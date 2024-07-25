-
Minor Changes
#4545
e5afae0Thanks @G4brym! - Remove experimental/beta constellation commands and binding, please migrate to Workers AI, learn more here https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers-ai/.
This is not deemed a major version bump for Wrangler since these commands were never generally available.
#6322
373248eThanks @IRCody! - Add cloudchamber scope to existing scopes instead of replacing them.
When using any cloudchamber command the cloudchamber scope will now be added to the existing scopes instead of replacing them.
#6276
a432a13Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - feat: Add support for
wrangler.jsonc
This commit adds support for
wrangler.jsoncconfig file for Workers. This feature is available behind the
--experimental-json-configflag (just like
wrangler.json).
To use the new configuration file, add a
wrangler.jsoncfile to your Worker project and run
wrangler dev --experimental-json-configor
wrangler deploy --experimental-json-config.
Please note that this work does NOT add
wrangler.jsonor
wrangler.jsoncsupport for Pages projects!
#6168
1ee41ffThanks @IRCody! - feature: Add list and remove subcommands to cloudchamber registries command.
Patch Changes
#6331
e6ada07Thanks @threepointone! - fix: only warn about miniflare feature support (ai, vectorize, cron) once
We have some warnings in local mode dev when trying to use ai bindings / vectorize / cron, but they are printed every time the worker is started. This PR changes the warning to only be printed once per worker start.