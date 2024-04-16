Skip to content

kevinbentley/Descent3

BranchesTags

Folders and files

NameName
Last commit message
Last commit date

Latest commit

 

History

79 Commits

.github/workflows

.github/workflows

 
 

2dlib

2dlib

 
 

AudioEncode

AudioEncode

 
 

Descent3

Descent3

 
 

acmlib

acmlib

 
 

bitmap

bitmap

 
 

cfile

cfile

 
 

czip

czip

 
 

d3music

d3music

 
 

dd_grwin32

dd_grwin32

 
 

dd_lnxsound

dd_lnxsound

 
 

dd_sndlib

dd_sndlib

 
 

dd_vidwin32

dd_vidwin32

 
 

ddgr_mac

ddgr_mac

 
 

ddio_common

ddio_common

 
 

ddio_lnx

ddio_lnx

 
 

ddio_mac

ddio_mac

 
 

ddio_win

ddio_win

 
 

ddvid_lnx

ddvid_lnx

 
 

fix

fix

 
 

grtext

grtext

 
 

lib

lib

 
 

libacm

libacm

 
 

libmve

libmve

 
 

linux

linux

 
 

lnxcontroller

lnxcontroller

 
 

lnxmvelib

lnxmvelib

 
 

mac

mac

 
 

mac_sndlib

mac_sndlib

 
 

manage

manage

 
 

md5

md5

 
 

mem

mem

 
 

misc

misc

 
 

model

model

 
 

module

module

 
 

movie

movie

 
 

music

music

 
 

netcon

netcon

 
 

netgames

netgames

 
 

networking

networking

 
 

physics

physics

 
 

renderer

renderer

 
 

rtperformance

rtperformance

 
 

scripts

scripts

 
 

sndlib

sndlib

 
 

stream_audio

stream_audio

 
 

tools

tools

 
 

ui

ui

 
 

unzip

unzip

 
 

vecmat

vecmat

 
 

win32

win32

 
 

.clang-format

.clang-format

 
 

.clang-format-ignore

.clang-format-ignore

 
 

.gitignore

.gitignore

 
 

Brewfile

Brewfile

 
 

CMakeLists.txt

CMakeLists.txt

 
 

CMakePresets.json

CMakePresets.json

 
 

README.md

README.md

 
 

Repository files navigation

Descent 3

Update 04/17/2024

Thank you for your contributions after only a little over 24 hours! The current short-term roadmap is code cleanup and build verification. As described below, the original release includes the '1.5' patch that never made it to retail. At the time it was written, it worked--this may or may not be the case at present. We are aiming to clean up the source for improved readability and standards, as well as playability. In short: we'd like to reach a good baseline "vanilla" source.

We've had several contributions towards this end already. Please remember to check for duplicate issues and pull requests before submitting!

Update 04/16/2024

I'm so happy to see the amount of interest and participation here!

Please join the Descent Developer Discord, there's an active community there already.

https://discord.gg/GNy5CUQ

You can expect some big commits coming soon. We'll be merging in some code that other developers did in parallel and/or after this code was archived.

Direction and Decisions

  1. We will support c++17 going forward
  2. We are using clang in LLVM mode for code formatting. Please run clang-format before submitting a PR

Original Release

This is the latest version of the Descent 3 source code. This includes the '1.5' patch that Jeff Slutter and Kevin Bentley wrote several years ago. At the time, it worked for Windows, Linux, and Mac.

Some proprietary sound and video libraries from Interplay have been stripped out (the ACM and MVE format). I have that code if someone wants to help make a converter so the old cutscenes work. It'll take some effort to stub out that code so it compiles.

The first thing I want to do is get everything compiling again, and ideally some CI/CD actions. After that, the code needs to be cleaned up some, to remove old version control comments, etc. A lot of this code was written by a really great team, but keep in mind we were much younger and less experienced back then.

If you're interested in helping maintain it, please send me a message. Otherwise, I'm happy to take pull requests.

This is the last update I put out there showing different architectures playing along. Yikes, that was a long time ago, sorry we never released a 1.5 patch. Some logistics got in the way!

Descent3 1.5 Patch Development update

Thanks to Jeff Slutter, who did most of the work modernizing the code from the 90's. I'm looking forward to seeing what the community does with it!

About

Descent 3 by Outrage Entertainment

Resources

Readme
Activity

Stars

2k stars

Watchers

36 watching

Forks

127 forks
Report repository

Releases

No releases published

Packages

No packages published

Contributors 10

Languages