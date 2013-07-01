phptop (c) 2009-2024 Bearstech - https://bearstech.com/
phptop prints per query and average metrics comparable to 'time' (wallclock, user and system CPU time) along with memory and other ressource usages.
It can be easily globally activated on a LAMP server and requires little ressources and a single line configuration change in your php.ini. It has been used by Bearstech on many production servers for years without any problems.
Requires PHP >= 5.2.0. Tested up to PHP 8.2.
Example usage:
server:~# echo auto_prepend_file=/path/to/phptop_hook.php >>path/to/php.ini (or .user.ini)
server:~# apache2ctl reload (or php-fpm reload)
(Wait at least a few minutes to collect data...)
server:~# phptop -s mem
URL Hit Time User Sys >Mem/hit Mem_max
http://blog.dummy.com/facebook/myapi/ 5 0.8 0.5 0.1 6.2 31.0
http://blog.dummy.com/feed 10 1.0 0.8 0.1 6.0 30.2
http://blog.dummy.com/feed/ 10 1.2 1.0 0.0 6.0 30.2
http://blog.dummy.com/tag/peekk/ 5 0.6 0.5 0.0 6.2 30.8
http://blog.dummy.com/2008/09/ 5 0.9 0.6 0.1 6.2 31.0
http://test.org/rss.xml 10 0.6 0.5 0.1 5.2 25.8
http://test.org/cron.php 5 0.6 0.3 0.0 5.2 26.2
http://test.org/ 5 4.3 0.2 0.1 5.3 26.5
http://test.org/user/register 5 0.5 0.3 0.0 5.1 25.5
http://test.org/page/welcome 5 0.7 0.2 0.1 5.0 25.0
Total (from last 10 min) 1140 95.9 27.0 3.7
See the man page for operation details and all options.
Thanks for your participation:
- Marc Dequènes aka Duck