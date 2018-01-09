CryptoList
Curated collection of blockchain & cryptocurrency links.
Contents
- Media
- News Aggregators
- Price Trackers
- ICO Trackers
- Exchanges
- Communities
- Jobs
- Wallets
- Altfolio
- Useful Tools
- Video
- Learning
- For Developers
- Podcasts
- Mining
- Sponsors
- Contribute
- License
Media
Magazines and Blogs
- CryptoHackers - Cryptoworld superheroes interviews. Fascinating facts, teams insides and success stories.
- CoinTelegraph - The leading publication offering latest news, analysis, expert opinions, community commentaries. Founded in 2013.
- CoinDesk - CoinDesk is the world leader in news and information on digital currencies. 17M mothly users.
- CryptoCoins News - Fresh news and analysis. This huge blog posts very frequently. Approx. 7M readers monthly.
- Bitcoin Magazine - Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established source of news, information and expert commentaries. Sometimes posts deep and very interesting articles.
- 99 Bitcoins - 99 Bitcoins is the largest information source for non technical newbies.
- Coin Speaker - Founded in 2014, CoinSpeaker is one of the most influentional news source.
- The Memory Pool - Satoshi Nakamoto Institute blog.
- Tim Swanson Blog - Blog of director of market research at R3.
- Oleg Andreev Blog - Blog of hardcore developer, product architect at Chain.com.
- Freedom to Tinker - Princeton hosted tech blog: researches and experts commentaries.
- Money and State - Blog of Erik Voorhees, CEO of leading digital asset exchange ShapeShift.io
- Gavin Andersesn Blog - Blog of Bitcoin developer.
- Peter Todd Blog - Blog of Todd, the applied cryptography consultant.
- Richard Brown Blog - Blog of Head of Technology at R3CEV.
- Laanwj Blog - Blog of Bitcoin core developer and reverse engineer.
- Crypto Analyst - World’s premier cryptocurrency news analysis.
Medium
- Vitalik Buterin - Ethereum creator, cryptocurrency evangelist.
- Bitcoin Tech Talk - All About Bitcoin Development.
- Tuur Demeester - Economist & investor, editor in chief at Adamant Research.
- Vinny Lingham - CEO of Civic.com.
- Nicolas Dorier - Main developer of NBitcoin. CTO at Metaco SA.
- Nick Tomaino - Tech investor @RunaCapital.
- Eric Lombrozo - Co-CEO & CTO Ciphrex Corp., Bitcoin Core contributor.
- Jimmy Song - Bitcoin Developer and Entrepreneur.
- Linda Xie - Product Manager @Coinbase. Advisor @0xProject.
- Fred Ehrsam - Previously co-founder @Coinbase, trader @GoldmanSachs, computer science @DukeU.
- Token Economy - Making sense of the latest in crypto-land: cryptocurrencies, blockchains, ICOs, dapps & the growing token economy.
- The Midas Guide - Blockchain & crypto original researches.
- Bitcoin Tech Talk - All about Bitcoin development.
Telegram Channels
- Crypto Memes - Cryptoworld funny pictures.
- Crypto - The god of all crypto channels.
- UpcomingICOs - This channel is dedicated to informing people of up and coming ICO's.
- CryptoNews - Cryptocurrency news megafeed that is posted in real time, even before they hit social media.
- Ethereum dapps - Ethereum & DAPPS news and updates.
News Aggregators
- CoinBuzz - CoinBuzz aggregates news from many sources (Twitter, Reddit, Google Trends etc) and displays it in the Trello style.
- CryptoPanic - CryptoPanic is news aggregator platform indicating impact on price and market for traders and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
- ETHNews - ETHNews is emerging provider of Ethereum and Blockchain ecosystem news.
- Coin Spectator - Get the latest cryptocurrency, bitcoin & blockchain news from many news sources.
- CoinTerminal - CoinTerminal instantly aggregates, summarizes and analyzes market chatter for sentiment and streams it in real-time.
- CoinsCalendar - CoinsCalendar displays all upcoming coins events and updates.
- CoinDar - Be first to know about coming cryptocurrency news, updates, hard forks, meetups, coins listing on exchanges and other important events.
- BTCnews - Mature cryptocurrency news and charts app for iOS.
Price Trackers
- Altcoins Racing - Altcoins Racing shows the price change winners and losers.
- CoinMarketcap - Old and cool. All coins prices, graphs, market caps. API, widgets, tools. Used by 90M monthly users.
- Coincap - CoinCap tracks market data for hundreds of cryptocurrencies in real-time. They also have very useful mobile app.
- Cryptowatch - Live price charts and market data for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Many exchanges, flexible settings and cool API.
- Bfxdata - Charts and Stats for Bitfinex market data and margin funding.
