phptop (c) 2009-2024 Bearstech - https://bearstech.com/

phptop prints per query and average metrics comparable to 'time' (wallclock, user and system CPU time) along with memory and other ressource usages.

It can be easily globally activated on a LAMP server and requires little ressources and a single line configuration change in your php.ini. It has been used by Bearstech on many production servers for years without any problems.

Requires PHP >= 5.2.0. Tested up to PHP 8.2.

Example usage:

server:~# echo auto_prepend_file=/path/to/phptop_hook.php >>path/to/php.ini (or .user.ini) server:~# apache2ctl reload (or php-fpm reload)

(Wait at least a few minutes to collect data...)

server:~# phptop -s mem URL Hit Time User Sys >Mem/hit Mem_max http://blog.dummy.com/facebook/myapi/ 5 0.8 0.5 0.1 6.2 31.0 http://blog.dummy.com/feed 10 1.0 0.8 0.1 6.0 30.2 http://blog.dummy.com/feed/ 10 1.2 1.0 0.0 6.0 30.2 http://blog.dummy.com/tag/peekk/ 5 0.6 0.5 0.0 6.2 30.8 http://blog.dummy.com/2008/09/ 5 0.9 0.6 0.1 6.2 31.0 http://test.org/rss.xml 10 0.6 0.5 0.1 5.2 25.8 http://test.org/cron.php 5 0.6 0.3 0.0 5.2 26.2 http://test.org/ 5 4.3 0.2 0.1 5.3 26.5 http://test.org/user/register 5 0.5 0.3 0.0 5.1 25.5 http://test.org/page/welcome 5 0.7 0.2 0.1 5.0 25.0 Total (from last 10 min) 1140 95.9 27.0 3.7

See the man page for operation details and all options.

Thanks for your participation: