By making the migrations key inheritable, users can provide different migrations for each wrangler.toml environment.

#5995 374bc44 Thanks @petebacondarwin ! - feat: allow Durable Object migrations to be overridable in environments

#6039 dc597a3 Thanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: hybrid nodejs compat now supports requiring the default export of a CJS module Fixes #6028

#6051 15aff8f Thanks @threepointone! - fix: Don't check expiry dates on custom certs Fixes #5964 For wrangler dev , we don't have to check whether certificates have expired when they're provided by the user.

#6052 b4c0233 Thanks @threepointone! - chore: Add .wrangler and .DS_Store to .gitignore generated by wrangler init This commit adds a small QOL improvement to init (to be deprecated in the future), for those who still use this wrangler command.

#6050 a0c3327 Thanks @threepointone! - chore: Normalize more deps This is the last of the patches that normalize dependencies across the codebase. In this batch: ws , vitest , zod , rimraf , @types/rimraf , ava , source-map , glob , cookie , @types/cookie , @microsoft/api-extractor , @types/mime , @types/yargs , devtools-protocol , @vitest/ui , execa , strip-ansi This patch also sorts dependencies in every package.json

#6029 f5ad1d3 Thanks @threepointone! - chore: Normalize some dependencies in workers-sdk This is the first of a few expected patches that normalize dependency versions, This normalizes undici , concurrently , @types/node , react , react-dom , @types/react , @types/react-dom , eslint , typescript . There are no functional code changes (but there are a couple of typecheck fixes).

#6046 c643a81 Thanks @threepointone! - chore: Normalize more dependencies. Follow up to #6029, this normalizes some more dependencies : get-port , chalk , yargs , toucan-js , @typescript-eslint/parser , @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin , esbuild-register , hono , glob-to-regexp , @cloudflare/workers-types

#6058 31cd51f Thanks @threepointone! - chore: Quieter builds This patch cleans up warnings we were seeing when doing a full build. Specifically: fixtures/remix-pages-app had a bunch of warnings about impending features that it should be upgraded to, so I did that. (tbh this one needs a full upgrade of packages, but we'll get to that later when we're upgrading across the codebase)

updated @microsoft/api-extractor so it didn't complain that it didn't match the typescript version (that we'd recently upgraded)

so it didn't complain that it didn't match the version (that we'd recently upgraded) it also silenced a bunch of warnings when exporting types from wrangler . We'll need to fix those, but we'll do that when we work on unstable_dev etc.

. We'll need to fix those, but we'll do that when we work on unstable_dev etc. workers-playground was complaining about the size of the bundle being generated, so I increased the limit on it

#6043 db66101 Thanks @threepointone! - fix: avoid esbuild warning when running dev/bundle I've been experimenting with esbuild 0.21.4 with wrangler. It's mostly been fine. But I get this warning every time ▲ [WARNING] Import "__INJECT_FOR_TESTING_WRANGLER_MIDDLEWARE__" will always be undefined because there is no matching export in "src/index.ts" [import-is-undefined] .wrangler/tmp/bundle-Z3YXTd/middleware-insertion-facade.js:8:23: 8 │ .....(OTHER_EXPORTS.__INJECT_FOR_TESTING_WRANGLER_MIDDLEWARE__ ?? []), ╵ This is because esbuild@0.18.5 enabled a warning by default whenever an undefined import is accessed on an imports object. However we abuse imports to inject stuff in middleware.test.ts . A simple fix is to only inject that code in tests.

#6062 267761b Thanks @WalshyDev! - fix: typo in wrangler d1 execute saying "Databas" instead of "Database"

#6064 84e6aeb Thanks @helloimalastair! - fix: Wrangler is now able to upload files to local R2 buckets above the 300 MiB limit