- Bitcoinwisdom - Live Bitcoin/Litecoin charts with EMA, MACD and other indicators. Support many exchanges (Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Coinbase, Bittrex, Poloniex etc).
- Flippening Watch - When will Ethereum overtake Bitcoin and become the most important cryptocurrency?
- Coindex - Beautiful cryptocurrency price tracker for iOS.
- WorldCoinIndex - Realtime cryptocurrency price monitoring tool. Lots of altcoins and many fiat currencies.
- CryptoTrader - Cryptocurrency trading platform. Charts, news and trollbox. Add widgets to customize the look.
- Coin Daily Update - Daily email update with price changes of customizable coins.
ICO Trackers
- ICOtracker - Very informative and trusted tracker.
- The ICO digest - Weekly ICO digest.
- TokenData - See ICO stats: ROI, total investments, status and other information.
- CoinSchedule - Live Token Sales & ICOs.
- ICO Bazaar - Informative website + ICOs alerts.
- Picoloresearch - Independent research on blockchain startups and ICOs.
- Smith + Crown ICO list - Curated list of ongoing and upcoming token sales. Have some research tiers.
- ICORating - ICOrating specializes in evaluating companies with planned ICO.
- ICO Alert - Source for analysis of active and upcoming Initial Coin Offerings.
- TokenMarket - TokenMarket is marketplace for tokens, digital assets and blockchain based investing.
- ICOdrops - Constantly updating kanban style ICO board.
- ICO Whitelists - Articles on ICOs. Also tracks growth of 200+ Telegram groups for ICOs.
Exchanges
- Local Bitcoins - Buy and sell bitcoins near you. Trusted by 10M monthly users.
- Poloniex - USA. Trust: 3.5/5. Tons of altcoins. Poor support.
- CoinBase - USA. Trust: 5/5. Pay with fiat.
- Kraken - USA. Trust: 5/5. Founded in 2011.
- Bittrex - USA. Trust: 4/5. Many altcoins. Responsible founders.
- CEX.IO - UK. Trust: 5/5. Fiat. Newbie friendly.
- BestBitcoinExchange - Curated list of 35 popular exchanges. Looks SEOish but does the job well.
- Shapeshift - No login, fast, awesome API.
- Changelly - Fiat, nice affiliate program.
- Cryptoradar - Compares prices and features from > 25 exchanges and brokers.
- Binance - Modern exchange with the lowest fees and it's own token.
- Kucoin - Modern. Evolving really fast. Has it's own token.
Communities
Chats
- The Moon Trollbox - Hot news discussions, rumors and friendly talks. No cersorship.
- The CHT Community - Official CryptoHackers Telegram chat. The place to talk to founders of your favourite crypto startups & apps.
- Crypto Aquarium - Great community (Telegram, Slack). Curated by Joshua Petty, the Coindex creator. 800+ members.
- Bitpam - Friendly Discord community. 300+ members.
- Bitcoin Core Community - Telegram discussion about Bitcoin and Bitcoin Core. 2000+ members.
- BitcoinMarkets - Bitcoin and cryptocurrency price discussion. The official Slack of /r/bitcoinmarkets. 4000+ members.
- Blockstack - Official Blockstack Slack community. 3000+ members.
- CryptoMinded - All things crypto: events, jobs, trades, news. 1000+ Slack members.
- IRC #bitcoin channel - Old good IRC. The channel of 200 silent people.
Forums
- CryptoHeresy
⚡️- Fresh Bitcoin forum with focus on cryptocurrency tools and resources.
- Bitcoin Talk - Homepage of the Bitcoin community from the start. Made by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009.
- Bitcoin.com Forum - Strong community of 30,000+ users.
- BitcoinGarden - This young forum has appeared in Jan 2017.
- CryptoCurrencyTalk - Born in 2013, very active forum. Modern engine.
Other
- Cryptocompare - CryptoCompare is interactive platform where you can discuss the latest crypto trends and monitor all markets streaming in real time. Also includes perfect altfoilio app.
- Trading View - Follow pro traders and learn from their analyzes. (Mr. Lavrov is great specialist).
- Bitcoin on StackExchange - Question and answer site for Bitcoin crypto-currency enthusiasts.
- /r/Bitcoin/ - Discuss Bitcoin news on Reddit. 300,000+ readers.
- Steemit - Fancy Reddit running on a blockchain. Post to earn $. Spend $ to promote yourself.
Jobs
- Coinality - Coinality is free service connecting crypto employers and job seekers.
- Cryptogrind - Bitcoin freelance platform.
- Blockchain Dev Jobs - Curated list of jobs from around the web for blockchain engineers.
- Ethlance - Hire or work for ETH.
