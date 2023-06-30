R.I.P. Nitter 🪦😭 #919
it was working this morning but it appears nitter is now broken. viewing any profile results in the following error being thrown
thechesu
commented
Jun 30, 2023
Libreddit gone tomorrow.
Wonder how long Invidious and FreeTube will last?
devgaucho
commented
Jun 30, 2023
the twitter rank has already dropped 6 places from yesterday to today
ericpa06
commented
Jun 30, 2023
At least reddit still has the old.reddit.com. Which is a pretty descent front-end (as long as you don't care with privacy), with twitter, you are pretty much forced to use that horrible garbage interface. But yeah, this data rush pretty much will make all platforms to garden walled themselves.
sunlightspectre
commented
Jun 30, 2023
There are plenty of people who only engage in the modern internet through front-ends; myself being one of them. I have no interest in registering for sites; it took me ages to register a proper git.
One wonders what will happen when these self-inflicted stab-wounds deplete 'profit' rather then generate it?..
C'est la vie.
I'm glad I got to experience the internet as it was.
orbea
commented
Jun 30, 2023
Maybe people will be smart enough to stop using proprietary garbage finally...
roryyamm
commented
Jun 30, 2023
But privacydev.net isn't.
I can confirm after building that fork that it also has the same issue
eylles
commented
Jun 30, 2023
That instance is always pegged from the sheer volume of traffic alone.
tghe-retford
commented
Jun 30, 2023
"There is nothing more permanent than a temporary measure". Either now or in the future.
bugzillus
commented
Jun 30, 2023
Nitter.net returns the following "Jester route exception" which seems quite unusual for the twitter gateway not being accessible:
"An error has occured in one of your routes.
Detail: /home/ubuntu/nitter/src/nitter.nim(61) nitter
Thanks anyway for providing and maintaining Nitter.
HEPOSHEIKKI
commented
Jun 30, 2023
This is a sad year for social media.
Cheers lads, was a wild ride.
Couldn't we use accounts to scrape the data (one per instance)? As far as I know this was already done for NSFW-content so maybe it could be applied to all content now
hyzchip
commented
Jun 30, 2023
There is one instance that is still functional:
pozirk
commented
Jun 30, 2023
Well, big thanks to @zedeus for nitter, have been enjoying it for some time.
NovemberOrWhatever
commented
Jun 30, 2023
Okay, well, to Mastodon I guess. It's a shame they're killing this. I don't think there are many here who will respond to this by going back to regular Twitter. I'm now just done with Twitter for good I suppose. Thanks to everyone who tried their best.
AlyoshaVasilieva
commented
Jun 30, 2023
Almost certainly yes, but 1) this requires registering burner accounts, possibly with some regularity as I suspect they'll get banned, and 2) the accounts will need to be linked to phone numbers because Twitter requires this if your account looks suspicious at all.
I don't think this is all that hard but it adds extra cost on top of running a server and it's annoying.
oelmekki
commented
Jun 30, 2023
Thanks Nitter devs, you have been heroes of privacy, for a while. :)
I don't think this will affect me much, because I have not been interested in Twitter's content for a while. This network has been slowly and painfully dying since Musk bought it (and even before that, it became mostly a trolling platform for political people to hate each others), so whatever. Most of my social feeds go through Mastodon and Lemmy, nowadays, anyway. This is the end of an era, what comes next is exciting!
stemid
commented
Jun 30, 2023
Can you scrape the embedded tweet instead?
https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?id=1674865731136020505
boytwink
commented
Jun 30, 2023
i don't particularly know how nitter scrapes, but i'm able to see tweets and profiles in my browser by setting the useragent to "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Googlebot/2.1; +http://www.google.com/bot.html)"
Trit34
commented
Jun 30, 2023
Someone has reported that this trick does not work anymore. Fun fact: it was the same trick that was used to get the pre-Polymer UI back on YouTube, when it was still available.
I don’t know how long this “temporary” measure will last, nor if it will be temporary at all. In the worse scenario, it was a real pleasure to use Nitter, @zedeus ! Let’s stay tuned, but until facts get me wrong, I consider both Nitter and Twitter are dead from now on.
