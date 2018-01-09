CryptoList

Curated collection of blockchain & cryptocurrency links.

Contents

Media

Magazines and Blogs

Medium

Telegram Channels

Crypto Memes - Cryptoworld funny pictures.

Crypto - The god of all crypto channels.

UpcomingICOs - This channel is dedicated to informing people of up and coming ICO's.

CryptoNews - Cryptocurrency news megafeed that is posted in real time, even before they hit social media.

Ethereum dapps - Ethereum & DAPPS news and updates.

News Aggregators

CoinBuzz - CoinBuzz aggregates news from many sources (Twitter, Reddit, Google Trends etc) and displays it in the Trello style.

CryptoPanic - CryptoPanic is news aggregator platform indicating impact on price and market for traders and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

ETHNews - ETHNews is emerging provider of Ethereum and Blockchain ecosystem news.

Coin Spectator - Get the latest cryptocurrency, bitcoin & blockchain news from many news sources.

CoinTerminal - CoinTerminal instantly aggregates, summarizes and analyzes market chatter for sentiment and streams it in real-time.

CoinsCalendar - CoinsCalendar displays all upcoming coins events and updates.

CoinDar - Be first to know about coming cryptocurrency news, updates, hard forks, meetups, coins listing on exchanges and other important events.

BTCnews - Mature cryptocurrency news and charts app for iOS.

Price Trackers

Altcoins Racing - Altcoins Racing shows the price change winners and losers.

CoinMarketcap - Old and cool. All coins prices, graphs, market caps. API, widgets, tools. Used by 90M monthly users.

Coincap - CoinCap tracks market data for hundreds of cryptocurrencies in real-time. They also have very useful mobile app.

Cryptowatch - Live price charts and market data for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Many exchanges, flexible settings and cool API.

Bfxdata - Charts and Stats for Bitfinex market data and margin funding.

Bitcoinwisdom - Live Bitcoin/Litecoin charts with EMA, MACD and other indicators. Support many exchanges (Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Coinbase, Bittrex, Poloniex etc).

Flippening Watch - When will Ethereum overtake Bitcoin and become the most important cryptocurrency?

Coindex - Beautiful cryptocurrency price tracker for iOS.

WorldCoinIndex - Realtime cryptocurrency price monitoring tool. Lots of altcoins and many fiat currencies.

CryptoTrader - Cryptocurrency trading platform. Charts, news and trollbox. Add widgets to customize the look.

Coin Daily Update - Daily email update with price changes of customizable coins.

ICO Trackers

Exchanges

Local Bitcoins - Buy and sell bitcoins near you. Trusted by 10M monthly users.

Poloniex - USA. Trust: 3.5/5. Tons of altcoins. Poor support.

CoinBase - USA. Trust: 5/5. Pay with fiat.

Kraken - USA. Trust: 5/5. Founded in 2011.

Bittrex - USA. Trust: 4/5. Many altcoins. Responsible founders.

CEX.IO - UK. Trust: 5/5. Fiat. Newbie friendly.

BestBitcoinExchange - Curated list of 35 popular exchanges. Looks SEOish but does the job well.

Shapeshift - No login, fast, awesome API.

Changelly - Fiat, nice affiliate program.

Cryptoradar - Compares prices and features from > 25 exchanges and brokers.

Binance - Modern exchange with the lowest fees and it's own token.

Kucoin - Modern. Evolving really fast. Has it's own token.

Communities

Chats

Forums

CryptoHeresy ⚡️ - Fresh Bitcoin forum with focus on cryptocurrency tools and resources.

Bitcoin Talk - Homepage of the Bitcoin community from the start. Made by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009.

Bitcoin.com Forum - Strong community of 30,000+ users.

BitcoinGarden - This young forum has appeared in Jan 2017.

CryptoCurrencyTalk - Born in 2013, very active forum. Modern engine.

Other

Cryptocompare - CryptoCompare is interactive platform where you can discuss the latest crypto trends and monitor all markets streaming in real time. Also includes perfect altfoilio app.

