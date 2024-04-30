OFGB (Oh Frick Go Back)

On April 23, 2024, Microsoft released an update for Windows 11 that added ads all across the OS, including the File Explorer, Start Menu, and more. This tool changes certain keys in the Windows Registry to disable those ads. It's written in C# and uses WPF.

First things first, credits:

Downloads

To download the latest version of OFGB, click here or click the "Releases" tab at the right of the page.

Building

To build OFGB, you will need Visual Studio and the .NET 8.0 SDK.

Clone/download the repository, either with git clone https://github.com/xM4ddy/OFGB or by downloading the ZIP file. Open the solution file in Visual Studio. Build the solution by pressing Ctrl + Shift + B or by going to Build > Build Solution .

Contributions

If you find any bugs or have any suggestions, feel free to open an issue or start a discussion.

Other Notes