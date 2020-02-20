Apollo-11
Original Apollo 11 guidance computer (AGC) source code for Command Module (Comanche055) and Lunar Module (Luminary099). Digitized by the folks at Virtual AGC and MIT Museum. The goal is to be a repo for the original Apollo 11 source code. As such, PRs are welcome for any issues identified between the transcriptions in this repository and the original source scans for Luminary 099 and Comanche 055, as well as any files I may have missed.
Attribution
|Copyright
|Public domain
|Comanche055
|Part of the source code for Colossus 2A, the Command Module's (CM) Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC) for Apollo 11
Assemble revision 055 of AGC program Comanche by NASA
2021113-051. 10:28 APR. 1, 1969
|Luminary099
|Part of the source code for Luminary 1A, the Lunar Module's (LM) Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC) for Apollo 11
Assemble revision 001 of AGC program LYM99 by NASA
2021112-061. 16:27 JUL. 14, 1969
|Assembler
|yaYUL
|Contact
|Ron Burkey info@sandroid.org
|Website
|www.ibiblio.org/apollo
|Digitalization
|This source code has been transcribed or otherwise adapted from digitized images of a hardcopy from the MIT Museum. The digitization was performed by Paul Fjeld, and arranged for by Deborah Douglas of the Museum. Many thanks to both.
Contract and Approvals
Derived from CONTRACT_AND_APPROVALS.agc
This AGC program shall also be referred to as Colossus 2A.
This program is intended for use in the CM as specified in report
R-577. This program was prepared under DSR project
55-23870, sponsored by the Manned Spacecraft Center of The National Aeronautics and Space Administration through contract
NAS 9-4065 with the Instrumentation Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.
|Submitted by
|Role
|Date
|Margaret H. Hamilton
|Colossus Programming Leader
Apollo Guidance and Navigation
|28 Mar 69
|Approved by
|Role
|Date
|Daniel J. Lickly
|Director, Mission Program Development
Apollo Guidance and Navigation Program
|28 Mar 69
|Fred H. Martin
|Colossus Project Manager
Apollo Guidance and Navigation Program
|28 Mar 69
|Norman E. Sears
|Director, Mission Development
Apollo Guidance and Navigation Program
|28 Mar 69
|Richard H. Battin
|Director, Mission Development
Apollo Guidance and Navigation Program
|28 Mar 69
|David G. Hoag
|Director
Apollo Guidance and Navigation Program
|28 Mar 69
|Ralph R. Ragan
|Deputy Director
Instrumentation Laboratory
|28 Mar 69