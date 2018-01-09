/CryptoList

Curated collection of blockchain & cryptocurrency resources.
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit 638e574 Jan 9, 2018 @alexanderisora alexanderisora updated BroBot link and text
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
social_icons new forum shield Dec 22, 2017
CONTRIBUTING.md Update CONTRIBUTING.md Nov 24, 2017
README.md updated BroBot link and text Jan 9, 2018
cryptolist_logo.png Uploaded CryptoList logo Sep 7, 2017

README.md

CryptoList

Curated collection of blockchain & cryptocurrency links.

Contents

Media

Magazines and Blogs

  • CryptoHackers - Cryptoworld superheroes interviews. Fascinating facts, teams insides and success stories.
  • CoinTelegraph - The leading publication offering latest news, analysis, expert opinions, community commentaries. Founded in 2013.
  • CoinDesk - CoinDesk is the world leader in news and information on digital currencies. 17M mothly users.
  • CryptoCoins News - Fresh news and analysis. This huge blog posts very frequently. Approx. 7M readers monthly.
  • Bitcoin Magazine - Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established source of news, information and expert commentaries. Sometimes posts deep and very interesting articles.
  • 99 Bitcoins - 99 Bitcoins is the largest information source for non technical newbies.
  • Coin Speaker - Founded in 2014, CoinSpeaker is one of the most influentional news source.
  • The Memory Pool - Satoshi Nakamoto Institute blog.
  • Tim Swanson Blog - Blog of director of market research at R3.
  • Oleg Andreev Blog - Blog of hardcore developer, product architect at Chain.com.
  • Freedom to Tinker - Princeton hosted tech blog: researches and experts commentaries.
  • Money and State - Blog of Erik Voorhees, CEO of leading digital asset exchange ShapeShift.io
  • Gavin Andersesn Blog - Blog of Bitcoin developer.
  • Peter Todd Blog - Blog of Todd, the applied cryptography consultant.
  • Richard Brown Blog - Blog of Head of Technology at R3CEV.
  • Laanwj Blog - Blog of Bitcoin core developer and reverse engineer.
  • Crypto Analyst - World’s premier cryptocurrency news analysis.

Medium

Telegram Channels

  • Crypto Memes - Cryptoworld funny pictures.
  • Crypto - The god of all crypto channels.
  • UpcomingICOs - This channel is dedicated to informing people of up and coming ICO's.
  • CryptoNews - Cryptocurrency news megafeed that is posted in real time, even before they hit social media.
  • Ethereum dapps - Ethereum & DAPPS news and updates.

News Aggregators

  • CoinBuzz - CoinBuzz aggregates news from many sources (Twitter, Reddit, Google Trends etc) and displays it in the Trello style.
  • CryptoPanic - CryptoPanic is news aggregator platform indicating impact on price and market for traders and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
  • ETHNews - ETHNews is emerging provider of Ethereum and Blockchain ecosystem news.
  • Coin Spectator - Get the latest cryptocurrency, bitcoin & blockchain news from many news sources.
  • CoinTerminal - CoinTerminal instantly aggregates, summarizes and analyzes market chatter for sentiment and streams it in real-time.
  • CoinsCalendar - CoinsCalendar displays all upcoming coins events and updates.
  • CoinDar - Be first to know about coming cryptocurrency news, updates, hard forks, meetups, coins listing on exchanges and other important events.
  • BTCnews - Mature cryptocurrency news and charts app for iOS.

Price Trackers

  • Altcoins Racing - Altcoins Racing shows the price change winners and losers.
  • CoinMarketcap - Old and cool. All coins prices, graphs, market caps. API, widgets, tools. Used by 90M monthly users.
  • Coincap - CoinCap tracks market data for hundreds of cryptocurrencies in real-time. They also have very useful mobile app.
  • Cryptowatch - Live price charts and market data for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Many exchanges, flexible settings and cool API.
  • Bfxdata - Charts and Stats for Bitfinex market data and margin funding.
  • Bitcoinwisdom - Live Bitcoin/Litecoin charts with EMA, MACD and other indicators. Support many exchanges (Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Coinbase, Bittrex, Poloniex etc).
  • Flippening Watch - When will Ethereum overtake Bitcoin and become the most important cryptocurrency?
  • Coindex - Beautiful cryptocurrency price tracker for iOS.
  • WorldCoinIndex - Realtime cryptocurrency price monitoring tool. Lots of altcoins and many fiat currencies.
  • CryptoTrader - Cryptocurrency trading platform. Charts, news and trollbox. Add widgets to customize the look.
  • Coin Daily Update - Daily email update with price changes of customizable coins.

