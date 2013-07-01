Skip to content

bearstech/phptop

BranchesTags

Folders and files

NameName
Last commit message
Last commit date

Latest commit

 

History

80 Commits
debian
debian
 
 
COPYING
COPYING
 
 
Makefile
Makefile
 
 
NEWS
NEWS
 
 
README.md
README.md
 
 
TODO
TODO
 
 
man2trac
man2trac
 
 
phptop
phptop
 
 
phptop.1
phptop.1
 
 
phptop_hook.php
phptop_hook.php
 
 

Repository files navigation

phptop (c) 2009-2024 Bearstech - https://bearstech.com/

phptop prints per query and average metrics comparable to 'time' (wallclock, user and system CPU time) along with memory and other ressource usages.

It can be easily globally activated on a LAMP server and requires little ressources and a single line configuration change in your php.ini. It has been used by Bearstech on many production servers for years without any problems.

Requires PHP >= 5.2.0. Tested up to PHP 8.2.

Example usage:

server:~# echo auto_prepend_file=/path/to/phptop_hook.php >>path/to/php.ini (or .user.ini)
server:~# apache2ctl reload  (or php-fpm reload)

(Wait at least a few minutes to collect data...)

server:~# phptop -s mem
URL                                       Hit     Time     User      Sys >Mem/hit  Mem_max
http://blog.dummy.com/facebook/myapi/       5      0.8      0.5      0.1      6.2     31.0
http://blog.dummy.com/feed                 10      1.0      0.8      0.1      6.0     30.2
http://blog.dummy.com/feed/                10      1.2      1.0      0.0      6.0     30.2
http://blog.dummy.com/tag/peekk/            5      0.6      0.5      0.0      6.2     30.8
http://blog.dummy.com/2008/09/              5      0.9      0.6      0.1      6.2     31.0
http://test.org/rss.xml                    10      0.6      0.5      0.1      5.2     25.8
http://test.org/cron.php                    5      0.6      0.3      0.0      5.2     26.2
http://test.org/                            5      4.3      0.2      0.1      5.3     26.5
http://test.org/user/register               5      0.5      0.3      0.0      5.1     25.5
http://test.org/page/welcome                5      0.7      0.2      0.1      5.0     25.0
Total (from last 10 min)                 1140     95.9     27.0      3.7

See the man page for operation details and all options.

Thanks for your participation:

  • Marc Dequènes aka Duck

About

PHP basic ressource profiler (CPU/memory), safe and useful for production sites

Resources

Readme

License

GPL-3.0 license
Activity
Custom properties

Stars

161 stars

Watchers

10 watching

Forks

5 forks
Report repository

Releases

No releases published

Packages

No packages published

Contributors 2

Languages