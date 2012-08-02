This variant of adbfs works even WITHOUT having root access (busybox) on your phone!
You will need
libfuse-dev and
adb. You will also need
build-essential,
git, and
pkg-config. On Ubuntu:
sudo apt-get install libfuse-dev android-tools-adb
sudo apt-get install build-essential git pkg-config
Clone the repository:
git clone git@github.com:spion/adbfs-rootless.git
cd adbfs-rootless
Build:
make
Optional: If you have a separate copy of android-sdk and would
like to use that adb, copy the binary adbfs to the
android-sdk/platform-tools
directory. If platform-tools is in your $PATH you can skip this step.
Create a mount point if needed (e.g. in your home directory):
mkdir ~/droid
You can now mount your device (also from the platform-tools dir):
./adbfs ~/droid
If you want to trigger a media rescan after every operation, use the option
-o rescan:
./adbfs -o rescan ~/droid
Have fun!
When running you get the following error:
--*-- exec_command: adb shell ls
error: device not found
Solution: Make sure that USB Debugging is enabled.
Then
fusermount -u /media/mount/path before trying again. Note that if for any reason
fusermount is not available in your system, you can use
sudo umount /media/mount/path instead.
When running you get the following error:
--*-- exec_command: adb shell ls
error: device offline
Solution: Make sure that
-
Your android-sdk-tools are up to date. Newer versions of Android also require newer versions of adb. For more info, see this Stack Overflow post.
-
You answer
Yeswhen your phone asks whether it should allow the computer with the specified RSA key to access the device.
Then
killall -9 adb; fusermount -u /media/mount/path before trying again.