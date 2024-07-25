#4545 e5afae0 Thanks @G4brym ! - Remove experimental/beta constellation commands and binding, please migrate to Workers AI, learn more here https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers-ai/ . This is not deemed a major version bump for Wrangler since these commands were never generally available.

#6322 373248e Thanks @IRCody ! - Add cloudchamber scope to existing scopes instead of replacing them.

#6276 a432a13 Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - feat: Add support for wrangler.jsonc

This commit adds support for wrangler.jsonc config file for Workers. This feature is available behind the --experimental-json-config flag (just like wrangler.json ).

To use the new configuration file, add a wrangler.jsonc file to your Worker project and run wrangler dev --experimental-json-config or wrangler deploy --experimental-json-config .