Thank you!
(Now, if you want to do a Nitter clone for Mastodon, to be able to browse it without JS needed, I won’t say no to this)
This could definitely work. Problem is that we still have to get the tweets from a specific user.
zedeus
commented
Jul 1, 2023
If this doesn't get reversed within the next couple of weeks I'll switch to using embeds as an emergency measure, but for now I'm just going to wait it out.
I appreciate the support everyone, it's amazing to see how many people use my little pet project. Nitter isn't going down without a fight.
AlexCSDev
commented
Jul 1, 2023
Apparently older ios client is exempt from those limits? Maybe it's possible to figure out something from that?
https://www.reddit.com/r/jailbreak/comments/14o1v64/tutorial_no_new_twitter_updates_rate_limits_with/
dravolin
commented
Jul 1, 2023
This might actually really be temporary. According to this guy, the code that was pushed to block non-users actually caused Twitter to DDoS itself: https://sfba.social/@sysop408/110639435788921057
nukeop
commented
Jul 1, 2023
This guy doesn't know what he's talking about.
yo8z6gv
commented
Jul 1, 2023
In fact, Twitter does not work at all:
Clicking on the links to Twitter opens the window "sign in to Twitter". Thus, this social network has turned into something like the Chinese social networks where they require wechat or something like that, only in the case of Twitter just nothing works.
unseenlarks
commented
Jul 1, 2023
and Musk has posted again.
https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?id=1675260424109928449
Tourfaint
commented
Jul 1, 2023
I don't wanna post offtopic but i just loaded this tweet in normal twitter and loading the replies made me hit the new limit. This is comedy gold.
revved3
commented
Jul 1, 2023
FYI this guy is a pedophile that's violating the AGPL
segamaniac101
commented
Jul 1, 2023
Maybe not of any use, but this extension is helping tweets load on chromium based browsers for logged in users. Perhaps this extension's source code could lead a clue? https://github.com/dimdenGD/OldTwitter
0xAB51NTH
commented
Jul 1, 2023
I don't see it mentioned but tweetdeck for some reason lets you to view posts and comment when above the limit, you cant see profiles and their contents tho, only your feed.
warwick-davis
commented
Jul 2, 2023
not the agpl! what a menace
G2G2G2G
commented
Jul 2, 2023
@0xAB51NTH since github has no rate limit you can ctrl+f tweetdeck and see it was mentioned many times... only a few posts above yours
I found an alternative in a post on the internet:
https://syndication.twitter.com/srv/timeline-profile/screen-name/[name]
If he wanted to hide the data, I think he made a mistake!
YJSoft
commented
Jul 2, 2023
|
Also using syndication addr is already discussed here several times...
Any fork that takes the data?
rderensy
commented
Jul 2, 2023
It seems like there's still a way to see tweets without an account.
When posting a Twitter link on discord, there used to be a preview but it stopped working as soon as they made the change, I guess discord crawler is considered as "not logged in". However, when posting a link preceded with "vx" (i.e. https://vxtwitter.com/status/xxxx), there's still a preview. I'm not sure how they achieved that though.
Write
commented
Jul 2, 2023
This... this is beautiful 🥹
Returns
Actual full result : https://bin.socialspill.com/ariruqiq.json
The Musk strikes again. I'm genuinely surprised that Tesla and SpaceX are still afloat with such a moron of a CEO.
|
Actually I tried that half an hour ago and it didn't work either. But somehow, Google is still able to get new tweets to the news feed. Sus.
User123698745
commented
Jul 2, 2023
That url is used in the embedded widgets, which continue to work (for now).
Tweet
Profile Timeline
List Timeline
YoelRodriru
commented
Jul 2, 2023
Tesla is on its way
canbringyouback
commented
Jul 2, 2023
There are competent people (executives etc.)between him and day-to-day operation of those two companies. With Twitter it seem he is shouting into senior engineers's ears.
https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/30/twitter-now-requires-an-account-to-view-tweets/
the nitter crawler will need to be recreated...
The text was updated successfully, but these errors were encountered: