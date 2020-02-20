Skip to content

/ Apollo-11

Original Apollo 11 Guidance Computer (AGC) source code for the command and lunar modules.
agc nasa apollo
Assembly
  1. Assembly 100.0%
Branch: master
Find file
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Open in Desktop Download ZIP

Launching GitHub Desktop

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching GitHub Desktop

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching Xcode

If nothing happens, download Xcode and try again.

Launching Visual Studio

If nothing happens, download the GitHub extension for Visual Studio and try again.

@wopian
wopian Delete HeaderTemplate.agc
Latest commit 3df2a28 Feb 20, 2020
Permalink
Type Name Latest commit message Commit time
Failed to load latest commit information.
.github Update label.yml Jan 9, 2020
Comanche055 Proof P32-P33_P72-P73 (#530) Feb 19, 2020
Luminary099 Delete HeaderTemplate.agc Feb 20, 2020
.editorconfig Add EditorConfig Feb 14, 2017
CONTRIBUTING.ar.md Contributing: Add more text editors with AGC syntax support (#553) Feb 19, 2020
CONTRIBUTING.ko_kr.md Contributing: Add more text editors with AGC syntax support (#553) Feb 19, 2020
CONTRIBUTING.md Contributing: Add more text editors with AGC syntax support (#553) Feb 19, 2020
CONTRIBUTING.pt_br.md Contributing: Add more text editors with AGC syntax support (#553) Feb 19, 2020
CONTRIBUTING.tr.md Contributing: Add more text editors with AGC syntax support (#553) Feb 19, 2020
CONTRIBUTING.zh_cn.md Add Simplified Chinese CONTRIBUTING.md (#500) Jan 7, 2020
CONTRIBUTING.zh_tw.md Add Traditional Chinese CONTRIBUTING.md (#531) Jan 7, 2020
README.ar.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.bd_bn.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.ca.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.de.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.es.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.fa.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.fr.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.hi_in.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.id.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.it.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.ja.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.ko_kr.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.mm.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.pl.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.pt_br.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.ro.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.ru.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.tr.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.vi.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.zh_cn.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020
README.zh_tw.md Add Bangla (#534) and Burmese (#415) README and use correct comm… (#556) Jan 9, 2020

README.md

Apollo-11

NASA

🎌 Bahasa Indonesia, Català, Deutsch, English, Español, Français, Italiano, Polski, Português, Română, Tiếng Việt, Türkçe, Русский, العربية, فارسی, हिंदी, বাংলা, မြန်မာ, 日本, 正體中文, 简体中文, 한국어

Original Apollo 11 guidance computer (AGC) source code for Command Module (Comanche055) and Lunar Module (Luminary099). Digitized by the folks at Virtual AGC and MIT Museum. The goal is to be a repo for the original Apollo 11 source code. As such, PRs are welcome for any issues identified between the transcriptions in this repository and the original source scans for Luminary 099 and Comanche 055, as well as any files I may have missed.

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md before opening a pull request.

Compiling

If you are interested in compiling the original source code, check out Virtual AGC.

Attribution

   
Copyright Public domain
Comanche055 Part of the source code for Colossus 2A, the Command Module's (CM) Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC) for Apollo 11
Assemble revision 055 of AGC program Comanche by NASA
2021113-051. 10:28 APR. 1, 1969
Luminary099 Part of the source code for Luminary 1A, the Lunar Module's (LM) Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC) for Apollo 11
Assemble revision 001 of AGC program LYM99 by NASA
2021112-061. 16:27 JUL. 14, 1969
Assembler yaYUL
Contact Ron Burkey info@sandroid.org
Website www.ibiblio.org/apollo
Digitalization This source code has been transcribed or otherwise adapted from digitized images of a hardcopy from the MIT Museum. The digitization was performed by Paul Fjeld, and arranged for by Deborah Douglas of the Museum. Many thanks to both.

Contract and Approvals

Derived from CONTRACT_AND_APPROVALS.agc

This AGC program shall also be referred to as Colossus 2A.

This program is intended for use in the CM as specified in report R-577. This program was prepared under DSR project 55-23870, sponsored by the Manned Spacecraft Center of The National Aeronautics and Space Administration through contract NAS 9-4065 with the Instrumentation Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.

Submitted by Role Date
Margaret H. Hamilton Colossus Programming Leader
Apollo Guidance and Navigation		 28 Mar 69
Approved by Role Date
Daniel J. Lickly Director, Mission Program Development
Apollo Guidance and Navigation Program		 28 Mar 69
Fred H. Martin Colossus Project Manager
Apollo Guidance and Navigation Program		 28 Mar 69
Norman E. Sears Director, Mission Development
Apollo Guidance and Navigation Program		 28 Mar 69
Richard H. Battin Director, Mission Development
Apollo Guidance and Navigation Program		 28 Mar 69
David G. Hoag Director
Apollo Guidance and Navigation Program		 28 Mar 69
Ralph R. Ragan Deputy Director
Instrumentation Laboratory		 28 Mar 69
You can’t perform that action at this time.