- /r/Jobs4Bitcoins/ - Place on Reddit to offer your talents and skills in exchange for the fastest growing currency in the world.
- Crypto.jobs - Well categorized jobs list. Owner does a lot to promote it.
- Beincrypto - Aggregates all the crypto jobs from major job boards.
- Jobs by BlockRepublic - Useful filters, locations & categories.
- Crypto Jobs List - Curated jobs from top verified blockchain companies.
Wallets
- Bitcoin Core - Bitcoin Core is MIT licensed open source Bitcoin wallet. It runs own full node so 145GG of free disk space is required. OSX/Linux/Windows/Ubuntu.
- Blockchain.info - World’s most popular digital wallet. Mobile apps included.
- Electrum - Thin Bitcoin client. Opensource, MIT, has 100+ contributors.
- Exodus - Exodus is the first desktop multi-asset wallet with ShapeShift built in.
- MyEtherWallet - Opensource webapp to access Ethereum. Old and reliable. ERC20 support. Loved by phishers!
- Coinomi - Opensource, supports many altcoins, fast and has perfect UI.
- Jaxx - Reliable, Jaxx supports many of the leading cryptocurrency platforms. Crossplatform.
- Ledger Hardware - Reliable hardware wallet. Supports BTC/ETH/ETC/DASH/DOGE and many more coins and ERC20 tokens.
- Trezor Hardware - The first & most secure hardware wallet. Supports BTC/ETH/ETC/DASH/ and many more coins and ERC20 tokens.
- CoinBase - Buy Bitcoin for $, NFC payments, requested payments.
- MyCelium - Geeky wallet, easy to set miners fee, rich transaction details.
- Samourai - Secure Bitcoin wallet for Android.
- WalletList - Showcase your public cryptocurrency addresses.
Altfolio
- Blockfolio - Cryptocurrency management, with easy to use tools to keep track of all your cryptocurrency investments. Nice widgets. Simple. Android/iOS.
- ACrypto - Track bitcoin and altcoins prices, custom alarms, detailed charts. Flexible, many settings, informative. Available for iOS & Android.
- Altpocket - The only tool you need for showcasing, tracking and sharing your cryptocurrency investments.
- Coinfyi - Track your performance, news & market signals related to your cryptocurrency investments. Anonymous. Simple. Free.
- f0lio - Beatutiful cryptocurrency portfolio management for mobile devices.
- BitWorth - Cryptocurrency Net Worth Tracker for iOS.
- CoinDex - iOS app that lets you stay up to date with the cryptocurrency markets you want to watch.
- Delta - Ultimate cryptocurrency portfolio tracker tool for iOS & Android.
- Crypto Central - Bitcoin & cryptocurrency portfolio tracker for iOS/Android.
- Cryptagon - Powerful app to track portfolio. Automatic imports from exchanges.
- Cryptonomy - Portfolio tracking, social, forum, chat, ico listings, news aggregator, crypto academy. Android/iOS.
Useful Tools
- QR Code Generator - With this free tool you can instantly generate QR code for your Bitcoin/Litecoin/Ethereum/Dogecoin address.
- Block Explorer - Discover the Bitcoin blockchain blocks online. Includes fees and miners information.
- EtherScan - Block Explorer and Analytics Platform for Ethereum.
- ETH Gas Station - Consumer oriented metrics for the Ethereum Gas Market.
- Metamask - Run Ethereum dApps right in your browser without running full node.
- ATM Map - Find Bitcoin ATM’s in your country.
- Statoshi - Realtime Bitcoin node stats. Made by Jameson Lopp.
- RSIhunter - Find "oversold" and "overbought" cryptocurrencies.
- CryptoFinance - Google Sheets add-on to get cryptocurrencies rate in spreadsheets.
- BroBot - Personalized chatbot that controls your portfolio. Receive news and signal notifications.
Video
YouTube Channels
- The Cryptoverse - Your cryptocurrency news dose.
- World Crypto Network - Informative news digests.
- Crypt0 - Omar is one of the most popular crypto bloggers. He creates fascinating interviews.
- Ameer Rosic - News, interviews, podcasts and reviews.
- aantonop - Presentations, discussions, QA by Andreas, the author of "Mastering Bitcoin".
- CoinSummit - CoinSummit records: startups showcases, discussions and presentations.
- BitcoinFilm - Short films about people using Bitcoin.
- Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Course - Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies course. 12 videos, each 45-90 mins.
- CryptoPortfolio - YouTube channel reviewing ICOs and various cryptocurrencies.
- CryptoBud - Technical and fundamental analysis on how to invest in cryptocurrency.
- EtherCasts - Ancient Ethereum news, reviews and interviews channel.
- Bitcoin Playlist - Great list of 55 Bitcoin talks.
