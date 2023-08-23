qsv: Blazing-fast CSV data-wrangling toolkit

ℹ️ NOTE: Quicksilver (qsv) is a fork of the popular xsv utility, merging several pending PRs since xsv 0.13.0's May 2018 release. On top of xsv's 20 commands, it adds numerous new features; 37 additional commands; 6 apply subcommands & 35 operations; 5 to subcommands; 3 cat subcommands; 3 geocode subcommands & 3 operations; and 4 snappy subcommands. See FAQ for more details.

Available commands

Performance metrics compiled on an M2 Pro 12-core Mac Mini with 32gb RAM

✨: enabled by a feature flag.

📇: uses an index when available.

🤯: loads entire CSV into memory, though dedup , stats & transpose have "streaming" modes as well.

😣: uses additional memory proportional to the cardinality of the columns in the CSV.

🧠: expensive operations are memoized (cached) with available inter-session Redis caching for fetch commands.

🐻‍❄️: command powered by Pola.rs engine.

🤖: command uses Natural Language Processing & General AI techniques.

🏎️: multithreaded and/or faster when an index (📇) is available.

🚀: multithreaded even without an index.

: has CKAN-aware integration options.

🌐: has web-aware options.

Installation Options

Option 1: Download Prebuilt Binaries

Full-featured prebuilt binary variants of the latest qsv version for Linux, macOS & Windows are available for download, including binaries compiled with Rust Nightly (more info).

These prebuilt binaries are also built with CPU optimizations enabled for x86_64 (e.g. SSE4.2, AVX2, AVX512, etc. on Intel and AMD processors) and Apple Silicon processors (ARM64 SIMD NEON) for even more performance gains.

For Windows, an MSI Installer wrapping the x86_64-pc-windows-msvc build is also available for download.

Option 2: Homebrew

For macOS and Linux (64-bit), you can quickly install qsv with Homebrew. However, only the apply and luau features are enabled.

brew install qsv

Option 3: Install with Rust

If you have Rust installed, you can also install from source using Rust's cargo command1:

cargo install qsv --locked --features all_features

The binary will be installed in ~/.cargo/bin .

To install different variants and enable optional features, use cargo --features (see Feature Flags for more info):

# to install qsv with all features enabled cargo install qsv --locked --bin qsv --features feature_capable,apply,generate,luau,fetch,foreach,python,to,self_update,polars # or shorthand cargo install qsv --locked --bin qsv -F all_features # or enable only the apply and polars features cargo install qsv --locked --bin qsv -F feature_capable,apply,polars # or to install qsvlite cargo install qsv --locked --bin qsvlite -F lite # or to install qsvdp cargo install qsv --locked --bin qsvdp -F datapusher_plus,luau

Option 4: Compile from Source

Compiling from source also works similarly1:

git clone https://github.com/jqnatividad/qsv.git cd qsv cargo build --release --locked --bin qsv --features all_features

The compiled binary will end up in ./target/release/ .

To compile different variants and enable optional features:

# to compile qsv with all features enabled cargo build --release --locked --bin qsv --features feature_capable,apply,generate,luau,fetch,foreach,python,to,self_update,polars # shorthand cargo build --release --locked --bin qsv -F all_features # or build qsv with only the fetch and foreach features enabled cargo build --release --locked --bin qsv -F feature_capable,fetch,foreach # for qsvlite cargo build --release --locked --bin qsvlite -F lite # for qsvdp cargo build --release --locked --bin qsvdp -F datapusher_plus,luau

NOTE: To build with Rust nightly, see Nightly Release Builds.

Variants

There are three binary variants of qsv:

qsv - feature-capable(✨), with the prebuilt binaries enabling all applicable features except Python 2

- feature-capable(✨), with the prebuilt binaries enabling all applicable features except Python qsvlite - all features disabled (~13% of the size of qsv )

- all features disabled (~13% of the size of ) qsvdp - optimized for use with DataPusher+ with only DataPusher+ relevant commands; an embedded luau interpreter; applydp , a slimmed-down version of the apply feature; the --progressbar option disabled; and the self-update only checking for new releases, requiring an explicit --update (~12% of the the size of qsv ).

