
Using aports (Alpine Linux)
apk add monolith
Using XBPS Package Manager (Void Linux)
xbps-install -S monolith
Using FreeBSD packages (FreeBSD)
pkg install monolith
Using FreeBSD ports (FreeBSD)
cd /usr/ports/www/monolith/
make install clean
Using pkgsrc (NetBSD, OpenBSD, Haiku, etc)
cd /usr/pkgsrc/www/monolith
make install clean
Using containers
docker build -t y2z/monolith .
sudo install -b dist/run-in-container.sh /usr/local/bin/monolith
From source
Dependencies:
libssl,
cargo
Install cargo (GNU/Linux)Check if cargo is installed
cargo -v
If cargo is not already installed, install and add it to your existing
$PATH (paraphrasing the official installation instructions):
curl https://sh.rustup.rs -sSf | sh
. "$HOME/.cargo/env"
Proceed with installing from source:
git clone https://github.com/Y2Z/monolith.git
cd monolith
make install
Using pre-built binaries (Windows, ARM-based devices, etc)
Every release contains pre-built binaries for Windows, GNU/Linux, as well as platforms with non-standard CPU architecture.
monolith https://lyrics.github.io/db/P/Portishead/Dummy/Roads/ -o portishead-roads-lyrics.html
cat some-site-page.html | monolith -aIiFfcMv -b https://some.site/ - > some-site-page-with-assets.html
-a: Exclude audio sources
-b: Use
custom base URL
-B: Forbid retrieving assets from specified domain(s)
-c: Exclude CSS
-C: Read cookies from
file
-d: Allow retrieving assets only from specified
domain(s)
-e: Ignore network errors
-E: Save document using
custom encoding
-f: Omit frames
-F: Exclude web fonts
-h: Print help information
-i: Remove images
-I: Isolate the document
-j: Exclude JavaScript
-k: Accept invalid X.509 (TLS) certificates
-M: Don't add timestamp and URL information
-n: Extract contents of NOSCRIPT elements
-o: Write output to
file(use “-” for STDOUT)
-s: Be quiet
-t: Adjust
network request timeout
-u: Provide
custom User-Agent
-v: Exclude videos
Options
-d and
-B provide control over what domains can be used to retrieve assets from, e.g.:
monolith -I -d example.com -d www.example.com https://example.com -o example-only.html
monolith -I -B -d .googleusercontent.com -d googleanalytics.com -d .google.com https://example.com -o example-no-ads.html
Monolith doesn't feature a JavaScript engine, hence websites that retrieve and display data after initial load may require usage of additional tools.
For example, Chromium (Chrome) can be used to act as a pre-processor for such pages:
chromium --headless --incognito --dump-dom https://github.com | monolith - -I -b https://github.com -o github.html
Please set
https_proxy,
http_proxy, and
no_proxy environment variables.
Please open an issue if something is wrong, that helps make this project better.
To the extent possible under law, the author(s) have dedicated all copyright related and neighboring rights to this software to the public domain worldwide. This software is distributed without any warranty.
Keep in mind that
monolith is not aware of your browser’s session