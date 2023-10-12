tweetXer

You can use this script to delete all your Tweets. Even if they don't show up on your profile. But you need your Data Export for it to work. Because this automates the deletion, it may get your account banned. Not that bad. Copies of your Tweets may still exist on backups and so on.

Video tutorial

English: youtube.com/watch?v=jB1-z6LbX5w

German: youtube.com/watch?v=HmQ7_ZgVNxg

Usage

Use Firefox or Safari if possible Log into your Twitter account Open the browser console (F12) Paste the whole script into the console and press enter A light blue bar appears at the top of the window Use the file picker to select your tweet-headers.js or tweets.js file Wait for all your Tweets to vanish (about 5 Tweets per second)

If the process is interrupted at any time, you can use the advanced options to enter how many Tweets have been deleted in the previous run to not start at zero again.

tweetXer/tweetXer.js Lines 1 to 532 in 66d0a0f // ==UserScript== // @name TweetXer // @namespace https://github.com/lucahammer/tweetXer/ // @version 0.6.3 // @description Delete all your Tweets for free. // @author Luca // @match https://x.com/* // @icon https://www.google.com/s2/favicons?domain=twitter.com // @grant unsafeWindow // ==/UserScript== /* Copyright 2023 Nobody Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the “Software”), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE. */ var TweetsXer = { allowed_requests : [ ] , dId : "exportUpload" , tIds : [ ] , tId : "" , ratelimitreset : 0 , more : '[data-testid="tweet"] [aria-label="More"][data-testid="caret"]' , skip : 0 , total : 0 , dCount : 0 , lastHeaders : { } , deleteURL : 'https://x.com/i/api/graphql/VaenaVgh5q5ih7kvyVjgtg/DeleteTweet' , unfavURL : 'https://x.com/i/api/graphql/ZYKSe-w7KEslx3JhSIk5LA/UnfavoriteTweet' , username : '' , action : '' , bookmarksURL : 'https://x.com/i/api/graphql/sLg287PtRrRWcUciNGFufQ/Bookmarks?' , bookmarks : [ ] , bookmarksNext : '' , init ( ) { // document.querySelector('header>div>div').setAttribute('class', '') TweetsXer . username = document . location . href . split ( '/' ) [ 3 ] this . createUploadForm ( ) TweetsXer . initXHR ( ) } , sleep ( ms ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , ms ) ) } , initXHR ( ) { if ( typeof AjaxMonitoring_notfired == "undefined" ) { var AjaxMonitoring_notfired = false } if ( ! AjaxMonitoring_notfired ) { AjaxMonitoring_notfired = true /* NOTE: XMLHttpRequest actions happen in this sequence: at first "open"[readyState=1] happens, then "setRequestHeader", then "send", then "open"[readyState=2] */ var XHR_SendOriginal = XMLHttpRequest . prototype . send XMLHttpRequest . prototype . send = function ( ) { XHR_SendOriginal . apply ( this , arguments ) } var XHR_OpenOriginal = XMLHttpRequest . prototype . open XMLHttpRequest . prototype . open = function ( ) { if ( arguments [ 1 ] && arguments [ 1 ] . includes ( "DeleteTweet" ) ) { // POST /DeleteTweet TweetsXer . deleteURL = arguments [ 1 ] } XHR_OpenOriginal . apply ( this , arguments ) } var XHR_SetRequestHeaderOriginal = XMLHttpRequest . prototype . setRequestHeader XMLHttpRequest . prototype . setRequestHeader = function ( a , b ) { TweetsXer . lastHeaders [ a ] = b XHR_SetRequestHeaderOriginal . apply ( this , arguments ) } } } , updateProgressBar ( ) { document . getElementById ( 'progressbar' ) . setAttribute ( 'value' , this . dCount ) document . getElementById ( "info" ) . textContent = ` ${ this . dCount } deleted` } , processFile ( ) { let tn = document . getElementById ( ` ${ TweetsXer . dId } _file` ) if ( tn . files && tn . files [ 0 ] ) { let fr = new FileReader ( ) fr . onloadend = function ( evt ) { TweetsXer . skip = document . getElementById ( 'skipCount' ) . value console . log ( `Skipping oldest ${ TweetsXer . skip } Tweets` ) // window.YTD.tweet_headers.part0 // window.YTD.tweets.part0 // window.YTD.like.part0 let cutpoint = evt . target . result . indexOf ( '= ' ) let filestart = evt . target . result . slice ( 0 , cutpoint ) let json = JSON . parse ( evt . target . result . slice ( cutpoint + 1 ) ) if ( filestart . includes ( '.tweet_headers.' ) ) { console . log ( 'File contains Tweets.' ) TweetsXer . action = 'untweet' TweetsXer . tIds = json . map ( ( x ) => x . tweet . tweet_id ) } else if ( filestart . includes ( '.tweets.' ) || filestart . includes ( '.tweet.' ) ) { console . log ( 'File contains Tweets.' ) TweetsXer . action = 'untweet' TweetsXer . tIds = json . map ( ( x ) => x . tweet . id_str ) } else if ( filestart . includes ( '.like.' ) ) { console . log ( 'File contains Favs.' ) TweetsXer . action = 'unfav' TweetsXer . tIds = json . map ( ( x ) => x . like . tweetId ) } else { console . log ( 'File contain not recognized. Please use a file from the Twitter data export.' ) } TweetsXer . total = TweetsXer . tIds . length document . getElementById ( 'start' ) . remove ( ) TweetsXer . createProgressBar ( ) if ( TweetsXer . action == 'untweet' ) { TweetsXer . tIds . reverse ( ) TweetsXer . tIds = TweetsXer . tIds . slice ( TweetsXer . skip ) TweetsXer . dCount = TweetsXer . skip TweetsXer . tIds . reverse ( ) document . getElementById ( ` ${ TweetsXer . dId } _title` ) . textContent = `Deleting ${ TweetsXer . total } Tweets` TweetsXer . deleteTweets ( ) } else if ( TweetsXer . action == 'unfav' ) { TweetsXer . tIds = TweetsXer . tIds . slice ( TweetsXer . skip ) TweetsXer . dCount = TweetsXer . skip TweetsXer . tIds . reverse ( ) document . getElementById ( ` ${ TweetsXer . dId } _title` ) . textContent = `Deleting ${ TweetsXer . total } Favs` TweetsXer . deleteFavs ( ) } else { document . getElementById ( ` ${ TweetsXer . dId } _title` ) . textContent = `Please try a different file` } } fr . readAsText ( tn . files [ 0 ] ) } } , createUploadForm ( ) { var h2_class = document . querySelectorAll ( "h2" ) [ 1 ] ?. getAttribute ( "class" ) || "" var div = document . createElement ( "div" ) div . id = this . dId if ( document . getElementById ( this . dId ) ) { document . getElementById ( this . dId ) . remove ( ) } div . innerHTML = `<style># ${ this . dId } { z-index:99999; position: sticky; top:0px; left:0px; width:auto; margin:0 auto; padding: 20px 10%; background:#87CEFA; opacity:0.9; } # ${ this . dId } > *{padding:5px;}</style> <div> <h2 class=" ${ h2_class } " id=" ${ this . dId } _title">TweetXer</h2> <p id="info">Select your tweet-headers.js from your Twitter Data Export to start the deletion of all your Tweets. </p> <p id="start"> <input type="file" value="" id=" ${ this . dId } _file" /> <a href="#" id="toggleAdvanced">Advanced Options</a> <div id="advanced" style="display:none"> <label for="skipCount">Enter how many Tweets to skip (useful for reruns) before selecting a file.</label> <input id="skipCount" type="number" value="0" /> <p>To delete your Favs (aka Likes), select your like.js file.</p> <p>Instead of your tweet-headers.js file, you can use the tweets.js file. Unfaving is limited to 500 unfavs per 15 minutes.</p> <input id="exportBookmarks" type="button" value="Export Bookmarks" /> <p><strong>No tweet-headers.js?</strong><br> If you are unable to get your data export, you can use the following option.<br> This option is much slower and less reliable. It can remove at most 4000 Tweets per hour.<br> <input id="slowDelete" type="button" value="Slow delete without file" /> </p> </div> </p> </div>` document . body . insertBefore ( div , document . body . firstChild ) document . getElementById ( "toggleAdvanced" ) . addEventListener ( "click" , ( ( ) => { let adv = document . getElementById ( 'advanced' ) if ( adv . style . display == 'none' ) { adv . style . display = 'block' } else { adv . style . display = 'none' } } ) ) document . getElementById ( ` ${ this . dId } _file` ) . addEventListener ( "change" , this . processFile , false ) document . getElementById ( "exportBookmarks" ) . addEventListener ( "click" , this . exportBookmarks , false ) document . getElementById ( "slowDelete" ) . addEventListener ( "click" , this . slowDelete , false ) } , async exportBookmarks ( ) { //document.getElementById('exportBookmarks').remove() //TweetsXer.createProgressBar() while ( ! ( 'authorization' in TweetsXer . lastHeaders ) ) { await TweetsXer . sleep ( 1000 ) } let variables = '' while ( TweetsXer . bookmarksNext . length > 0 || TweetsXer . bookmarks . length == 0 ) { if ( TweetsXer . bookmarksNext . length > 0 ) { variables = `{"count":20,"cursor":" ${ TweetsXer . bookmarksNext } ","includePromotedContent":true}` } else variables = '{"count":20,"includePromotedContent":false}' let response = await fetch ( TweetsXer . bookmarksURL + new URLSearchParams ( { variables : variables , features : '{"graphql_timeline_v2_bookmark_timeline":true,"responsive_web_graphql_exclude_directive_enabled":true,"verified_phone_label_enabled":false,"responsive_web_home_pinned_timelines_enabled":true,"creator_subscriptions_tweet_preview_api_enabled":true,"responsive_web_graphql_timeline_navigation_enabled":true,"responsive_web_graphql_skip_user_profile_image_extensions_enabled":false,"tweetypie_unmention_optimization_enabled":true,"responsive_web_edit_tweet_api_enabled":true,"graphql_is_translatable_rweb_tweet_is_translatable_enabled":true,"view_counts_everywhere_api_enabled":true,"longform_notetweets_consumption_enabled":true,"responsive_web_twitter_article_tweet_consumption_enabled":false,"tweet_awards_web_tipping_enabled":false,"freedom_of_speech_not_reach_fetch_enabled":true,"standardized_nudges_misinfo":true,"tweet_with_visibility_results_prefer_gql_limited_actions_policy_enabled":true,"longform_notetweets_rich_text_read_enabled":true,"longform_notetweets_inline_media_enabled":true,"responsive_web_media_download_video_enabled":false,"responsive_web_enhance_cards_enabled":false}' } ) , { "headers" : { "accept" : "*/*" , "accept-language" : 'en-US,en;q=0.5' , "authorization" : TweetsXer . lastHeaders . authorization , "content-type" : "application/json" , "sec-fetch-dest" : "empty" , "sec-fetch-mode" : "cors" , "sec-fetch-site" : "same-origin" , "x-client-transaction-id" : TweetsXer . lastHeaders [ 'X-Client-Transaction-Id' ] , "x-client-uuid" : TweetsXer . lastHeaders [ 'x-client-uuid' ] , "x-csrf-token" : TweetsXer . lastHeaders [ 'x-csrf-token' ] , "x-twitter-active-user" : "yes" , "x-twitter-auth-type" : "OAuth2Session" , "x-twitter-client-language" : 'en' } , "referrer" : 'https://x.com/i/bookmarks' , "referrerPolicy" : "strict-origin-when-cross-origin" , "method" : "GET" , "mode" : "cors" , "credentials" : "include" } ) if ( response . status == 200 ) { let data = await response . json ( ) data . data . bookmark_timeline_v2 . timeline . instructions [ 0 ] . entries . forEach ( ( item ) => { if ( item . entryId . includes ( 'tweet' ) ) { TweetsXer . dCount ++ TweetsXer . bookmarks . push ( item . content . itemContent . tweet_results . result ) } else if ( item . entryId . includes ( 'cursor-bottom' ) ) { if ( TweetsXer . bookmarksNext != item . content . value ) { TweetsXer . bookmarksNext = item . content . value } else { TweetsXer . bookmarksNext = '' } } } ) console . log ( TweetsXer . bookmarks ) //document.getElementById('progressbar').setAttribute('value', TweetsXer.dCount) document . getElementById ( "info" ) . textContent = ` ${ TweetsXer . dCount } Bookmarks collected` } else { console . log ( response ) } if ( response . headers . get ( 'x-rate-limit-remaining' ) < 1 ) { console . log ( 'rate limit hit' ) let ratelimitreset = response . headers . get ( 'x-rate-limit-reset' ) let sleeptime = ratelimitreset - Math . floor ( Date . now ( ) / 1000 ) while ( sleeptime > 0 ) { sleeptime = ratelimitreset - Math . floor ( Date . now ( ) / 1000 ) document . getElementById ( "info" ) . textContent = `Ratelimited. Waiting ${ sleeptime } seconds. ${ TweetsXer . dCount } deleted.` await TweetsXer . sleep ( 1000 ) } } } let download = new Blob ( [ JSON . stringify ( TweetsXer . bookmarks ) ] , { type : 'text/plain' } ) let bookmarksDownload = document . createElement ( "a" ) bookmarksDownload . id = 'bookmarksDownload' bookmarksDownload . innerText = 'Download' bookmarksDownload . href = window . URL . createObjectURL ( download ) bookmarksDownload . download = 'twitter-bookmarks.json' document . getElementById ( 'advanced' ) . appendChild ( bookmarksDownload ) } , createProgressBar ( ) { let progressbar = document . createElement ( "progress" ) progressbar . setAttribute ( 'id' , "progressbar" ) progressbar . setAttribute ( 'value' , this . dCount ) progressbar . setAttribute ( 'max' , this . total ) progressbar . setAttribute ( 'style' , 'width:100%' ) document . getElementById ( this . dId ) . appendChild ( progressbar ) } , async deleteFavs ( ) { // 500 unfavs per 15 Minutes // x-rate-limit-remaining // x-rate-limit-reset while ( ! ( 'authorization' in this . lastHeaders ) ) { await this . sleep ( 1000 ) } TweetsXer . username = document . location . href . split ( '/' ) [ 3 ] while ( this . tIds . length > 0 ) { this . tId = this . tIds . pop ( ) let response = await fetch ( this . unfavURL , { "headers" : { "accept" : "*/*" , "accept-language" : 'en-US,en;q=0.5' , "authorization" : this . lastHeaders . authorization , "content-type" : "application/json" , "sec-fetch-dest" : "empty" , "sec-fetch-mode" : "cors" , "sec-fetch-site" : "same-origin" , "x-client-transaction-id" : this . lastHeaders [ 'X-Client-Transaction-Id' ] , "x-client-uuid" : this . lastHeaders [ 'x-client-uuid' ] , "x-csrf-token" : this . lastHeaders [ 'x-csrf-token' ] , "x-twitter-active-user" : "yes" , "x-twitter-auth-type" : "OAuth2Session" , "x-twitter-client-language" : 'en' } , "referrer" : `https://x.com/ ${ this . username } /likes` , "referrerPolicy" : "strict-origin-when-cross-origin" , "body" : `{\"variables\":{\"tweet_id\":\" ${ this . tId } \"},\"queryId\":\" ${ this . unfavURL . split ( '/' ) [ 6 ] } \"}` , "method" : "POST" , "mode" : "cors" , "credentials" : "include" } ) if ( response . status == 200 ) { TweetsXer . dCount ++ TweetsXer . updateProgressBar ( ) } else { console . log ( response ) } if ( response . headers . get ( 'x-rate-limit-remaining' ) < 1 ) { console . log ( 'rate limit hit' ) let ratelimitreset = response . headers . get ( 'x-rate-limit-reset' ) let sleeptime = ratelimitreset - Math . floor ( Date . now ( ) / 1000 ) while ( sleeptime > 0 ) { sleeptime = ratelimitreset - Math . floor ( Date . now ( ) / 1000 ) document . getElementById ( "info" ) . textContent = `Ratelimited. Waiting ${ sleeptime } seconds. ${ TweetsXer . dCount } deleted.` await this . sleep ( 1000 ) } } } } , async deleteTweets ( ) { while ( ! ( 'authorization' in this . lastHeaders ) ) { await this . sleep ( 1000 ) } TweetsXer . username = document . location . href . split ( '/' ) [ 3 ] while ( this . tIds . length > 0 ) { this . tId = this . tIds . pop ( ) let response = await fetch ( this . deleteURL , { "headers" : { "accept" : "*/*" , "accept-language" : 'en-US,en;q=0.5' , "authorization" : this . lastHeaders . authorization , "content-type" : "application/json" , "sec-fetch-dest" : "empty" , "sec-fetch-mode" : "cors" , "sec-fetch-site" : "same-origin" , "x-client-transaction-id" : this . lastHeaders [ 'X-Client-Transaction-Id' ] , "x-client-uuid" : this . lastHeaders [ 'x-client-uuid' ] , "x-csrf-token" : this . lastHeaders [ 'x-csrf-token' ] , "x-twitter-active-user" : "yes" , "x-twitter-auth-type" : "OAuth2Session" , "x-twitter-client-language" : 'en' } , "referrer" : `https://x.com/ ${ this . username } /with_replies` , "referrerPolicy" : "strict-origin-when-cross-origin" , "body" : `{\"variables\":{\"tweet_id\":\" ${ this . tId } \",\"dark_request\":false},\"queryId\":\" ${ this . deleteURL . split ( '/' ) [ 6 ] } \"}` , "method" : "POST" , "mode" : "cors" , "credentials" : "include" } ) if ( response . status == 200 ) { TweetsXer . dCount ++ TweetsXer . updateProgressBar ( ) } else if ( response . status == 429 ) { this . tIds . push ( this . tId ) console . log ( 'Received status code 429. Waiting for 1 second before trying again.' ) await this . sleep ( 1000 ) } else { console . log ( response ) } } } , slowDelete ( ) { const deleteTweets = async ( ) => { document . getElementById ( "toggleAdvanced" ) . click ( ) document . getElementById ( 'start' ) . remove ( ) TweetsXer . createProgressBar ( ) await new Promise ( r => setTimeout ( r , 200 ) ) try { document . querySelector ( '[aria-label="Profile"]' ) . click ( ) } catch ( error ) { document . querySelector ( '[data-testid="AppTabBar_Home_Link"]' ) . click ( ) await new Promise ( r => setTimeout ( r , 500 ) ) document . querySelector ( '[data-testid="DashButton_ProfileIcon_Link"]' ) . click ( ) await new Promise ( r => setTimeout ( r , 500 ) ) document . querySelector ( '[aria-label="Account"] a' ) . click ( ) } await new Promise ( r => setTimeout ( r , 2000 ) ) try { TweetsXer . total = document . querySelector ( '[aria-label="Home timeline"]>div>div' ) . textContent . match ( / ((\d|,|\.