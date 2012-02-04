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qBittorrent - A BitTorrent client in Qt

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Description:

qBittorrent is a bittorrent client programmed in C++ / Qt that uses libtorrent (sometimes called libtorrent-rasterbar) by Arvid Norberg.

It aims to be a good alternative to all other bittorrent clients out there. qBittorrent is fast, stable and provides unicode support as well as many features.

The free IP to Country Lite database by DB-IP is used for resolving the countries of peers. The database is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

Installation:

Refer to the INSTALL file.

Public key:

Starting from v3.3.4 all source tarballs and binaries are signed.
The key currently used is 4096R/5B7CC9A2 with fingerprint D8F3DA77AAC6741053599C136E4A2D025B7CC9A2.
You can also download it from here.
PREVIOUSLY the following key was used to sign the v3.3.4 source tarballs and v3.3.4 Windows installer only: 4096R/520EC6F6 with fingerprint F4A5FD201B117B1C2AB590E2A1ACCAE4520EC6F6.

Misc:

For more information please visit: https://www.qbittorrent.org

or our wiki here: https://wiki.qbittorrent.org

Use the forum for troubleshooting before reporting bugs: https://forum.qbittorrent.org

Please report any bug (or feature request) to: https://bugs.qbittorrent.org

Official IRC channel: #qbittorrent on irc.libera.chat

sledgehammer999 <sledgehammer999@qbittorrent.org>

About

qBittorrent BitTorrent client

www.qbittorrent.org

Topics

c-plus-plus torrent bittorrent bittorrent-client torrent-client crossplatform

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Readme

License

Unknown and 2 other licenses found

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Unknown
COPYING
GPL-2.0
COPYING.GPLv2
GPL-3.0
COPYING.GPLv3

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Releases 1

qBittorrent v5.2.0 Latest
May 3, 2026

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