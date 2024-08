#6097 64f34e8 Thanks @RamIdeas ! - feat: implements the --experimental-dev-env (shorthand: --x-dev-env ) flag for wrangler pages dev

#6318 dc576c8 Thanks @danlapid ! - feat: Add a log for worker startup time in wrangler deploy

#6379 31aa15c Thanks @RamIdeas! - fix: clearer error message when trying to use Workers Sites or Legacy Assets with wrangler versions upload

#6367 7588800 Thanks @RamIdeas! - fix: implicitly cleanup (call stop() ) in unstable_dev if the returned Promise rejected and the stop() function was not returned

#6330 cfbdede Thanks @RamIdeas! - fix: when the worker's request.url is overridden using the host or localUpstream , ensure port is overridden/cleared too When using --localUpstream=example.com , the request.url would incorrectly be "example.com:8787" but is now "example.com". This only applies to wrangler dev --x-dev-env and unstable_dev({ experimental: { devEnv: true } }) .

#6365 13549c3 Thanks @WalshyDev! - fix: WASM modules meant that wrangler versions secret ... could not properly update the version. This has now been fixed.