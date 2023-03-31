ReviOS Playbook📜

ReviOS is a customized version of Windows, designed to be lightweight, stable, and focused on improving performance, privacy and compatibility. It aspires to re-create what Windows as an operating system should have been - easy and simple. Now compatible with AME Wizard🧙.

✨ Key Features

🎯 Easy to use, just drag and drop the playbook into AME Wizard

🗑 Removes bloatware and unnecessary system components

⚡ Optimizes your system for performance and improved privacy

🔧 Integrates the Revision Tool to customize your system further

For more detailed information, see our documentation here.

💻 System Requirements

ReviOS Playbook currently supports ARM64 and AMD64 builds of the following Windows versions:

Windows 10 21H2 19044 (LTSC)

(LTSC) Windows 10 22H2 19045

Windows 11 22H2 22621

Windows 11 23H2 22631

Windows 11 24H2 26100

Any other build is not supported by Revision.

🚀 Getting Started

Ready to elevate your Windows experience? Follow these simple steps:

Caution It's recommended to start with a fresh, stock Windows installation before applying the playbook to avoid potential conflicts with existing software and user data.

Download AME Wizard and our playbook from the latest releases. Launch the AME Wizard and drag-and-drop the playbook into the interface. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

📚 Documentation

Explore our documentation for more information:

📝 License

ReviOS Playbook is licensed under Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International.

🤝 Support

If you need any assistance or have any questions, feel free to reach out to our team. We are here to help!

Note Revision itself (and its Discord server) is not tech support in any shape or form. Before joining, please read our guidelines.

The best way to contact us is through our Discord server.