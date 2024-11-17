Skip to content

Interview Coder

An invisible desktop application that will help you pass your technical interviews.

Interview.Coder.Launches.mp4

Invisibility Compatibility

The application is invisible to:

  • Zoom versions below 6.1.6 (inclusive)
  • All browser-based screen recording software
  • All versions of Discord
  • Mac OS screenshot functionality (Command + Shift + 3/4)

Note: The application is NOT invisible to:

  • Zoom versions 6.1.6 and above
  • Mac OS native screen recording (Command + Shift + 5)

Features

  • 🎯 99% Invisibility: Undetectable window that bypasses most screen capture methods
  • 📸 Smart Screenshot Capture: Capture both question text and code separately for better analysis
  • 🤖 AI-Powered Analysis: Automatically extracts and analyzes coding problems
  • 💡 Solution Generation: Get detailed explanations and solutions
  • 🔧 Real-time Debugging: Debug your code with AI assistance
  • 🎨 Window Management: Freely move and position the window anywhere on screen

Global Commands

The application uses unidentifiable global keyboard shortcuts that won't be detected by browsers or other applications:

  • Toggle Window Visibility: [Control or Cmd + b]
  • Move Window: [Control or Cmd + arrows]
  • Take Screenshot: [Control or Cmd + H]
  • Process Screenshots: [Control or Cmd + Enter]
  • Reset View: [Control or Cmd + R]

Usage

  1. Initial Setup

    • Launch the invisible window
    • Authenticate with OpenAI API key

  2. Capturing Problem

    • Use global shortcut to take screenshots
    • Capture question text and code separately for better analysis
    • Screenshots are automatically added to the processing queue

  3. Processing

    • AI analyzes the screenshots to extract:
      • Problem requirements
      • Code context
    • System generates optimal solution strategy

  4. Solution & Debugging

    • View generated solutions
    • Use debugging feature to:
      • Test different approaches
      • Fix errors in your code
      • Get line-by-line explanations
    • Toggle between solutions and queue views

  5. Window Management

    • Move window freely using global shortcut
    • Toggle visibility as needed
    • Window remains invisible to specified applications
    • Reset view using Command + R

Prerequisites

  • Node.js (v16 or higher)
  • npm or bun package manager
  • OpenAI API key (for AI features)
  • Screen Recording Permission for Terminal/IDE
    • On macOS:
      1. Go to System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Privacy > Screen Recording
      2. Ensure your Terminal app (or IDE) has screen recording permission enabled
      3. Restart your Terminal/IDE after enabling permissions
    • On Windows:
      • No additional permissions needed
    • On Linux:
      • May require xhost access depending on your distribution

Installation

  1. Clone the repository:
git clone https://github.com/ibttf/interview-coder.git
cd interview-coder
  1. Install dependencies:
npm install
# or if using bun
bun install

Running Locally

  1. Start the development server:
npm run app:dev
# or
bun run app:dev

This will:

  • Start the Vite development server
  • Launch the Electron application
  • Enable hot-reloading for development

Building for Production

To create a production build:

npm run app:build
# or
bun run app:build

The built application will be available in the release directory.

Tech Stack

  • Electron
  • React
  • TypeScript
  • Vite
  • Tailwind CSS
  • Radix UI Components
  • OpenAI API

Configuration

  1. On first launch, you'll need to provide your OpenAI API key
  2. The application will store your settings locally using electron-store

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

License

ISC License