ICO Trackers

  • ICOtracker - Very informative and trusted tracker.
  • The ICO digest - Weekly ICO digest.
  • TokenData - See ICO stats: ROI, total investments, status and other information.
  • CoinSchedule - Live Token Sales & ICOs.
  • ICO Bazaar - Informative website + ICOs alerts.
  • Picoloresearch - Independent research on blockchain startups and ICOs.
  • Smith + Crown ICO list - Curated list of ongoing and upcoming token sales. Have some research tiers.
  • ICORating - ICOrating specializes in evaluating companies with planned ICO.
  • ICO Alert - Source for analysis of active and upcoming Initial Coin Offerings.
  • TokenMarket - TokenMarket is marketplace for tokens, digital assets and blockchain based investing.
  • ICOdrops - Constantly updating kanban style ICO board.
  • ICO Whitelists - Articles on ICOs. Also tracks growth of 200+ Telegram groups for ICOs.

Exchanges

  • Local Bitcoins - Buy and sell bitcoins near you. Trusted by 10M monthly users.
  • Poloniex - USA. Trust: 3.5/5. Tons of altcoins. Poor support.
  • CoinBase - USA. Trust: 5/5. Pay with fiat.
  • Kraken - USA. Trust: 5/5. Founded in 2011.
  • Bittrex - USA. Trust: 4/5. Many altcoins. Responsible founders.
  • CEX.IO - UK. Trust: 5/5. Fiat. Newbie friendly.
  • BestBitcoinExchange - Curated list of 35 popular exchanges. Looks SEOish but does the job well.
  • Shapeshift - No login, fast, awesome API.
  • Changelly - Fiat, nice affiliate program.
  • Cryptoradar - Compares prices and features from > 25 exchanges and brokers.
  • Binance - Modern exchange with the lowest fees and it's own token.
  • Kucoin - Modern. Evolving really fast. Has it's own token.

Communities

Chats

  • The Moon Trollbox - Hot news discussions, rumors and friendly talks. No cersorship.
  • The CHT Community - Official CryptoHackers Telegram chat. The place to talk to founders of your favourite crypto startups & apps.
  • Crypto Aquarium - Great community (Telegram, Slack). Curated by Joshua Petty, the Coindex creator. 800+ members.
  • Bitpam - Friendly Discord community. 300+ members.
  • Bitcoin Core Community - Telegram discussion about Bitcoin and Bitcoin Core. 2000+ members.
  • BitcoinMarkets - Bitcoin and cryptocurrency price discussion. The official Slack of /r/bitcoinmarkets. 4000+ members.
  • Blockstack - Official Blockstack Slack community. 3000+ members.
  • CryptoMinded - All things crypto: events, jobs, trades, news. 1000+ Slack members.
  • IRC #bitcoin channel - Old good IRC. The channel of 200 silent people.

Forums

Other

  • Cryptocompare - CryptoCompare is interactive platform where you can discuss the latest crypto trends and monitor all markets streaming in real time. Also includes perfect altfoilio app.
  • Trading View - Follow pro traders and learn from their analyzes. (Mr. Lavrov is great specialist).
  • Bitcoin on StackExchange - Question and answer site for Bitcoin crypto-currency enthusiasts.
  • /r/Bitcoin/ - Discuss Bitcoin news on Reddit. 300,000+ readers.
  • Steemit - Fancy Reddit running on a blockchain. Post to earn $. Spend $ to promote yourself.

Jobs

  • Coinality - Coinality is free service connecting crypto employers and job seekers.
  • Cryptogrind - Bitcoin freelance platform.
  • Blockchain Dev Jobs - Curated list of jobs from around the web for blockchain engineers.
  • Ethlance - Hire or work for ETH.
  • /r/Jobs4Bitcoins/ - Place on Reddit to offer your talents and skills in exchange for the fastest growing currency in the world.
  • Crypto.jobs - Well categorized jobs list. Owner does a lot to promote it.
  • Beincrypto - Aggregates all the crypto jobs from major job boards.
  • Jobs by BlockRepublic - Useful filters, locations & categories.
  • Crypto Jobs List - Curated jobs from top verified blockchain companies.

