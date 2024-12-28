Summary

NandToTetris is a course which has you build a full computer from "scratch":

Logic gates -> Chips -> RAM -> CPU -> Computer -> Assembler -> Compiler -> OS -> Tetris

All this is done via software defined hardware emulation.

I'm building an emulator for this entire stack in C.

Difference to other Emulator projects

No external dependencies (so far)

Start with a single software defined NAND gate in C The first chips are built from this NAND gate Then these chips are used and combined to build even more chips Technically you could build EVERYTHING from just NAND gates, but that would take too long to code up When I complete this project, I may write a script that converts all my non NAND gate components to pure NAND gates

Don't use certain programming utilities: boolean logic operators, bitwise logic operators etc Instead we leverage the gates/chips to implement such logic

Build more and more base chips from the NAND gate Simple gates: OR, AND, NOT, XOR Simple chips: DMux, Mux 16 bit variants



For comparison, most emulator projects start right at the CPU level and don't sequentially build primitive structures

They look at CPU truth table / Instruction set and implement that logic directly

More straight forward, but you skip all the gates/chips fun.

Contributing [OPEN]

A really simple way to start contributing would be to write some truth table tests for the nand_gate, then the other base gates too.

Anyone can do this, its pretty easy stuff :)

EG: For the NAND gate, it would be as simple as the following (pseudocode):

// Truth Table for NAND Gate: /* * | a | b | out | * --------------- * | 0 | 0 | 1 | * | 0 | 1 | 1 | * | 1 | 0 | 1 | * | 1 | 1 | 0 | */ // Define gate Nand nand_instance ; // Set inputs to either 0 or 1 nand_instance . input . a = 0 ; nand_instance . input . b = 0 ; // Process logic nand_gate ( & nand_instance ); // Check output is correct if ( nand_instance . output . out == 1 ) { // PASSED } else { // FAILED }

Example code, what to expect

Confused? Some code example may help.

Simple Gates

NAND Gate

Heres example code for my NAND gate:

/* * | a | b | out | * --------------- * | 0 | 0 | 1 | * | 0 | 1 | 1 | * | 1 | 0 | 1 | * | 1 | 1 | 0 | */ typedef struct Nand_Input { bool a ; bool b ; } Nand_Input ; typedef struct Nand_Output { bool out ; } Nand_Output ; typedef struct Nand { Nand_Input input ; Nand_Output output ; } Nand ; void nand_gate ( Nand * nand_unit ) { nand_unit -> output . out = !( nand_unit -> input . a & nand_unit -> input . b ); }

NOT Gate

From this gate I build a NOT gate (note, no boolean operators)

typedef struct Not_Input { bool in ; } Not_Input ; typedef struct Not_Output { bool out ; } Not_Output ; typedef struct Not { Not_Input input ; Not_Output output ; } Not ; void not_gate ( Not * not_unit ) { Nand nand_unit = { . input . a = not_unit -> input . in , . input . b = not_unit -> input . in , }; nand_gate ( & nand_unit ); not_unit -> output . out = nand_unit . output . out ; }

Then OR / AND / XOR / MUX / DMUX ..... and their 16 bit versions.

Combinatorial Chips

8-way DMUX

Heres a more complex chip, a 8-way DMux

/* * [a, b, c, d, e, f, g, h] = [in, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0] if sel = 000 * [0, in, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0] if sel = 001 * [0, 0, in, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0] if sel = 010 * [0, 0, 0, in, 0, 0, 0, 0] if sel = 011 * [0, 0, 0, 0, in, 0, 0, 0] if sel = 100 * [0, 0, 0, 0, 0, in, 0, 0] if sel = 101 * [0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, in, 0] if sel = 110 * [0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, in] if sel = 111 */ typedef struct Dmux_8way_Input { bool in ; bool sel [ 3 ]; } Dmux_8way_Input ; typedef struct Dmux_8way_Output { bool a ; bool b ; bool c ; bool d ; bool e ; bool f ; bool g ; bool h ; } Dmux_8way_Output ; typedef struct Dmux_8way { Dmux_8way_Input input ; Dmux_8way_Output output ; } Dmux_8way ; void dmux_8way_chip ( Dmux_8way * dmux_8way_unit ) { Dmux dmux_unit ; Dmux_4way dmux_4way_unit_1 , dmux_4way_unit_2 ; // dmux dmux_unit . input . in = dmux_8way_unit -> input . in ; dmux_unit . input . sel = dmux_8way_unit -> input . sel [ 2 ]; dmux_chip ( & dmux_unit ); dmux_4way_unit_1 . input . in = dmux_unit . output . a ; memcpy ( dmux_4way_unit_1 . input . sel , dmux_8way_unit -> input . sel , sizeof ( dmux_4way_unit_1 . input . sel )); dmux_4way_chip ( & dmux_4way_unit_1 ); dmux_4way_unit_2 . input . in = dmux_unit . output . b ; memcpy ( dmux_4way_unit_2 . input . sel , dmux_8way_unit -> input . sel , sizeof ( dmux_4way_unit_2 . input . sel )); dmux_4way_chip ( & dmux_4way_unit_2 ); dmux_8way_unit -> output . a = dmux_4way_unit_1 . output . a ; dmux_8way_unit -> output . b = dmux_4way_unit_1 . output . b ; dmux_8way_unit -> output . c = dmux_4way_unit_1 . output . c ; dmux_8way_unit -> output . d = dmux_4way_unit_1 . output . d ; dmux_8way_unit -> output . e = dmux_4way_unit_2 . output . a ; dmux_8way_unit -> output . f = dmux_4way_unit_2 . output . b ; dmux_8way_unit -> output . g = dmux_4way_unit_2 . output . c ; dmux_8way_unit -> output . h = dmux_4way_unit_2 . output . d ; }

