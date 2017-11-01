xmysql: one command to generate REST APIs for any MySql database

Note : More cool things to be committed this week - 👂 so stay tuned 👀 😇 🎃 🎃

Why this ?

Generating REST APIs quickly for a MySql database which does not follow conventions of frameworks such as rails, django etc is a small adventure that one rather like to avoid ..

Hence this.

Powered by node packages : (express, mysql) => { xmysql }

Setup and Usage

npm install -g xmysql

xmysql -h localhost -u mysqlUsername -p mysqlPassword -d databaseName

http://localhost:3000

That's it!

Features

Generates API for ANY MySql database

MySql database Serves APIs irrespective of naming conventions of primary keys, foreign keys, tables etc

CRUD : Usual suspects

Support for composite primary keys

Pagination

Sorting

Fields

Group By

Group By, Order By

Aggregate functions 🎉

Relations

Run dynamic queries

Upload single file

Upload multiple files

Download file

Use HTTP clients like Postman or similar tools to invoke REST API calls

Download node, mysql (setup mysql), sample database - if you haven't on your system.

Root URL

Root URL (localhost:3000/) returns all REST API urls for each table in schema.

CRUD APIs Usual Suspects

GET /api/tableName

POST /api/tableName

GET /api/tableName/:id

PUT /api/tableName/:id

GET /api/tableName/count

GET /api/tableName/exists

GET /api/tableName/groupby

GET /api/tableName/aggregate

GET /api/parentTable/:id/childTable

DELETE /api/tableName/:id

POST /dynamic

Other APIS

GET /api/tableName/describe

GET /api/tables

Support for composite primary keys

/api/payments/103___JM555205

___ : If there are multiple primary keys - seperate them by three underscores as shown

Pagination

_p indicates page and _size indicates size of response rows

By default 20 records and max of 100 are returned per GET request on a table.

/api/payments?_size=50

/api/payments?_p=2

/api/payments?_p=2&_size=50

Order by / Sorting

ASC

/api/payments?_sort=column1

eg: sorts ascending by column1

DESC

/api/payments?_sort=-column1

eg: sorts descending by column1

Multiple fields in sort

/api/payments?_sort=column1,-column2

eg: sorts ascending by column1 and descending by column2

Fields

/api/payments?_fields=customerNumber,checkNumber

eg: gets only customerNumber and checkNumber in response of each record

/api/payments?_fields=-checkNumber

eg: gets all fields in table row but not checkNumber

Group By

/api/offices/groupby?_fields=country

eg: SELECT country,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country

/api/offices/groupby?_fields=country,city

eg: SELECT country,city,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country,city

Group By, Order By

/api/offices/groupby?_fields=country,city&sort=city

eg: SELECT country,city,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country,city ORDER BY city ASC

/api/offices/groupby?_fields=country,city&sort=city,country

eg: SELECT country,city,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country,city ORDER BY city ASC, country ASC

/api/offices/groupby?_fields=country,city&sort=city,-country

eg: SELECT country,city,count(*) FROM offices GROUP BY country,city ORDER BY city ASC, country DESC

Aggregate functions 🎃 😎

http://localhost:3000/api/payments/aggregate?_fields=amount response body [ { "min_of_amount": 615.45, "max_of_amount": 120166.58, "avg_of_amount": 32431.645531, "sum_of_amount": 8853839.23, "stddev_of_amount": 20958.625377426568, "variance_of_amount": 439263977.71130896 } ]

eg: retrieves all numeric aggregate of a column in a table

http://localhost:3000/api/orderDetails/aggregate?_fields=priceEach,quantityOrdered response body [ { "min_of_priceEach": 26.55, "max_of_priceEach": 214.3, "avg_of_priceEach": 90.769499, "sum_of_priceEach": 271945.42, "stddev_of_priceEach": 36.576811252187795, "variance_of_priceEach": 1337.8631213781719, "min_of_quantityOrdered": 6, "max_of_quantityOrdered": 97, "avg_of_quantityOrdered": 35.219, "sum_of_quantityOrdered": 105516, "stddev_of_quantityOrdered": 9.832243813502942, "variance_of_quantityOrdered": 96.67301840816688 } ]

eg: retrieves numeric aggregate can be done for multiple columns too

Relational Tables

xmysql identifies foreign key relations automatically and provides GET api.

/api/customers/103/payments

eg: Customers is parent table and payments is child table. API invocation will result in all payments with customer 103.

Run dynamic queries

Dynamic queries on a database can be run by POST method to URL localhost:3000/dynamic

This is enabled only when using local mysql server i.e -h localhost or -h 127.0.0.1 option.

Post body takes two fields : query and params.

query: SQL query or SQL prepared query (ones with ?? and ?)

params : parameters for SQL prepared query

POST /dynamic { "query": "select * from ?? limit 1,20", "params": ["customers"] }

Upload single file

POST /upload

Do POST operation on /upload url with multiform 'field' assigned to local file to be uploaded

eg: curl --form file=@/Users/me/Desktop/a.png http://localhost:3000/upload

returns uploaded file name else 'upload failed'

(Note: POSTMAN has issues with file uploading hence examples with curl)

Upload multiple files

POST /uploads

Do POST operation on /uploads url with multiform 'fields' assigned to local files to be uploaded

Notice 's' near /api/uploads and files in below example

eg: curl --form files=@/Users/me/Desktop/a.png --form files=@/Users/me/Desktop/b.png http://localhost:3000/uploads

returns uploaded file names as string

Download file

http://localhost:3000/download?name=fileName

For upload and download of files -> you can specify storage folder using -s option Upload and download apis are available only with local mysql server

When to use ?

You need just REST APIs without much hassle for (ANY) MySql database.

You are learning new frontend frameworks and need REST APIs for your MySql database.

You are working on a demo, hacks etc

When NOT to use ?

If you are in need of a full blown MVC framework, ACL, Authorisation etc - Not this.

Other times not mentioned in when to use section

Command line options