Wallets

  • Bitcoin Core - Bitcoin Core is MIT licensed open source Bitcoin wallet. It runs own full node so 145GG of free disk space is required. OSX/Linux/Windows/Ubuntu.
  • Blockchain.info - World’s most popular digital wallet. Mobile apps included.
  • Electrum - Thin Bitcoin client. Opensource, MIT, has 100+ contributors.
  • Exodus - Exodus is the first desktop multi-asset wallet with ShapeShift built in.
  • MyEtherWallet - Opensource webapp to access Ethereum. Old and reliable. ERC20 support. Loved by phishers!
  • Coinomi - Opensource, supports many altcoins, fast and has perfect UI.
  • Jaxx - Reliable, Jaxx supports many of the leading cryptocurrency platforms. Crossplatform.
  • Ledger Hardware - Reliable hardware wallet. Supports BTC/ETH/ETC/DASH/DOGE and many more coins and ERC20 tokens.
  • Trezor Hardware - The first & most secure hardware wallet. Supports BTC/ETH/ETC/DASH/ and many more coins and ERC20 tokens.
  • CoinBase - Buy Bitcoin for $, NFC payments, requested payments.
  • MyCelium - Geeky wallet, easy to set miners fee, rich transaction details.
  • Samourai - Secure Bitcoin wallet for Android.
  • WalletList - Showcase your public cryptocurrency addresses.

Altfolio

  • Blockfolio - Cryptocurrency management, with easy to use tools to keep track of all your cryptocurrency investments. Nice widgets. Simple. Android/iOS.
  • ACrypto - Track bitcoin and altcoins prices, custom alarms, detailed charts. Flexible, many settings, informative. Available for iOS & Android.
  • Altpocket - The only tool you need for showcasing, tracking and sharing your cryptocurrency investments.
  • Coinfyi - Track your performance, news & market signals related to your cryptocurrency investments. Anonymous. Simple. Free.
  • f0lio - Beatutiful cryptocurrency portfolio management for mobile devices.
  • BitWorth - Cryptocurrency Net Worth Tracker for iOS.
  • CoinDex - iOS app that lets you stay up to date with the cryptocurrency markets you want to watch.
  • Delta - Ultimate cryptocurrency portfolio tracker tool for iOS & Android.
  • Crypto Central - Bitcoin & cryptocurrency portfolio tracker for iOS/Android.
  • Cryptagon - Powerful app to track portfolio. Automatic imports from exchanges.
  • Cryptonomy - Portfolio tracking, social, forum, chat, ico listings, news aggregator, crypto academy. Android/iOS.

Useful Tools

  • QR Code Generator - With this free tool you can instantly generate QR code for your Bitcoin/Litecoin/Ethereum/Dogecoin address.
  • Block Explorer - Discover the Bitcoin blockchain blocks online. Includes fees and miners information.
  • EtherScan - Block Explorer and Analytics Platform for Ethereum.
  • ETH Gas Station - Consumer oriented metrics for the Ethereum Gas Market.
  • Metamask - Run Ethereum dApps right in your browser without running full node.
  • ATM Map - Find Bitcoin ATM’s in your country.
  • Statoshi - Realtime Bitcoin node stats. Made by Jameson Lopp.
  • RSIhunter - Find "oversold" and "overbought" cryptocurrencies.
  • CryptoFinance - Google Sheets add-on to get cryptocurrencies rate in spreadsheets.
  • BroBot - Personalized chatbot that controls your portfolio. Receive news and signal notifications.

Video

YouTube Channels

  • The Cryptoverse - Your cryptocurrency news dose.
  • World Crypto Network - Informative news digests.
  • Crypt0 - Omar is one of the most popular crypto bloggers. He creates fascinating interviews.
  • Ameer Rosic - News, interviews, podcasts and reviews.
  • aantonop - Presentations, discussions, QA by Andreas, the author of "Mastering Bitcoin".
  • CoinSummit - CoinSummit records: startups showcases, discussions and presentations.
  • BitcoinFilm - Short films about people using Bitcoin.
  • Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Course - Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies course. 12 videos, each 45-90 mins.
  • CryptoPortfolio - YouTube channel reviewing ICOs and various cryptocurrencies.
  • CryptoBud - Technical and fundamental analysis on how to invest in cryptocurrency.
  • EtherCasts - Ancient Ethereum news, reviews and interviews channel.
  • Bitcoin Playlist - Great list of 55 Bitcoin talks.
  • BiteSizeBitcoin - Great beginner guides. Trading and investing advices, podcasts and meetups.