Regular Expression Syntax

The --select option and several commands ( apply , applydp , replace , schema , search , searchset , select & sqlp ) allow the user to specify regular expressions. We use the regex crate to parse, compile and execute these expressions. 3

Its syntax can be found here and "is similar to other regex engines, but it lacks several features that are not known how to implement efficiently. This includes, but is not limited to, look-around and backreferences. In exchange, all regex searches in this crate have worst case O(m * n) time complexity, where m is proportional to the size of the regex and n is proportional to the size of the string being searched."

If you want to test your regular expressions, regex101 supports the syntax used by the regex crate. Just select the "Rust" flavor.

File formats

qsv recognizes UTF-8/ASCII encoded, CSV ( .csv ) & TSV files ( .tsv & .tab ). CSV files are assumed to have "," (comma) as a delimiter, and TSV files, "\t" (tab) as a delimiter. The delimiter is a single ascii character that can be set either by the --delimiter command-line option or with the QSV_DEFAULT_DELIMITER environment variable or automatically detected when QSV_SNIFF_DELIMITER is set.

When using the --output option, qsv will UTF-8 encode the file & automatically change the delimiter used in the generated file based on the file extension - i.e. comma for .csv , tab for .tsv & .tab files.

JSONL/NDJSON files are also recognized & converted to/from CSV with the jsonl and tojsonl commands respectively.

The fetch & fetchpost commands also produces JSONL files when its invoked without the --new-column option & TSV files with the --report option.

The excel , safenames , sniff , sortcheck & validate commands produce JSON files with their JSON options following the JSON API 1.1 specification.

The schema command produces a JSON Schema Validation (Draft 7) file with the ".schema.json" file extension, which can be used with the validate command to validate other CSV files with a similar schema.

The excel command recognizes Excel & Open Document Spreadsheet(ODS) files ( .xls , .xlsx , .xlsm , .xlsb & .ods files).

The to command converts CSVs to .xlsx , Parquet & Data Package files, and populates PostgreSQL and SQLite databases.

The sqlp command produces query results in CSV, JSON, Parquet & Arrow IPC formats. Polars SQL also supports reading external files directly with its read_ndjson , read_csv , read_parquet & read_ipc table functions.

Snappy Compression/Decompression

qsv supports automatic compression/decompression using the Snappy frame format. Snappy was chosen instead of more popular compression formats like gzip because it was designed for high-performance streaming compression & decompression (up to 2.58 gb/sec compression, 0.89 gb/sec decompression).

For all commands except the index , extdedup & extsort commands, if the input file has an ".sz" extension, qsv will automatically do streaming decompression as it reads it. Further, if the input file has an extended CSV/TSV ".sz" extension (e.g nyc311.csv.sz/nyc311.tsv.sz/nyc311.tab.sz), qsv will also use the file extension to determine the delimiter to use.

Similarly, if the --output file has an ".sz" extension, qsv will automatically do streaming compression as it writes it. If the output file has an extended CSV/TSV ".sz" extension, qsv will also use the file extension to determine the delimiter to use.

Note however that compressed files cannot be indexed, so index-accelerated commands ( frequency , schema , split , stats , tojsonl ) will not be multi-threaded. Random access is also disabled without an index, so slice will not be instantaneous and luau 's random-access mode will not be available.

There is also a dedicated snappy command with four subcommands for direct snappy file operations — a multithreaded compress subcommand (4-5x faster than the built-in, single-threaded auto-compression); a decompress subcommand with detailed compression metadata; a check subcommand to quickly inspect if a file has a Snappy header; and a validate subcommand to confirm if a Snappy file is valid.

The snappy command can be used to compress/decompress ANY file, not just CSV/TSV files.

Using the snappy command, we can compress NYC's 311 data (15gb, 28m rows) to 4.95 gb in 5.77 seconds with the multithreaded compress subcommand - 2.58 gb/sec with a 0.33 (3.01:1) compression ratio. With snappy decompress , we can roundtrip decompress the same file in 16.71 seconds - 0.89 gb/sec.

Compare that to zip 3.0, which compressed the same file to 2.9 gb in 248.3 seconds on the same machine - 43x slower at 0.06 gb/sec with a 0.19 (5.17:1) compression ratio - for just an additional 14% (2.45 gb) of saved space. zip also took 4.3x longer to roundtrip decompress the same file in 72 seconds - 0.20 gb/sec.