Trading View - Follow pro traders and learn from their analyzes. (Mr. Lavrov is great specialist).

Bitcoin on StackExchange - Question and answer site for Bitcoin crypto-currency enthusiasts.

/r/Bitcoin/ - Discuss Bitcoin news on Reddit. 300,000+ readers.

Steemit - Fancy Reddit running on a blockchain. Post to earn $. Spend $ to promote yourself.

Jobs

Coinality - Coinality is free service connecting crypto employers and job seekers.

Cryptogrind - Bitcoin freelance platform.

Blockchain Dev Jobs - Curated list of jobs from around the web for blockchain engineers.

Ethlance - Hire or work for ETH.

/r/Jobs4Bitcoins/ - Place on Reddit to offer your talents and skills in exchange for the fastest growing currency in the world.

Crypto.jobs - Well categorized jobs list. Owner does a lot to promote it.

Beincrypto - Aggregates all the crypto jobs from major job boards.

Jobs by BlockRepublic - Useful filters, locations & categories.

Crypto Jobs List - Curated jobs from top verified blockchain companies.

Wallets

Bitcoin Core - Bitcoin Core is MIT licensed open source Bitcoin wallet. It runs own full node so 145GG of free disk space is required. OSX/Linux/Windows/Ubuntu.

Blockchain.info - World’s most popular digital wallet. Mobile apps included.

Electrum - Thin Bitcoin client. Opensource, MIT, has 100+ contributors.

Exodus - Exodus is the first desktop multi-asset wallet with ShapeShift built in.

MyEtherWallet - Opensource webapp to access Ethereum. Old and reliable. ERC20 support. Loved by phishers!

Coinomi - Opensource, supports many altcoins, fast and has perfect UI.

Jaxx - Reliable, Jaxx supports many of the leading cryptocurrency platforms. Crossplatform.

Ledger Hardware - Reliable hardware wallet. Supports BTC/ETH/ETC/DASH/DOGE and many more coins and ERC20 tokens.

Trezor Hardware - The first & most secure hardware wallet. Supports BTC/ETH/ETC/DASH/ and many more coins and ERC20 tokens.

CoinBase - Buy Bitcoin for $, NFC payments, requested payments.

MyCelium - Geeky wallet, easy to set miners fee, rich transaction details.

Samourai - Secure Bitcoin wallet for Android.

WalletList - Showcase your public cryptocurrency addresses.

Altfolio

Blockfolio - Cryptocurrency management, with easy to use tools to keep track of all your cryptocurrency investments. Nice widgets. Simple. Android/iOS.

ACrypto - Track bitcoin and altcoins prices, custom alarms, detailed charts. Flexible, many settings, informative. Available for iOS & Android.

Altpocket - The only tool you need for showcasing, tracking and sharing your cryptocurrency investments.

Coinfyi - Track your performance, news & market signals related to your cryptocurrency investments. Anonymous. Simple. Free.

f0lio - Beatutiful cryptocurrency portfolio management for mobile devices.

BitWorth - Cryptocurrency Net Worth Tracker for iOS.

CoinDex - iOS app that lets you stay up to date with the cryptocurrency markets you want to watch.

Delta - Ultimate cryptocurrency portfolio tracker tool for iOS & Android.

Crypto Central - Bitcoin & cryptocurrency portfolio tracker for iOS/Android.

Cryptagon - Powerful app to track portfolio. Automatic imports from exchanges.

Cryptonomy - Portfolio tracking, social, forum, chat, ico listings, news aggregator, crypto academy. Android/iOS.

Useful Tools

QR Code Generator - With this free tool you can instantly generate QR code for your Bitcoin/Litecoin/Ethereum/Dogecoin address.

Block Explorer - Discover the Bitcoin blockchain blocks online. Includes fees and miners information.

EtherScan - Block Explorer and Analytics Platform for Ethereum.

