Minor Changes
#6194
25afcb2Thanks @zebp! - chore: Add duration and sourcemap size to upload metrics event
Wrangler will now send the duration and the total size of any sourcemaps uploaded with your Worker to Cloudflare if you have metrics enabled.
#6259
eb201a3Thanks @ottomated! - chore: Add types to DurableObjectNamespace type generation. For example:
interface Env { OBJECT: DurableObjectNamespace<import("./src/index").MyDurableObject>; }
#6245
e4abed3Thanks @OilyLime! - feature: Add support for Hyperdrive over Access configs
Patch Changes
#6255
d497e1eThanks @rozenmd! - fix: teach wrangler init --from-dash about d1 bindings
This PR teaches
wrangler init --from-dashabout D1 bindings, so they aren't incorrectly added to the wrangler.toml as unsafe bindings.
#6258
4f524f2Thanks @dom96! - feature: Add warning about deploying Python with requirements.txt
This expands on the warning shown for all Python Workers to include a message about deploying Python Workers with a requirements.txt not being supported.
#6249
8bbd824Thanks @petebacondarwin! - chore: Update config-schema.json for the wrangler.toml
#5955
db11a0fThanks @harugon! - fix: correctly escape newlines in
constructTypefunction for multiline strings
This fix ensures that multiline strings are correctly handled by the
constructTypefunction. Newlines are now properly escaped to prevent invalid JavaScript code generation when using the
wrangler typescommand. This improves robustness and prevents errors related to multiline string handling in environment variables and other configuration settings.
#6263
fa1016cThanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: use cli script-name arg when deploying a worker with queue consumers
Updated dependencies [
0d32448]:
- miniflare@3.20240712.0