RFC 4180 CSV Standard

qsv follows the RFC 4180 CSV standard. However, in real life, CSV formats vary significantly & qsv is actually not strictly compliant with the specification so it can process "real-world" CSV files. qsv leverages the awesome Rust CSV crate to read/write CSV files.

Click here to find out more about how qsv conforms to the standard using this crate.

When dealing with "atypical" CSV files, you can use the input command to normalize them to be RFC 4180-compliant.

UTF-8 Encoding

qsv requires UTF-8 encoded input (of which ASCII is a subset).

Should you need to re-encode CSV/TSV files, you can use the input command to transcode to UTF-8. It will replace all invalid UTF-8 sequences with � (U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER). Alternatively, there are several utilities you can use to do so on Linux/macOS & Windows.

Windows Usage Note

Unlike other modern operating systems, Microsoft Windows' default encoding is UTF16-LE. This will cause problems when redirecting qsv's output to a CSV file & trying to open it with Excel (which ignores the comma delimiter, with everything in the first column):

# the following command will produce a UTF16-LE encoded CSV file on Windows qsv stats wcp.csv > wcpstats.csv

Which is weird, since you would think Microsoft's own Excel would properly recognize UTF16-LE encoded CSV files. Regardless, to create a properly UTF-8 encoded file on Windows, use the --output option instead:

# so instead of redirecting stdout to a file qsv stats wcp.csv > wcpstats.csv # do this instead qsv stats wcp.csv --output wcpstats.csv

Interpreters

For complex data-wrangling tasks, you can use Luau and Python scripts.

Luau

Luau is a fast, small, safe, gradually typed, statically linked, embeddable scripting language derived from Lua. It lies at the heart of Roblox technology - powering all it's user generated content, with Roblox's own internal code having more than 2 millions lines of Luau.

It has sandboxing, type-checking, additional operators & increased performance while maintaining compatibility with Lua.

Lua is faster than Python & Luau is even faster still - more so, as qsv precompiles Luau into bytecode. In addition, luau is embedded into qsv, has debug logging, can do aggregations with its --begin & --end options & has no external dependencies unlike the py command.

It also allows mapping of multiple new computed columns, supports random access with indexed CSV files, and has several helper functions to help ease the development of full-fledged data-wrangling scripts.

As date manipulation is often needed, we're also preloading the LuaDate module.

Finally, as qsv's DSL (👑), luau will gain even more features over time compared to the python feature.

Luau 0.591 is currently embedded - qsv's policy is to use the latest stable Luau version at the time of each qsv release.

Python

The python feature is NOT enabled by default on the prebuilt binaries as its dynamically linked to python libraries at runtime, which presents distribution issues, as various operating systems have differing Python versions.

If you wish to enable the python feature - you'll just have to install/compile from source, making sure you have the development libraries for the desired Python version (Python 3.7 and above are supported) installed when doing so (e.g. on Debian/Ubuntu - apt-get install python-dev ; on CentOS/RedHat/Amazon Linux - yum install python-devel ; on Windows and macOS - use the Python installer for the desired version).

If you plan to distribute your manually built qsv with the python feature, qsv will look for the specific version of Python shared libraries (libpython* on Linux/macOS, python*.dll on Windows) against which it was compiled starting with the current directory & abort with an error if not found, detailing the Python library it was looking for.

Note that this will happen on qsv startup, even if you're NOT running the py command.

When building from source - PyO3 - the underlying crate that enables the python feature, uses a build script to determine the Python version & set the correct linker arguments. By default it uses the python3 executable. You can override this by setting PYO3_PYTHON (e.g., PYO3_PYTHON=python3.7 ), before installing/compiling qsv. See the PyO3 User Guide for more information.

Consider using the luau command instead of the py command if the operation you're trying to do can be done with luau - as luau is statically linked, has no external dependencies, much faster than py , can do aggregations, supports random access, has a bevy of qsv helper functions, and allows mapping of multiple new columns.

The py command cannot do aggregations because PyO3's GIL-bound memory limitations will quickly consume a lot of memory (see issue 449 for details). To prevent this, the py command processes CSVs in batches (default: 30,000 records), with a GIL pool for each batch, so no globals are available across batches.

