Important Dear users, We wanted to share some important updates regarding the development of teler IDS. 🛑 The development of teler IDS is currently on hold. However, we're thrilled to inform you that we've decided to take a bold step by embarking on a complete refactor, starting from scratch to enhance the overall development process. 🚀 In parallel, we're actively laying down the roadmap for teler IDS v3. 📝

What we can reveal at this point is that version 3 will leverage eBPF & teler-waf as its support, promising advanced features and capabilities. 🌟 If you have feedback or suggestions regarding the features you'd like to see in teler IDS v3, kindly participate in our anonymous survey 👉 https://s.surveyplanet.com/8he6p7rq Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to innovate and enhance our intrusion detection system! Tipis-tipis asal menyala abangkuuhh! 🔥🔝🙌🏼 Best!

dw1 As announced in teler-announce#Fm8Yjh_4of0.

Note In the meantime, you can install and download the latest v2 version to continue using it.

teler

teler

Real-time HTTP Intrusion Detection

Contribute · What's new · Report Bug · Request Feature

teler is an real-time intrusion detection and threat alert based on web log that runs in a terminal with resources that we collect and provide by the community. ❤️

CLI Dashboard

Note If you upgrade from prior to v2 frontwards there will be some break changes that affect configuration files. Appropriate adaptations can refer to teler.example.yaml file.

See also:

kitabisa/teler-waf: teler-waf is a Go HTTP middleware that provide teler IDS functionality to protect against web-based attacks and improve the security of Go-based web applications. It is highly configurable and easy to integrate into existing Go applications.

Table of Contents

Features

Real-time : Analyze logs and identify suspicious activity in real-time.

Alerting : teler provides alerting when a threat is detected, push notifications include Slack, Mattermost, Telegram and Discord.

Monitoring : We've our own metrics if you want to monitor threats easily, and we use Prometheus for that.

Logging : is also provided in file form or sends detected threats to the Zinc logs search engine.

Latest resources : Collections is continuously up-to-date.

Minimal configuration : You can just run it against your log file, write the log format and let teler analyze the log and show you alerts!

Flexible log formats : teler allows any custom log format string! It all depends on how you write the log format in configuration file.

Custom threat rules : Want to reach a wider range of threats instead of engine-based (default) rules? You can customize threat rules!

Incremental log processing: Need data persistence rather than buffer stream? teler has the ability to process logs incrementally through the on-disk persistence options.

Why teler?

teler was designed to be a fast, terminal-based threat analyzer. Its core idea is to quickly analyze and hunt threats in real time!

Demo

Here is a preview of teler with conditions of use as:

Buffer-streams Incremental

Documentation

All related documentation about installation, usage & configuration is on teler.app.

Supporting Materials

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. To learn how to setup a development environment and for contribution guidelines, see CONTRIBUTING.md.

Resources

All external resources used in this teler are NOT provided by us. See all peoples who involved in this resources at teler Resource Collections.

Pronunciation

jv_id • /télér/ — bagaimana bisa seorang pemuda itu teler hanya dengan meminum sloki ciu (?)

Changes

For changes, see the CHANGELOG.md.

Community

We use the Google Groups as our dedicated mailing list. Subscribe to teler-announce via teler-announce+subscribe@googlegroups.com for important announcements, such as the availability of new releases. This subscription will keep you informed about significant developments related to teler IDS, teler WAF, teler Proxy, and teler Resources.

For any inquiries, discussions, or issues are being tracked here on GitHub. This is where we actively manage and address these aspects of our community engagement.

License

This program is developed and maintained by members of Kitabisa Security Team, and this is not an officially supported Kitabisa product. This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the Apache license. Kitabisa teler and any contributions are copyright © by Dwi Siswanto 2020-2022.