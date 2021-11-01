Readrops
Readrops is a multi-services RSS client for Android. Its name is composed of "Read" and "drops", where drops are information drops in an ocean of news.
Features
- Local RSS parsing : support for RSS 2, RSS 1, ATOM and JSONFeed
- Nextcloud news support
- FreshRSS support
- Multiple accounts
- Feeds and folders management (create, update and delete feeds/folders if your service API supports it)
- Background synchronisation
- Notifications
Screenshots
Licence
This project is released under the GPLv3 licence.
Donations
Bitcoin address :
bc1qlkzlcsvvtn3y6mek5umv5tc4ln09l64x6y42hr
Litecoin address :
MTuf45ZvxhMWWo4v8YBbFDTLsFcGtpcPNT