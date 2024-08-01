#6379 31aa15c Thanks @RamIdeas ! - fix: clearer error message when trying to use Workers Sites or Legacy Assets with wrangler versions upload

#6367 7588800 Thanks @RamIdeas ! - fix: implicitly cleanup (call stop() ) in unstable_dev if the returned Promise rejected and the stop() function was not returned

#6330 cfbdede Thanks @RamIdeas! - fix: when the worker's request.url is overridden using the host or localUpstream , ensure port is overridden/cleared too

When using --localUpstream=example.com , the request.url would incorrectly be "example.com:8787" but is now "example.com".