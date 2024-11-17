Interview Coder

An invisible desktop application that will help you pass your technical interviews.

Interview.Coder.Launches.mp4

Invisibility Compatibility

The application is invisible to:

Zoom versions below 6.1.6 (inclusive)

All browser-based screen recording software

All versions of Discord

Mac OS screenshot functionality (Command + Shift + 3/4)

Note: The application is NOT invisible to:

Zoom versions 6.1.6 and above

Mac OS native screen recording (Command + Shift + 5)

Features

🎯 99% Invisibility: Undetectable window that bypasses most screen capture methods

📸 Smart Screenshot Capture: Capture both question text and code separately for better analysis

🤖 AI-Powered Analysis: Automatically extracts and analyzes coding problems

💡 Solution Generation: Get detailed explanations and solutions

🔧 Real-time Debugging: Debug your code with AI assistance

🎨 Window Management: Freely move and position the window anywhere on screen

Global Commands

The application uses unidentifiable global keyboard shortcuts that won't be detected by browsers or other applications:

Toggle Window Visibility: [Control or Cmd + b]

Move Window: [Control or Cmd + arrows]

Take Screenshot: [Control or Cmd + H]

Process Screenshots: [Control or Cmd + Enter]

Reset View: [Control or Cmd + R]

Usage

Initial Setup Launch the invisible window

Authenticate with OpenAI API key Capturing Problem Use global shortcut to take screenshots

Capture question text and code separately for better analysis

Screenshots are automatically added to the processing queue Processing AI analyzes the screenshots to extract: Problem requirements Code context

System generates optimal solution strategy Solution & Debugging View generated solutions

Use debugging feature to: Test different approaches Fix errors in your code Get line-by-line explanations

Toggle between solutions and queue views Window Management Move window freely using global shortcut

Toggle visibility as needed

Window remains invisible to specified applications

Reset view using Command + R

Prerequisites

Node.js (v16 or higher)

npm or bun package manager

OpenAI API key (for AI features)

Screen Recording Permission for Terminal/IDE On macOS: Go to System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Privacy > Screen Recording Ensure your Terminal app (or IDE) has screen recording permission enabled Restart your Terminal/IDE after enabling permissions On Windows: No additional permissions needed On Linux: May require xhost access depending on your distribution



Installation

Clone the repository:

git clone https://github.com/ibttf/interview-coder.git cd interview-coder

Install dependencies:

npm install # or if using bun bun install

Running Locally

Start the development server:

npm run app:dev # or bun run app:dev

This will:

Start the Vite development server

Launch the Electron application

Enable hot-reloading for development

Building for Production

To create a production build:

npm run app:build # or bun run app:build

The built application will be available in the release directory.

Tech Stack

Electron

React

TypeScript

Vite

Tailwind CSS

Radix UI Components

OpenAI API

Configuration

On first launch, you'll need to provide your OpenAI API key The application will store your settings locally using electron-store

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

License

ISC License