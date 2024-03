Important

Dear users,

We wanted to share some important updates regarding the development of teler IDS.

🛑 The development of teler IDS is currently on hold. However, we're thrilled to inform you that we've decided to take a bold step by embarking on a complete refactor, starting from scratch to enhance the overall development process. 🚀

In parallel, we're actively laying down the roadmap for teler IDS v3. 📝

What we can reveal at this point is that version 3 will leverage eBPF & teler-waf as its support, promising advanced features and capabilities. 🌟

If you have feedback or suggestions regarding the features you'd like to see in teler IDS v3, kindly participate in our anonymous survey 👉 https://s.surveyplanet.com/8he6p7rq

Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to innovate and enhance our intrusion detection system! Tipis-tipis asal menyala abangkuuhh! 🔥🔝🙌🏼

Best!

dw1