|K)+) posts$ / ) [ 1 ] . replace ( / \.(\d+)K / , '$1' . padEnd ( 4 , '0' ) ) . replace ( 'K' , '000' ) . replace ( ',' , '' ) } catch ( error ) { TweetsXer . total = document . querySelector ( '[data-testid="TopNavBar"]>div>div' ) . textContent . match ( / ((\d|,|\.|K)+) posts$ / ) [ 1 ] . replace ( / \.(\d+)K / , '$1' . padEnd ( 4 , '0' ) ) . replace ( 'K' , '000' ) . replace ( ',' , '' ) } let unretweet , confirmURT , caret , menu , confirmation const more = '[data-testid="tweet"] [aria-label="More"][data-testid="caret"]' while ( document . querySelectorAll ( more ) . length > 0 ) { // give the Tweets a chance to load; increase/decrease if necessary // afaik the limit is 50 requests per minute await new Promise ( r => setTimeout ( r , 1200 ) ) // hide recommended profiles and stuff document . querySelectorAll ( '[aria-label="Profile timelines"]+section [data-testid="cellInnerDiv"]>div>div>div' ) . forEach ( x => x . remove ( ) ) document . querySelectorAll ( '[aria-label="Profile timelines"]+section [data-testid="cellInnerDiv"]>div>div>[role="link"]' ) . forEach ( x => x . remove ( ) ) document . querySelector ( '[aria-label="Profile timelines"]' ) . scrollIntoView ( { 'behavior' : 'smooth' } ) // if it is a Retweet, unretweet it unretweet = document . querySelector ( '[data-testid="unretweet"]' ) if ( unretweet ) { unretweet . click ( ) confirmURT = await waitForElemToExist ( '[data-testid="unretweetConfirm"]' ) confirmURT . click ( ) } // delete Tweet else { caret = await waitForElemToExist ( more ) caret . click ( ) menu = await waitForElemToExist ( '[role="menuitem"]' ) if ( menu . textContent . includes ( '@' ) ) { // don't unfollow people (because their Tweet is the reply tab) caret . click ( ) document . querySelector ( '[data-testid="tweet"]' ) . remove ( ) } else { menu . click ( ) confirmation = await waitForElemToExist ( '[data-testid="confirmationSheetConfirm"]' ) if ( confirmation ) confirmation . click ( ) } } TweetsXer . dCount ++ TweetsXer . updateProgressBar ( ) // print to the console how many Tweets already got deleted // Change the 10 to how often you want an update. // 10 for every 10th Tweet, 1 for every Tweet, 100 for every 100th Tweet if ( TweetsXer . dCount % 100 == 0 ) console . log ( ` ${ new Date ( ) . toUTCString ( ) } Deleted ${ TweetsXer . dCount } Tweets` ) } console . log ( 'Switching to Replies.' ) document . querySelectorAll ( '[aria-label="Profile timelines"]>div>div>div>div>a' ) [ 1 ] . click ( ) await new Promise ( r => setTimeout ( r , 2000 ) ) if ( document . querySelectorAll ( more ) . length > 0 ) { deleteTweets ( ) } else { console . log ( 'Switching to Tweets.' ) document . querySelectorAll ( '[aria-label="Profile timelines"]>div>div>div>div>a' ) [ 0 ] . click ( ) await new Promise ( r => setTimeout ( r , 2000 ) ) if ( document . querySelectorAll ( more ) . length > 0 ) { deleteTweets ( ) } } console . log ( 'No Tweets left. Please reload to confirm.' ) } deleteTweets ( ) } } window . addEventListener ( 'load' , function ( ) { // necessary when used as a userscript const waitForElemToExist = async ( selector ) => { return new Promise ( resolve => { if ( document . querySelector ( selector ) ) { return resolve ( document . querySelector ( selector ) ) } const observer = new MutationObserver ( ( ) => { if ( document . querySelector ( selector ) ) { resolve ( document . querySelector ( selector ) ) observer . disconnect ( ) } } ) observer . observe ( document . body , { subtree : true , childList : true , } ) } ) } TweetsXer . init ( ) document . getElementById ( 'exportUpload_title' ) . removeAttribute ( 'class' ) } , false ) const waitForElemToExist = async ( selector ) => { return new Promise ( resolve => { if ( document . querySelector ( selector ) ) { return resolve ( document . querySelector ( selector ) ) } const observer = new MutationObserver ( ( ) => { if ( document . querySelector ( selector ) ) { resolve ( document . querySelector ( selector ) ) observer . disconnect ( ) } } ) observer . observe ( document . body , { subtree : true , childList : true , } ) } ) } TweetsXer . init ( )

