Intel One Mono Typeface

Introducing Intel One Mono, an expressive monospaced font family that’s built with clarity, legibility, and the needs of developers in mind.

It’s easier to read, and available for free, with an open-source font license.

Identifying the typographically underserved low-vision developer audience, The Intel Brand Team designed the Intel One Mono typeface together with VMLY&R and Frere-Jones Type, for maximum legibility to address developers' fatigue and eyestrain and reduce coding errors. A panel of low-vision and legally blind developers provided feedback at each stage of design.

Intel One Mono also covers a wide range of over 200 languages using the Latin script. The Intel One Mono fonts are provided in four weights — Light, Regular, Medium, and Bold — with matching italics, and we are happy to share both an oﬃcial release of fonts ready to use as well as editable sources.

Using the Fonts

To install the fonts, please use the provided builds under Releases. Refer to your software’s documentation for how to activate and use these fonts.

Font Formats

We recommend the .otf or .ttf format for desktop use.

The .ttf ﬁles are also well suited for mobile apps.

The .woff and .woff2 fonts are optimized for web use.

Screen Rendering and Size Ranges

We recommend using these fonts at 7 points and larger in print, 9 pixels and larger on screen. The .ttf, .woff and .woff2 fonts provided in the oﬃcial release have been manually optimized for screen display, improving clarity and legibility, especially on Windows platforms.

Available OpenType Features

Outside of the default characters, there are a few extra features that are accessible in some applications, as well as via CSS: Raised Colon: there is an option for a raised colon, either applied contextually between numbers or activated generally. The contextual option is available via ss11 (Stylistic Set #11), or use ss12 (Stylistic Set #12) or salt (Stylistic Alternates) for the global switch. Language Support: ccmp, mark and locl features ensure correct display across a wide range of languages. These are usually activated by default. We recommend setting the language tag/setting in your software to the desired language for best results. Superior/superscript and inferior/subscript ﬁgures are included via their Unicode codepoints, or you can produce them from the default ﬁgures via the sups (Superscript), subs (Subscript), and si (Scientiﬁc Inferior) features. Fraction numerals are similarly available via the numr (Numerator) and dnom (Denominator) features. A set of premade fractions is also available in the fonts.

Viewing and Editing Sources

UFO Source Files: Instances

You will ﬁnd editable sources in the sources directory. The instances subfolder contains separate source ﬁles for each style of the typeface. Sources are provided in .ufo ﬁles, which contain complete artwork, OpenType features, as well as meta information like naming and vertical alignments for each style of the typeface.

These are not installable fonts, but rather the source ﬁles that produce them: UFO (Uniﬁed Font Object) is an open, human-readable font source ﬁle format; you can ﬁnd the ﬁle spec here. These sources were created using RoboFont. Many other font editors will also be able to open .ufo ﬁles; we recommend using RoboFont version 3.4 or up for the cloest approximation of the original design and development environment.

Outline Formats

For instances, you will ﬁnd postscript and truetype subfolders; these contain separate source ﬁles for the .otf format and the .ttf/.woff/.woff2 ﬁles respectively. Since the format for the outline drawings differs between these sets of formats, for best results we recommend using the postscript sources to create .otf fonts, and the TrueType sources to create .ttf, .woff, or .woff2 fonts.

Generating Fonts

After making your desired edits, you can generate installable fonts directly from the font editor using its “Generate Font” functionality. If you use RoboFont, any install options should default to the ideal settings, but here they are for reference:

For .otf builds, we recommend activating “Decompose” as well as “Autohint” options.

For .ttf, .woff and .woff2 builds, we recommend activating the “Autohint” option only for more compact ﬁles (see note on hinting below).

In any case, we recommend using the “Release Mode” setting for best results.

UFO Source Files: Masters

If you would like to apply edits across multiple weights, a more advanced yet potentially eﬃcient way is to edit the masters. These are special sources that describe the extreme points in the design space — the lightest and heaviest weights for both roman and italic designs.

After editing masters, you will need to rerun interpolation to generate individual weights and styles within that design space. This requires the .designspace ﬁles enclosed with the masters; the designspace format is an open, XML-based format that describes interpolation spaces (format speciﬁcation for reference). For a RoboFont-based workﬂow we recommend Skateboard for interpolation; you can also use the free DesignSpaceEditor extension to view and edit these ﬁles.

Note that masters are only available in postscript format, so they will be best for creating .otf fonts. If you need to make TrueType based builds from the masters, we recommend QuadraticConverter for best quality conversion of the curves before generating .ttf, .woff, or .woff2 ﬁles; mind that the results will not match the provided instances precisely.

NB: The prepared instances contain some additional data than cannot be stored in the masters and maintained through interpolation. For best results, compare new interpolations to the existing instance sources and update them accordingly, speciﬁcally the information accessible through the Font Info panels. Also note that provided instances contain a mark feature in the OpenType features, which handles advanced accent placement for full support of the range of languages. This is computed for each style individually, so it is not contained in the masters.

Other Files: Hinting Source

For TrueType-based formats (.ttf, .woff, .woff2 ﬁles), the oﬃcial releases are manually optimized for screen rendering. These “hinting” sources are stored separately from the .ufo ﬁles, which do not contain any TrueType hinting information. When rebuilding TrueType-based formats, we recommend using the “autohint” option to achieve reasonable, though not identical screen rendering.

If you would like to access and edit manual hinting instructions, you will ﬁnd these in the separate set of source ﬁles under other ﬁles/truetype hinting source. These special TTF ﬁles will be viewable and editable using Microsoft VTT.

Suggesting Edits

If you have suggestions for edits or additions to the oﬃcial releases, please email brand_q@intel.com.