NBFC is a cross-platform fan control service for notebooks. It comes with a powerful configuration system, which allows to adjust it to many different notebook models.

Downloads

Currently there are no pre-built releases for Linux, but you can easily build NBFC yourself: How to build NBFC

Getting started

In general the NBFC Wiki is the first place to go if you have any questions, especially these pages:

Contributing

Every contribution, no matter how small it is, is welcome. Please read the contribution guidelines before creating a new issue or pull request.

You can also buy me a beer if you like my work :)

Build status

Platform CI service Status Linux Travis Windows AppVeyor

Credits

Many thanks to everyone who submitted pull requests, created config files, donated, or in any other way contributed to this project. 💛