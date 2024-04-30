On April 23, 2024, Microsoft released an update for Windows 11 that added ads all across the OS, including the File Explorer, Start Menu, and more. This tool changes certain keys in the Windows Registry to disable those ads. It's written in C# and uses WPF.
- Registry keys, comments about their function and the inspiration for this project were all from Shawn Brink and his awesome script.
- A good bit of the theme used for the app is from a cool project called DarkNet by Aldaviva.
To download the latest version of OFGB, click here or click the "Releases" tab at the right of the page.
To build OFGB, you will need Visual Studio and the .NET 8.0 SDK.
- Clone/download the repository, either with
git clone https://github.com/xM4ddy/OFGBor by downloading the ZIP file.
- Open the solution file in Visual Studio.
- Build the solution by pressing
Ctrl + Shift + Bor by going to
Build > Build Solution.
If you find any bugs or have any suggestions, feel free to open an issue or start a discussion.
-
Thanks for checking out the project, and for all of the support! ❤️
-
GitHub is the only place I am sharing this program! I am not affiliated with any other websites that may share this app, thus I cannot guarantee the safety of any downloads from outside of GitHub.
-
Want to avoid all this mess? Try Linux!