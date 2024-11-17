An invisible desktop application that will help you pass your technical interviews.
The application is invisible to:
- Zoom versions below 6.1.6 (inclusive)
- All browser-based screen recording software
- All versions of Discord
- Mac OS screenshot functionality (Command + Shift + 3/4)
Note: The application is NOT invisible to:
- Zoom versions 6.1.6 and above
- Mac OS native screen recording (Command + Shift + 5)
- 🎯 99% Invisibility: Undetectable window that bypasses most screen capture methods
- 📸 Smart Screenshot Capture: Capture both question text and code separately for better analysis
- 🤖 AI-Powered Analysis: Automatically extracts and analyzes coding problems
- 💡 Solution Generation: Get detailed explanations and solutions
- 🔧 Real-time Debugging: Debug your code with AI assistance
- 🎨 Window Management: Freely move and position the window anywhere on screen
The application uses unidentifiable global keyboard shortcuts that won't be detected by browsers or other applications:
- Toggle Window Visibility: [Control or Cmd + b]
- Move Window: [Control or Cmd + arrows]
- Take Screenshot: [Control or Cmd + H]
- Process Screenshots: [Control or Cmd + Enter]
- Reset View: [Control or Cmd + R]
Initial Setup
- Launch the invisible window
- Authenticate with OpenAI API key
Capturing Problem
- Use global shortcut to take screenshots
- Capture question text and code separately for better analysis
- Screenshots are automatically added to the processing queue
Processing
- AI analyzes the screenshots to extract:
- Problem requirements
- Code context
- System generates optimal solution strategy
Solution & Debugging
- View generated solutions
- Use debugging feature to:
- Test different approaches
- Fix errors in your code
- Get line-by-line explanations
- Toggle between solutions and queue views
Window Management
- Move window freely using global shortcut
- Toggle visibility as needed
- Window remains invisible to specified applications
- Reset view using Command + R
- Node.js (v16 or higher)
- npm or bun package manager
- OpenAI API key (for AI features)
- Screen Recording Permission for Terminal/IDE
- On macOS:
- Go to System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Privacy > Screen Recording
- Ensure your Terminal app (or IDE) has screen recording permission enabled
- Restart your Terminal/IDE after enabling permissions
- On Windows:
- No additional permissions needed
- On Linux:
- May require
xhostaccess depending on your distribution
- Clone the repository:
git clone https://github.com/ibttf/interview-coder.git
cd interview-coder
- Install dependencies:
npm install
# or if using bun
bun install
- Start the development server:
npm run app:dev
# or
bun run app:dev
This will:
- Start the Vite development server
- Launch the Electron application
- Enable hot-reloading for development
To create a production build:
npm run app:build
# or
bun run app:build
The built application will be available in the
release directory.
- Electron
- React
- TypeScript
- Vite
- Tailwind CSS
- Radix UI Components
- OpenAI API
- On first launch, you'll need to provide your OpenAI API key
- The application will store your settings locally using electron-store
Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.
ISC License