wrangler@3.65.0

@workers-devprod workers-devprod released this 16 Jul 15:26
wrangler@3.65.0
Minor Changes

  • #6194 25afcb2 Thanks @zebp! - chore: Add duration and sourcemap size to upload metrics event

    Wrangler will now send the duration and the total size of any sourcemaps uploaded with your Worker to Cloudflare if you have metrics enabled.

  • #6259 eb201a3 Thanks @ottomated! - chore: Add types to DurableObjectNamespace type generation. For example:

    interface Env {
  OBJECT: DurableObjectNamespace<import("./src/index").MyDurableObject>;
}

  • #6245 e4abed3 Thanks @OilyLime! - feature: Add support for Hyperdrive over Access configs

Patch Changes

  • #6255 d497e1e Thanks @rozenmd! - fix: teach wrangler init --from-dash about d1 bindings

    This PR teaches wrangler init --from-dash about D1 bindings, so they aren't incorrectly added to the wrangler.toml as unsafe bindings.

  • #6258 4f524f2 Thanks @dom96! - feature: Add warning about deploying Python with requirements.txt

    This expands on the warning shown for all Python Workers to include a message about deploying Python Workers with a requirements.txt not being supported.

  • #6249 8bbd824 Thanks @petebacondarwin! - chore: Update config-schema.json for the wrangler.toml

  • #5955 db11a0f Thanks @harugon! - fix: correctly escape newlines in constructType function for multiline strings

    This fix ensures that multiline strings are correctly handled by the constructType function. Newlines are now properly escaped to prevent invalid JavaScript code generation when using the wrangler types command. This improves robustness and prevents errors related to multiline string handling in environment variables and other configuration settings.

  • #6263 fa1016c Thanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: use cli script-name arg when deploying a worker with queue consumers

  • Updated dependencies [0d32448]:

    • miniflare@3.20240712.0