16-bit 8 way Mux

/* * out = a if sel = 000 * b if sel = 001 * c if sel = 010 * d if sel = 011 * e if sel = 100 * f if sel = 101 * g if sel = 110 * h if sel = 111 */ typedef struct Mux16_8way_Input { bool a [ WORD_SIZE ]; bool b [ WORD_SIZE ]; bool c [ WORD_SIZE ]; bool d [ WORD_SIZE ]; bool e [ WORD_SIZE ]; bool f [ WORD_SIZE ]; bool g [ WORD_SIZE ]; bool h [ WORD_SIZE ]; bool sel [ 3 ]; } Mux16_8way_Input ; typedef struct Mux16_8way_Output { bool out [ WORD_SIZE ]; } Mux16_8way_Output ; typedef struct Mux16_8way { Mux16_8way_Input input ; Mux16_8way_Output output ; } Mux16_8way ; void mux16_8way_chip ( Mux16_8way * mux16_8way_unit ) { Mux16_4way mux16_4way_unit_1 , mux16_4way_unit_2 ; Mux16 mux16_unit ; memcpy ( mux16_4way_unit_1 . input . sel , mux16_8way_unit -> input . sel , sizeof ( mux16_4way_unit_1 . input . sel )); memcpy ( mux16_4way_unit_1 . input . a , mux16_8way_unit -> input . a , sizeof ( mux16_4way_unit_1 . input . a )); memcpy ( mux16_4way_unit_1 . input . b , mux16_8way_unit -> input . b , sizeof ( mux16_4way_unit_1 . input . b )); memcpy ( mux16_4way_unit_1 . input . c , mux16_8way_unit -> input . c , sizeof ( mux16_4way_unit_1 . input . c )); memcpy ( mux16_4way_unit_1 . input . d , mux16_8way_unit -> input . d , sizeof ( mux16_4way_unit_1 . input . d )); mux16_4way_chip ( & mux16_4way_unit_1 ); memcpy ( mux16_4way_unit_2 . input . sel , mux16_8way_unit -> input . sel , sizeof ( mux16_4way_unit_2 . input . sel )); memcpy ( mux16_4way_unit_2 . input . a , mux16_8way_unit -> input . e , sizeof ( mux16_4way_unit_2 . input . a )); memcpy ( mux16_4way_unit_2 . input . b , mux16_8way_unit -> input . f , sizeof ( mux16_4way_unit_2 . input . b )); memcpy ( mux16_4way_unit_2 . input . c , mux16_8way_unit -> input . g , sizeof ( mux16_4way_unit_2 . input . c )); memcpy ( mux16_4way_unit_2 . input . d , mux16_8way_unit -> input . h , sizeof ( mux16_4way_unit_2 . input . d )); mux16_4way_chip ( & mux16_4way_unit_2 ); mux16_unit . input . sel = mux16_8way_unit -> input . sel [ 2 ]; memcpy ( mux16_unit . input . a , mux16_4way_unit_1 . output . out , sizeof ( mux16_unit . input . a )); memcpy ( mux16_unit . input . b , mux16_4way_unit_2 . output . out , sizeof ( mux16_unit . input . b )); mux16_chip ( & mux16_unit ); memcpy ( mux16_8way_unit -> output . out , mux16_unit . output . out , sizeof ( mux16_8way_unit -> output . out )); }

Progress

I have only started this project yesterday, so have completed 1 out of 7 hardware projects so far. I plan to build out the full PC this way, then begin work writing an Assembler in C.