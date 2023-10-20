Skip to content

Hysteria is a powerful, lightning fast and censorship resistant proxy. Get Started 中文文档 Hysteria 1.x (legacy) 🛠️ Packed to the gills ⚡ Lightning fast ✊ Censorship resistant 💻 Cross-platform 🔗 Easy integration 🤗 Open standards

README.md

Hysteria 2

License Release Telegram Discussions

Hysteria is a powerful, lightning fast and censorship resistant proxy.

Get Started

中文文档

Hysteria 1.x (legacy)

🛠️ Packed to the gills

Expansive range of modes including SOCKS5, HTTP proxy, TCP/UDP forwarding, Linux TProxy - not to mention additional features continually being added.

⚡ Lightning fast

Powered by a custom QUIC protocol, Hysteria delivers unparalleled performance over even the most unreliable and lossy networks.

✊ Censorship resistant

Our protocol is designed to masquerade as standard HTTP/3 traffic, making it very difficult to detect and block without widespread collateral damage.

💻 Cross-platform

We have builds for all major platforms and architectures. Deploy anywhere & use everywhere.

🔗 Easy integration

With built-in support for custom authentication, traffic statistics & access control, Hysteria is easy to integrate into your infrastructure.

🤗 Open standards

We have well-documented specifications and code for developers to contribute and build their own apps.

If you find Hysteria useful, consider giving it a ⭐️!

Star History Chart

About

Hysteria is a powerful, lightning fast and censorship resistant proxy.