Alternative to copy & paste: userscript

Instead of copy-pasting the script, you can install it as a userscript: greasyfork.org/en/scripts/476062-tweetxer (works with eg. tampermonkey browser addon)

The userscript works on smartphones as well. Android only. 1. Install Firefox Mobile, 2. Install the Tampermonkey addon, 3. install the script from greasyfork. Open X com and the blue bar should show up. You may need to uninstall the X-App before.

How it works

Never use something like this from an untrusted source. The script intercepts requests from your browser to Twitter and replaces the Tweet-IDs with IDs from your tweets.js file. This allows it to access the old Tweets and delete them.

XHR interception inspired by github.com/ttodua/Tamper-Request-Javascript-Tool

Faster deletion inspired by github.com/Lyfhael/DeleteTweets

Bonus: Export your bookmarks

Because bookmarks aren't included in the Twitter data export, there is a button under advanced options to export them.

Bonus: Tweet deletion without data export

If for some reason you can't use your data export or it missed some Tweets, you can use slow mode under "Advanced options". Be warned, it is very slow because it has to load the Tweets on your profile first to delete them and there are various request limits for that.

Known issues and solutions

Not all Tweets got removed.

Check if the ID of the remaining Tweet is in your data export. The script can only remove what's in the file. There is a option to automatically remove remaining Tweets under "Advanced options" but it is very slow. If there are many Tweets, re-run the script. Maybe request a new export.

No Tweets are visible on the profile, but Tweet count shows there are still Tweets left.

In most cases those are Retweets from Tweets from accounts that got deactivated or banned. Sometimes the Tweets reappear once the accounts come back, sometimes they don't. There is nothing you can do.

Likes aren't removed.

Only the last few hundred can be be removed. Even by hand. There is nothing you can do other than deleting your whole account. Or reliking Tweets to unlike them afterwards which will probably get your account locked for spamming.

It worked and you are thankful.

Awesome. Share the script on whatever platform you are using now to give others the option to delete their Tweets. Support me to keep creating things like this: buymeacoffee.com/lucahammer