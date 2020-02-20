🎌 Bahasa Indonesia, Català, Deutsch, English, Español, Français, Italiano, Polski, Português, Română, Tiếng Việt, Türkçe, Русский, العربية, فارسی, हिंदी, বাংলা, မြန်မာ, 日本, 正體中文, 简体中文, 한국어

Original Apollo 11 guidance computer (AGC) source code for Command Module (Comanche055) and Lunar Module (Luminary099). Digitized by the folks at Virtual AGC and MIT Museum. The goal is to be a repo for the original Apollo 11 source code. As such, PRs are welcome for any issues identified between the transcriptions in this repository and the original source scans for Luminary 099 and Comanche 055, as well as any files I may have missed.

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md before opening a pull request.

Compiling

If you are interested in compiling the original source code, check out Virtual AGC.

Attribution

Copyright Public domain Comanche055 Part of the source code for Colossus 2A, the Command Module's (CM) Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC) for Apollo 11

Assemble revision 055 of AGC program Comanche by NASA

2021113-051. 10:28 APR. 1, 1969 Luminary099 Part of the source code for Luminary 1A, the Lunar Module's (LM) Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC) for Apollo 11

Assemble revision 001 of AGC program LYM99 by NASA

2021112-061. 16:27 JUL. 14, 1969 Assembler yaYUL Contact Ron Burkey info@sandroid.org Website www.ibiblio.org/apollo Digitalization This source code has been transcribed or otherwise adapted from digitized images of a hardcopy from the MIT Museum. The digitization was performed by Paul Fjeld, and arranged for by Deborah Douglas of the Museum. Many thanks to both.

Contract and Approvals

Derived from CONTRACT_AND_APPROVALS.agc

This AGC program shall also be referred to as Colossus 2A.

This program is intended for use in the CM as specified in report R-577 . This program was prepared under DSR project 55-23870 , sponsored by the Manned Spacecraft Center of The National Aeronautics and Space Administration through contract NAS 9-4065 with the Instrumentation Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.

Submitted by Role Date Margaret H. Hamilton Colossus Programming Leader

Apollo Guidance and Navigation 28 Mar 69