ETH Gas Station - Consumer oriented metrics for the Ethereum Gas Market.

Metamask - Run Ethereum dApps right in your browser without running full node.

ATM Map - Find Bitcoin ATM’s in your country.

Statoshi - Realtime Bitcoin node stats. Made by Jameson Lopp.

RSIhunter - Find "oversold" and "overbought" cryptocurrencies.

CryptoFinance - Google Sheets add-on to get cryptocurrencies rate in spreadsheets.

BroBot - Personalized chatbot that controls your portfolio. Receive news and signal notifications.

Video

YouTube Channels

Movies

Ulterior States - Real-life conversations with some thought leaders within the Bitcoin ecosystem. The film took 3 years to complete.

The Bitcoin Doco - Fascinating story focusing on the emergence of new world wide currency.

Life Inside Secret Chinese Bitcoin Mine - Interesting story about the miners of the new millenium.

Learning

Books

Mastering Bitcoin - Mostly for developers. The second edition was published in June 2017.

The Internet of Money - Significance of bitcoin through series of essays spanning the exhilarating maturation of this technology.

Ethereum - Non-technical guide to understand blockchains. Mostly focused on Ethereum.

The Age of Cryptocurrency - Insight into the modern financial system and the Bitcoin industry.

Courses

Coursera Course - Telling what is special about Bitcoin and how it works at technical level. Created by Princeton University.

Udemy Course - The definitive guide to understand what the bitcoin is and why we should care about them.

Khan's Academy Course - The very basics of how blockchain, Bitcoin and encryption works.

Pluralsight Course - Introduction to Bitcoin and decentralized technology for beginners.

Other

For Developers

API

Stripe Bitcoin - Accepting Bitcoin payments made easy. Great integration from Stripe.

Shapeshift - Embed exchange in your app. Trusted by hundreds of apps.

Bittrex - Almighty API. You can do anything with it.

Poloniex - The biggest exchange API. PHP and Python wrapper.

CryptoWatch - Public REST API, providing basic information about all markets on Cryptowatch.

Microsoft BaaS - Blockchain as Service (BaaS) from Microsoft Azure.

CoinMarketCap - Powerful JSON API covering 1000+ coins. Limit: 1 request per 6 sec.

CoinCap - Simple and informative. Lots of altcoins. History data. No limits.

Other

Bitpay - Use BitPay's retail, ecommerce, billing, and donation tools to accept payments.

Gekko - Free and open source trading bot. GUI, CLI, NodeJS, nice docs. 18 exchanges (including Bitfinex, Bitstamp and Poloniex).

Zenbot - Free and open source trading bot. CLI, NodeJS. GDAX, Poloniex, Kraken, Bittrex, Quadriga and Gemini.

Web3.js - Ethereum JS API. Requires nodejs, npm and running node.

OpenZeppelin - OpenZeppelin is open framework of reusable and secure smart contracts in the Solidity language. 1500+ Slack community members.

GETH - CLI tools for Ethereum. Python, C++, Go implementations.

Embark - Framework for serverless Decentralized Applications using Ethereum, IPFS and other platforms. JS.

Truffle - The most popular framework for Ethereum. JS.

Podcasts

Epicenter - The Podcast at the Forefront of the Decentralized Technology Revolution.

Bitcoin Knowledge - Learn about blockchain and fintech.

BlockChannel - Dedicated to educating the world on the power of blockchain based technologies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and ZCash.

Ether Review - Exploring the verifiable computing space through the lens of Ethereum.

Bitcoin Uncensored - Exploring the verifiable computing space through the lens of Ethereum.

ICO Alert Podcast - Podcast from the popular ICO tracking platform.

Mining

CoinWarz - Mining profitability calculators. Help choosing perfect coin to mine.

WhatToMine? - Find the most profitable cryptocurrencies to mine.

Bitcoin Difficulty - Realtime Mining Statistics.

Mining pools - Mining pool hashrate distribution.

WhatIsMyHashRate? - Measure your browser's hashrate.

