Minor Changes
-
#6318
dc576c8Thanks @danlapid! - feat: Add a log for worker startup time in wrangler deploy
-
#6097
64f34e8Thanks @RamIdeas! - feat: implements the
--experimental-dev-env(shorthand:
--x-dev-env) flag for
wrangler pages dev
Patch Changes
-
#6379
31aa15cThanks @RamIdeas! - fix: clearer error message when trying to use Workers Sites or Legacy Assets with
wrangler versions upload
-
#6367
7588800Thanks @RamIdeas! - fix: implicitly cleanup (call
stop()) in
unstable_devif the returned Promise rejected and the
stop()function was not returned
-
#6330
cfbdedeThanks @RamIdeas! - fix: when the worker's request.url is overridden using the
hostor
localUpstream, ensure
portis overridden/cleared too
When using
--localUpstream=example.com, the request.url would incorrectly be "example.com:8787" but is now "example.com".
This only applies to
wrangler dev --x-dev-envand
unstable_dev({ experimental: { devEnv: true } }).
-
#6365
13549c3Thanks @WalshyDev! - fix: WASM modules meant that
wrangler versions secret ...could not properly update the version. This has now been fixed.
-
Updated dependencies [
a9021aa,
44ad2c7]:
- miniflare@3.20240725.0