- BiteSizeBitcoin - Great beginner guides. Trading and investing advices, podcasts and meetups.
Movies
- Ulterior States - Real-life conversations with some thought leaders within the Bitcoin ecosystem. The film took 3 years to complete.
- The Bitcoin Doco - Fascinating story focusing on the emergence of new world wide currency.
- Life Inside Secret Chinese Bitcoin Mine - Interesting story about the miners of the new millenium.
Learning
Books
- Mastering Bitcoin - Mostly for developers. The second edition was published in June 2017.
- The Internet of Money - Significance of bitcoin through series of essays spanning the exhilarating maturation of this technology.
- Ethereum - Non-technical guide to understand blockchains. Mostly focused on Ethereum.
- The Age of Cryptocurrency - Insight into the modern financial system and the Bitcoin industry.
Courses
- Coursera Course - Telling what is special about Bitcoin and how it works at technical level. Created by Princeton University.
- Udemy Course - The definitive guide to understand what the bitcoin is and why we should care about them.
- Khan's Academy Course - The very basics of how blockchain, Bitcoin and encryption works.
- Pluralsight Course - Introduction to Bitcoin and decentralized technology for beginners.
Other
- CoinPride Newsletter - The most important crypto news and events. One handcrafted email per week.
- Bitcoin Wiki - Technical specifications of the protocol as well as more basic information about how to buy, sell or use bitcoins.
- Blockchain Demo - This interactive demo will guide you through each component of blockchain step-by-step.
- MyCryptoGuide - The guide is meant to serve as both easy-to-understand introduction to the world of cryptocurrencies.
- Bad Bitcoin - List of known scams, HYIPs and Ponzi schemes.
- EthList - The Crowdsourced Ethereum Reading List.
- Satoshi Nakamoto WhitePaper - Bitcoin fundamentals described by the creator.
- Bitcoin Developer Docs - Detailed information about the Bitcoin protocol and related specifications.
- Bitcoin Forks - All bitcoin forks visualisation.
- Coin Demo - Visual demonstration of how bitcoin transactions work.
- Rhymes With Fiat - Bitcoin webcomic (with educational notes).
For Developers
API
- Stripe Bitcoin - Accepting Bitcoin payments made easy. Great integration from Stripe.
- Shapeshift - Embed exchange in your app. Trusted by hundreds of apps.
- Bittrex - Almighty API. You can do anything with it.
- Poloniex - The biggest exchange API. PHP and Python wrapper.
- CryptoWatch - Public REST API, providing basic information about all markets on Cryptowatch.
- Microsoft BaaS - Blockchain as Service (BaaS) from Microsoft Azure.
- CoinMarketCap - Powerful JSON API covering 1000+ coins. Limit: 1 request per 6 sec.
- CoinCap - Simple and informative. Lots of altcoins. History data. No limits.
Other
- Bitpay - Use BitPay's retail, ecommerce, billing, and donation tools to accept payments.
- Gekko - Free and open source trading bot. GUI, CLI, NodeJS, nice docs. 18 exchanges (including Bitfinex, Bitstamp and Poloniex).
- Zenbot - Free and open source trading bot. CLI, NodeJS. GDAX, Poloniex, Kraken, Bittrex, Quadriga and Gemini.
- Web3.js - Ethereum JS API. Requires nodejs, npm and running node.
- OpenZeppelin - OpenZeppelin is open framework of reusable and secure smart contracts in the Solidity language. 1500+ Slack community members.
- GETH - CLI tools for Ethereum. Python, C++, Go implementations.
- Embark - Framework for serverless Decentralized Applications using Ethereum, IPFS and other platforms. JS.
- Truffle - The most popular framework for Ethereum. JS.
Podcasts
- Epicenter - The Podcast at the Forefront of the Decentralized Technology Revolution.
- Bitcoin Knowledge - Learn about blockchain and fintech.
- BlockChannel - Dedicated to educating the world on the power of blockchain based technologies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and ZCash.
- Ether Review - Exploring the verifiable computing space through the lens of Ethereum.
- Bitcoin Uncensored - Exploring the verifiable computing space through the lens of Ethereum.
- ICO Alert Podcast - Podcast from the popular ICO tracking platform.
Mining
- CoinWarz - Mining profitability calculators. Help choosing perfect coin to mine.
- WhatToMine? - Find the most profitable cryptocurrencies to mine.
- Bitcoin Difficulty - Realtime Mining Statistics.
- Mining pools - Mining pool hashrate distribution.
- WhatIsMyHashRate? - Measure your browser's hashrate.
Contribute
Found a nice link? Noticed a bug? Feel free to contribute! You are so much welcome! But read the CONTRIBUTING.md first.
License
This work is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.