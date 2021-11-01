Skip to content

Readrops

Readrops is a multi-services RSS client for Android. Its name is composed of "Read" and "drops", where drops are information drops in an ocean of news.

Features

  • Local RSS parsing : support for RSS 2, RSS 1, ATOM and JSONFeed
  • Nextcloud news support
  • FreshRSS support
  • Multiple accounts
  • Feeds and folders management (create, update and delete feeds/folders if your service API supports it)
  • Background synchronisation
  • Notifications

Screenshots

Licence

This project is released under the GPLv3 licence.

Donations

Bitcoin address : bc1qlkzlcsvvtn3y6mek5umv5tc4ln09l64x6y42hr
Litecoin address : MTuf45ZvxhMWWo4v8YBbFDTLsFcGtpcPNT

