@workers-devprod workers-devprod released this 01 Aug 10:01
wrangler@3.68.0
Minor Changes

  • #6318 dc576c8 Thanks @danlapid! - feat: Add a log for worker startup time in wrangler deploy

  • #6097 64f34e8 Thanks @RamIdeas! - feat: implements the --experimental-dev-env (shorthand: --x-dev-env) flag for wrangler pages dev

Patch Changes

  • #6379 31aa15c Thanks @RamIdeas! - fix: clearer error message when trying to use Workers Sites or Legacy Assets with wrangler versions upload

  • #6367 7588800 Thanks @RamIdeas! - fix: implicitly cleanup (call stop()) in unstable_dev if the returned Promise rejected and the stop() function was not returned

  • #6330 cfbdede Thanks @RamIdeas! - fix: when the worker's request.url is overridden using the host or localUpstream, ensure port is overridden/cleared too

    When using --localUpstream=example.com, the request.url would incorrectly be "example.com:8787" but is now "example.com".

    This only applies to wrangler dev --x-dev-env and unstable_dev({ experimental: { devEnv: true } }).

  • #6365 13549c3 Thanks @WalshyDev! - fix: WASM modules meant that wrangler versions secret ... could not properly update the version. This has now been fixed.

  • Updated dependencies [a9021aa, 44ad2c7]:

    • miniflare@3.20240725.0
