Skip to content

wrangler@3.67.0

Latest
Latest
Compare
Choose a tag to compare
@workers-devprod workers-devprod released this 25 Jul 16:33
· 3 commits to main since this release
wrangler@3.67.0
271832a
This commit was created on GitHub.com and signed with GitHub’s verified signature.
GPG key ID: B5690EEEBB952194
Learn about vigilant mode.

Minor Changes

  • #4545 e5afae0 Thanks @G4brym! - Remove experimental/beta constellation commands and binding, please migrate to Workers AI, learn more here https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers-ai/.
    This is not deemed a major version bump for Wrangler since these commands were never generally available.

  • #6322 373248e Thanks @IRCody! - Add cloudchamber scope to existing scopes instead of replacing them.

    When using any cloudchamber command the cloudchamber scope will now be added to the existing scopes instead of replacing them.

  • #6276 a432a13 Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - feat: Add support for wrangler.jsonc

    This commit adds support for wrangler.jsonc config file for Workers. This feature is available behind the --experimental-json-config flag (just like wrangler.json).

    To use the new configuration file, add a wrangler.jsonc file to your Worker project and run wrangler dev --experimental-json-config or wrangler deploy --experimental-json-config.

    Please note that this work does NOT add wrangler.json or wrangler.jsonc support for Pages projects!

  • #6168 1ee41ff Thanks @IRCody! - feature: Add list and remove subcommands to cloudchamber registries command.

Patch Changes

  • #6331 e6ada07 Thanks @threepointone! - fix: only warn about miniflare feature support (ai, vectorize, cron) once

    We have some warnings in local mode dev when trying to use ai bindings / vectorize / cron, but they are printed every time the worker is started. This PR changes the warning to only be printed once per worker start.

Assets 2
Loading