Memory Management

qsv supports three memory allocators - mimalloc (default), jemalloc and the standard allocator.

See Memory Allocator for more info.

It also has Out-of-Memory prevention, with two modes - NORMAL (default) & CONSERVATIVE.

See Out-of-Memory Prevention for more info.

Environment Variables & dotenv file support

qsv supports an extensive list of environment variables and supports .env files to set them.

For details, see Environment Variables and the dotenv.template.yaml file.

Feature Flags

qsv has several features:

mimalloc (default) - use the mimalloc allocator (see Memory Allocator for more info).

jemallocator - use the jemalloc allocator (see Memory Allocator for more info).

apply - enable apply command. This swiss-army knife of CSV transformations is very powerful, but it has a lot of dependencies that increases both compile time and binary size.

fetch - enables the fetch & fetchpost commands.

foreach - enable foreach command (not valid for Windows).

geocode - enable geocode command. This command uses an updateable copy of the Geonames Cities database which is ~2.5MB in size.

generate - enable generate command.

luau - enable luau command. Embeds a Luau interpreter into qsv. Luau has type-checking, sandboxing, additional language operators, increased performance & other improvements over Lua.

polars - enables all Polars-powered commands (currently, joinp and sqlp ). Note that Polars is a very powerful library, but it has a lot of dependencies that drastically increases both compile time and binary size.

python - enable py command. Note that qsv will look for the shared library for the Python version (Python 3.7 & above supported) it was compiled against & will abort on startup if the library is not found, even if you're NOT using the py command. Check Python section for more info.

to - enables the to command. Note that enabling this feature will also noticeably increase both compile time and binary size.

self_update - enable self-update engine, checking GitHub for the latest release. Note that if you manually built qsv, self-update will only check for new releases. It will NOT offer the choice to update itself to the prebuilt binaries published on GitHub. You need not worry that your manually built qsv will be overwritten by a self-update.

feature_capable - enable to build qsv binary variant which is feature-capable.

all_features - enable to build qsv binary variant with all features enabled (apply,fetch,foreach,generate,luau,polars,python,to,self_update).

lite - enable to build qsvlite binary variant with all features disabled.

datapusher_plus - enable to build qsvdp binary variant - the DataPusher+ optimized qsv binary.

nightly - enable to turn on nightly/unstable features in the rand , regex , hashbrown & pyo3 crates when building with Rust nightly/unstable.

ℹ️ NOTE: qsvlite , as the name implies, always has non-default features disabled. qsv can be built with any combination of the above features using the cargo --features & --no-default-features flags. The prebuilt qsv binaries has all applicable features valid for the target platform2.

Minimum Supported Rust Version

qsv's MSRV policy is to require the latest Rust version that is supported by Homebrew, currently .

Tab Completion

qsv's command-line options are quite extensive. Thankfully, since it uses docopt for CLI processing, we can take advantage of docopt.rs' tab completion support to make it easier to use qsv at the command-line (currently, only bash shell is supported):

# install docopt-wordlist cargo install docopt # IMPORTANT: run these commands from the root directory of your qsv git repository # to setup bash qsv tab completion echo " DOCOPT_WORDLIST_BIN= \" $( which docopt-wordlist ) " \" >> $HOME /.bash_completion echo " source \" $( pwd ) /scripts/docopt-wordlist.bash \" " >> $HOME /.bash_completion echo " complete -F _docopt_wordlist_commands qsv " >> $HOME /.bash_completion

Testing

qsv has ~1,170 tests in the tests directory. Each command has its own test suite in a separate file with the convention test_<COMMAND>.rs . Apart from preventing regressions, the tests also serve as good illustrative examples, and are often linked from the usage text of each corresponding command.

To test each binary variant:

# to test qsv cargo test --features all_features # to test qsvlite cargo test --features lite # to test qsvdp cargo test --features datapusher_plus,luau # to test a specific command # here we test only stats and use the # t alias for test and the -F shortcut for --features cargo t stats -F all_features

License

Dual-licensed under MIT or the UNLICENSE.

Naming Collision

This project is unrelated to Intel's Quick Sync Video.