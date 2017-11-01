/xmysql

One command to generate REST APIs for any MySql Database. (🎃🎃🎃 More cool features coming soon - stay tuned)
README.md

xmysql: one command to generate REST APIs for any MySql database

Note : More cool things to be committed this week - 👂 so stay tuned 👀 😇 🎃 🎃

Why this ?

Generating REST APIs quickly for a MySql database which does not follow conventions of frameworks such as rails, django etc is a small adventure that one rather like to avoid ..

Rick & Morty

Hence this.

Powered by node packages : (express, mysql) => { xmysql }

Setup and Usage

npm install -g xmysql

xmysql -h localhost -u mysqlUsername -p mysqlPassword -d databaseName

http://localhost:3000

That's it!

Features

  • Generates API for ANY MySql database
  • Serves APIs irrespective of naming conventions of primary keys, foreign keys, tables etc
  • CRUD : Usual suspects
  • Support for composite primary keys
  • Pagination
  • Sorting
  • Fields
  • Group By
  • Group By, Order By
  • Aggregate functions 🎉
  • Relations
  • Run dynamic queries
  • Upload single file
  • Upload multiple files
  • Download file

Use HTTP clients like Postman or similar tools to invoke REST API calls

Download node, mysql (setup mysql), sample database - if you haven't on your system.

Root URL

Root URL (localhost:3000/) returns all REST API urls for each table in schema.

CRUD APIs Usual Suspects

  • GET       /api/tableName
  • POST      /api/tableName
  • GET       /api/tableName/:id
  • PUT       /api/tableName/:id
  • GET       /api/tableName/count
  • GET       /api/tableName/exists
  • GET       /api/tableName/groupby
  • GET       /api/tableName/aggregate
  • GET       /api/parentTable/:id/childTable
  • DELETE  /api/tableName/:id
  • POST     /dynamic

Other APIS

  • GET      /api/tableName/describe
  • GET      /api/tables

Support for composite primary keys

___ (three underscores)

/api/payments/103___JM555205

___ : If there are multiple primary keys - seperate them by three underscores as shown

Pagination

_p & _size

_p indicates page and _size indicates size of response rows

By default 20 records and max of 100 are returned per GET request on a table.

/api/payments?_size=50

/api/payments?_p=2

/api/payments?_p=2&_size=50

Order by / Sorting

ASC

/api/payments?_sort=column1

eg: sorts ascending by column1

DESC

/api/payments?_sort=-column1

eg: sorts descending by column1

Multiple fields in sort

/api/payments?_sort=column1,-column2

eg: sorts ascending by column1 and descending by column2

Fields

/api/payments?_fields=customerNumber,checkNumber

eg: gets only customerNumber and checkNumber in response of each record

/api/payments?_fields=-checkNumber

eg: gets all fields in table row but not checkNumber

Group By

/api/offices/groupby?_fields=country

eg: SELECT country,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country

/api/offices/groupby?_fields=country,city

eg: SELECT country,city,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country,city

Group By, Order By

/api/offices/groupby?_fields=country,city&sort=city

eg: SELECT country,city,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country,city ORDER BY city ASC

/api/offices/groupby?_fields=country,city&sort=city,country

eg: SELECT country,city,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country,city ORDER BY city ASC, country ASC

/api/offices/groupby?_fields=country,city&sort=city,-country

eg: SELECT country,city,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country,city ORDER BY city ASC, country DESC

Aggregate functions 🎃 😎

http://localhost:3000/api/payments/aggregate?_fields=amount

response body
[
    {
        "min_of_amount": 615.45,
        "max_of_amount": 120166.58,
        "avg_of_amount": 32431.645531,
        "sum_of_amount": 8853839.23,
        "stddev_of_amount": 20958.625377426568,
        "variance_of_amount": 439263977.71130896
    }
]

eg: retrieves all numeric aggregate of a column in a table

http://localhost:3000/api/orderDetails/aggregate?_fields=priceEach,quantityOrdered

response body
[
    {
        "min_of_priceEach": 26.55,
        "max_of_priceEach": 214.3,
        "avg_of_priceEach": 90.769499,
        "sum_of_priceEach": 271945.42,
        "stddev_of_priceEach": 36.576811252187795,
        "variance_of_priceEach": 1337.8631213781719,
        "min_of_quantityOrdered": 6,
        "max_of_quantityOrdered": 97,
        "avg_of_quantityOrdered": 35.219,
        "sum_of_quantityOrdered": 105516,
        "stddev_of_quantityOrdered": 9.832243813502942,
        "variance_of_quantityOrdered": 96.67301840816688
    }
]

eg: retrieves numeric aggregate can be done for multiple columns too

Relational Tables

xmysql identifies foreign key relations automatically and provides GET api.

/api/customers/103/payments

eg: Customers is parent table and payments is child table. API invocation will result in all payments with customer 103.

Run dynamic queries

Dynamic queries on a database can be run by POST method to URL localhost:3000/dynamic

This is enabled only when using local mysql server i.e -h localhost or -h 127.0.0.1 option.

Post body takes two fields : query and params.

query: SQL query or SQL prepared query (ones with ?? and ?)

params : parameters for SQL prepared query

POST /dynamic   

    {
        "query": "select * from ?? limit 1,20",
        "params": ["customers"]
    }

Upload single file

POST /upload

Do POST operation on /upload url with multiform 'field' assigned to local file to be uploaded

eg: curl --form file=@/Users/me/Desktop/a.png http://localhost:3000/upload

returns uploaded file name else 'upload failed'

(Note: POSTMAN has issues with file uploading hence examples with curl)

Upload multiple files

POST /uploads

Do POST operation on /uploads url with multiform 'fields' assigned to local files to be uploaded

Notice 's' near /api/uploads and files in below example

eg: curl --form files=@/Users/me/Desktop/a.png --form files=@/Users/me/Desktop/b.png http://localhost:3000/uploads

returns uploaded file names as string

Download file

http://localhost:3000/download?name=fileName

For upload and download of files -> you can specify storage folder using -s option Upload and download apis are available only with local mysql server

When to use ?

  • You need just REST APIs without much hassle for (ANY) MySql database.
  • You are learning new frontend frameworks and need REST APIs for your MySql database.
  • You are working on a demo, hacks etc

When NOT to use ?

  • If you are in need of a full blown MVC framework, ACL, Authorisation etc - Not this.
  • Other times not mentioned in when to use section

Command line options

  Options:

    -V, --version            output the version number
    -h, --host <n>           hostname of mysql
    -d, --database <n>       database schema name
    -u, --user <n>           username of database / root by default
    -p, --password <n>       password of database / empty by default
    -n, --portNumber <n>     port number / 3000 by default
    -s, --storageFolder <n>  storage folder / current working dir by default
    -h, --help               output usage information

  Examples:

    $ xmysql -u username -p password -d databaseSchema