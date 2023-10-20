Hysteria is a powerful, lightning fast and censorship resistant proxy.
🛠️ Packed to the gills
Expansive range of modes including SOCKS5, HTTP proxy, TCP/UDP forwarding, Linux TProxy - not to mention additional features continually being added.
⚡ Lightning fast
Powered by a custom QUIC protocol, Hysteria delivers unparalleled performance over even the most unreliable and lossy networks.
✊ Censorship resistant
Our protocol is designed to masquerade as standard HTTP/3 traffic, making it very difficult to detect and block without widespread collateral damage.
💻 Cross-platform
We have builds for all major platforms and architectures. Deploy anywhere & use everywhere.
🔗 Easy integration
With built-in support for custom authentication, traffic statistics & access control, Hysteria is easy to integrate into your infrastructure.
🤗 Open standards
We have well-documented specifications and code for developers to contribute and build their own apps.
If you find Hysteria useful, consider giving it a ⭐️!