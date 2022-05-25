Interpreter

Offline screen translator for Japanese retro games. Captures text from any window, performs OCR, translates to English, and displays subtitles in a floating overlay.

Features

Fully offline - No cloud APIs, no internet required after setup

- No cloud APIs, no internet required after setup Free - No API costs or subscriptions

- No API costs or subscriptions Private - Text never leaves your machine

- Text never leaves your machine Optimized for retro games - Uses MeikiOCR, trained specifically on Japanese game text

- Uses MeikiOCR, trained specifically on Japanese game text Two overlay modes - Banner (subtitle bar) or inplace (text over game)

- Banner (subtitle bar) or inplace (text over game) Translation caching - Fuzzy matching avoids re-translating similar text

- Fuzzy matching avoids re-translating similar text Multi-display support - Overlay appears on the same display as the game

Requirements

Windows 10 version 1903+, macOS, or Linux (X11/XWayland/Wayland)

Linux Notes

Global hotkeys require input group membership. The installer will show instructions.

require group membership. The installer will show instructions. Native Wayland capture requires GStreamer PipeWire plugin. The installer will attempt to install it automatically.

requires GStreamer PipeWire plugin. The installer will attempt to install it automatically. Inplace overlay on Wayland only works with fullscreen windows (Wayland's security model prevents knowing window positions).

Installation

One-liner Install

macOS/Linux:

curl -LsSf https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bquenin/interpreter/main/install.sh | bash

Windows (PowerShell):

powershell - c " irm https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bquenin/interpreter/main/install.ps1 | iex "

Then run with interpreter-v2 .

Upgrading

To update to the latest version, run the installer again (see Installation above).

Usage

interpreter-v2

This opens the GUI where you can select a window to capture and configure all settings.

Overlay Modes

Banner Mode (default)

A subtitle bar at the bottom of the screen displaying translated text. Draggable, opaque background, centered text.

Inplace Mode

Transparent overlay positioned over the game window. Translated text appears directly over the original Japanese text at OCR-detected positions. Click-through so you can interact with the game.

How It Works

Screen Capture - Captures the target window at the configured refresh rate OCR - MeikiOCR extracts Japanese text (optimized for pixel fonts) Translation - Sugoi V4 translates Japanese to English Display - Shows translated text in the selected overlay mode

Troubleshooting

Poor OCR accuracy

Try adjusting the OCR confidence slider in the GUI. Lower values include more text (but may include garbage), higher values are stricter.

Slow performance