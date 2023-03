This project open sources some of the ML models used at Twitter.

Currently these are:

The "For You" Heavy Ranker (projects/home/recap). TwHIN embeddings (projects/twhin) https://arxiv.org/abs/2202.05387

This project can be run inside a python virtualenv. We have only tried this on Linux machines and because we use torchrec it works best with an Nvidia GPU. To setup run

./images/init_venv.sh (Linux only).

The READMEs of each project contain instructions about how to run each project.