-
Notifications
You must be signed in to change notification settings
- Fork 571
-
Minor Changes
-
#5995
374bc44Thanks @petebacondarwin! - feat: allow Durable Object migrations to be overridable in environments
By making the
migrationskey inheritable, users can provide different migrations
for each wrangler.toml environment.
Resolves #729
Patch Changes
-
#6039
dc597a3Thanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: hybrid nodejs compat now supports requiring the default export of a CJS module
Fixes #6028
-
#6051
15aff8fThanks @threepointone! - fix: Don't check expiry dates on custom certs
Fixes #5964
For
wrangler dev, we don't have to check whether certificates have expired when they're provided by the user.
-
#6052
b4c0233Thanks @threepointone! - chore: Add
.wranglerand
.DS_Storeto
.gitignoregenerated by
wrangler init
This commit adds a small QOL improvement to
init(to be deprecated in the future), for those who still use this wrangler command.
-
#6050
a0c3327Thanks @threepointone! - chore: Normalize more deps
This is the last of the patches that normalize dependencies across the codebase. In this batch:
ws,
vitest,
zod,
rimraf,
@types/rimraf,
ava,
source-map,
glob,
cookie,
@types/cookie,
@microsoft/api-extractor,
@types/mime,
@types/yargs,
devtools-protocol,
@vitest/ui,
execa,
strip-ansi
This patch also sorts dependencies in every
package.json
-
#6029
f5ad1d3Thanks @threepointone! - chore: Normalize some dependencies in workers-sdk
This is the first of a few expected patches that normalize dependency versions, This normalizes
undici,
concurrently,
@types/node,
react,
react-dom,
@types/react,
@types/react-dom,
eslint,
typescript. There are no functional code changes (but there are a couple of typecheck fixes).
-
#6046
c643a81Thanks @threepointone! - chore: Normalize more dependencies.
Follow up to #6029, this normalizes some more dependencies :
get-port,
chalk,
yargs,
toucan-js,
@typescript-eslint/parser,
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin,
esbuild-register,
hono,
glob-to-regexp,
@cloudflare/workers-types
-
#6058
31cd51fThanks @threepointone! - chore: Quieter builds
This patch cleans up warnings we were seeing when doing a full build. Specifically:
- fixtures/remix-pages-app had a bunch of warnings about impending features that it should be upgraded to, so I did that. (tbh this one needs a full upgrade of packages, but we'll get to that later when we're upgrading across the codebase)
- updated
@microsoft/api-extractorso it didn't complain that it didn't match the
typescriptversion (that we'd recently upgraded)
- it also silenced a bunch of warnings when exporting types from
wrangler. We'll need to fix those, but we'll do that when we work on unstable_dev etc.
- workers-playground was complaining about the size of the bundle being generated, so I increased the limit on it
-
#6043
db66101Thanks @threepointone! - fix: avoid esbuild warning when running dev/bundle
I've been experimenting with esbuild 0.21.4 with wrangler. It's mostly been fine. But I get this warning every time
▲ [WARNING] Import "__INJECT_FOR_TESTING_WRANGLER_MIDDLEWARE__" will always be undefined because there is no matching export in "src/index.ts" [import-is-undefined] .wrangler/tmp/bundle-Z3YXTd/middleware-insertion-facade.js:8:23: 8 │ .....(OTHER_EXPORTS.__INJECT_FOR_TESTING_WRANGLER_MIDDLEWARE__ ?? []), ╵
This is because esbuild@0.18.5 enabled a warning by default whenever an undefined import is accessed on an imports object. However we abuse imports to inject stuff in
middleware.test.ts. A simple fix is to only inject that code in tests.
-
#6062
267761bThanks @WalshyDev! - fix: typo in
wrangler d1 executesaying "Databas" instead of "Database"
-
#6064
84e6aebThanks @helloimalastair! - fix: Wrangler is now able to upload files to local R2 buckets above the 300 MiB limit
-
Updated dependencies [
a0c3327,
f5ad1d3,
31cd51f]:
- miniflare@3.20240610.1
- @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler@0.3.3