Movies

Learning

Books

  • Mastering Bitcoin - Mostly for developers. The second edition was published in June 2017.
  • The Internet of Money - Significance of bitcoin through series of essays spanning the exhilarating maturation of this technology.
  • Ethereum - Non-technical guide to understand blockchains. Mostly focused on Ethereum.
  • The Age of Cryptocurrency - Insight into the modern financial system and the Bitcoin industry.

Courses

  • Coursera Course - Telling what is special about Bitcoin and how it works at technical level. Created by Princeton University.
  • Udemy Course - The definitive guide to understand what the bitcoin is and why we should care about them.
  • Khan's Academy Course - The very basics of how blockchain, Bitcoin and encryption works.
  • Pluralsight Course - Introduction to Bitcoin and decentralized technology for beginners.

Other

  • CoinPride Newsletter - The most important crypto news and events. One handcrafted email per week.
  • Bitcoin Wiki - Technical specifications of the protocol as well as more basic information about how to buy, sell or use bitcoins.
  • Blockchain Demo - This interactive demo will guide you through each component of blockchain step-by-step.
  • MyCryptoGuide - The guide is meant to serve as both easy-to-understand introduction to the world of cryptocurrencies.
  • Bad Bitcoin - List of known scams, HYIPs and Ponzi schemes.
  • EthList - The Crowdsourced Ethereum Reading List.
  • Satoshi Nakamoto WhitePaper - Bitcoin fundamentals described by the creator.
  • Bitcoin Developer Docs - Detailed information about the Bitcoin protocol and related specifications.
  • Bitcoin Forks - All bitcoin forks visualisation.
  • Coin Demo - Visual demonstration of how bitcoin transactions work.
  • Rhymes With Fiat - Bitcoin webcomic (with educational notes).

For Developers

API

  • Stripe Bitcoin - Accepting Bitcoin payments made easy. Great integration from Stripe.
  • Shapeshift - Embed exchange in your app. Trusted by hundreds of apps.
  • Bittrex - Almighty API. You can do anything with it.
  • Poloniex - The biggest exchange API. PHP and Python wrapper.
  • CryptoWatch - Public REST API, providing basic information about all markets on Cryptowatch.
  • Microsoft BaaS - Blockchain as Service (BaaS) from Microsoft Azure.
  • CoinMarketCap - Powerful JSON API covering 1000+ coins. Limit: 1 request per 6 sec.
  • CoinCap - Simple and informative. Lots of altcoins. History data. No limits.

Other

  • Bitpay - Use BitPay's retail, ecommerce, billing, and donation tools to accept payments.
  • Gekko - Free and open source trading bot. GUI, CLI, NodeJS, nice docs. 18 exchanges (including Bitfinex, Bitstamp and Poloniex).
  • Zenbot - Free and open source trading bot. CLI, NodeJS. GDAX, Poloniex, Kraken, Bittrex, Quadriga and Gemini.
  • Web3.js - Ethereum JS API. Requires nodejs, npm and running node.
  • OpenZeppelin - OpenZeppelin is open framework of reusable and secure smart contracts in the Solidity language. 1500+ Slack community members.
  • GETH - CLI tools for Ethereum. Python, C++, Go implementations.
  • Embark - Framework for serverless Decentralized Applications using Ethereum, IPFS and other platforms. JS.
  • Truffle - The most popular framework for Ethereum. JS.

Podcasts

  • Epicenter - The Podcast at the Forefront of the Decentralized Technology Revolution.
  • Bitcoin Knowledge - Learn about blockchain and fintech.
  • BlockChannel - Dedicated to educating the world on the power of blockchain based technologies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and ZCash.
  • Ether Review - Exploring the verifiable computing space through the lens of Ethereum.
  • Bitcoin Uncensored - Exploring the verifiable computing space through the lens of Ethereum.
  • ICO Alert Podcast - Podcast from the popular ICO tracking platform.

Mining

Sponsors

Contribute

Found a nice link? Noticed a bug? Feel free to contribute! You are so much welcome! But read the CONTRIBUTING.md first.

License

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.