R.I.P. Nitter 🪦😭 #919

devgaucho opened this issue Jun 30, 2023 · 133 comments
@devgaucho
devgaucho commented Jun 30, 2023
https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/30/twitter-now-requires-an-account-to-view-tweets/

the nitter crawler will need to be recreated...
@animegrafmays
it was working this morning but it appears nitter is now broken. viewing any profile results in the following error being thrown

An error has occured in one of your routes.

Detail: jsony.nim(45) parseHook
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
Expected { but end reached. At offset: 0

@thechesu
Libreddit gone tomorrow.

Wonder how long Invidious and FreeTube will last?

@cyberseihis
It's so over

@devgaucho
Author

devgaucho commented Jun 30, 2023
the twitter rank has already dropped 6 places from yesterday to today 🤦‍♂️ https://ciscorank.com/s/twitter.com
https://i.imgur.com/e5U9Kox.png

@ericpa06
ericpa06 commented Jun 30, 2023
Libreddit gone tomorrow.

Wonder how long Invidious and FreeTube will last?

At least reddit still has the old.reddit.com. Which is a pretty descent front-end (as long as you don't care with privacy), with twitter, you are pretty much forced to use that horrible garbage interface. But yeah, this data rush pretty much will make all platforms to garden walled themselves.

@sunlightspectre
There are plenty of people who only engage in the modern internet through front-ends; myself being one of them. I have no interest in registering for sites; it took me ages to register a proper git.

One wonders what will happen when these self-inflicted stab-wounds deplete 'profit' rather then generate it?..
Removing access isn't going to make people want to use a site more.
And it certainly won't inflate user numbers, which I'd imagine is the end goal.

C'est la vie.

I'm glad I got to experience the internet as it was.

@animegrafmays
thoughts?


a02ae1feb7da5958bf7ae451012fad1ab34a974910511745bdcf80f674b8d452

@codybrom
No chance in hell this is temporary unless it affects ad revenue

@orbea
Copy link

orbea commented Jun 30, 2023

Maybe people will be smart enough to stop using proprietary garbage finally...

@ericpa06
"Temporary emergency" measure that will always be in place forever.

@rogerizo
This fork is working

https://github.com/PrivacyDevel/nitter/

@roryyamm
This fork is working

https://github.com/PrivacyDevel/nitter/

But privacydev.net isn't.

@animegrafmays
I can confirm after building that fork that it also has the same issue

ERROR jsony.nim(45)            parseHook
asyncfutures.nim(389)    read
redpool.nim(68)          getUserIdIter
asyncfutures.nim(389)    read
asyncfutures.nim(389)    read
asyncfutures.nim(389)    read
asyncfutures.nim(389)    read
asyncfutures.nim(389)    read
Expected { but end reached. At offset: 0
404 Not Found:  --- url: https://api.twitter.com/graphql/gkjsKepM6gl_HmFWoWKfgg/SearchTimeline?variables=%7B%22rawQuery%22%3A%22include%3Anativeretweets+%5C%22%23RoshamboCoin%5C%22%22%2C%22count%22%3A20%2C%22product%22%3A%22Latest%22%2C%22withDownvotePerspective%22%3Afalse%2C%22withReactionsMetadata%22%3Afalse%2C%22withReactionsPerspective%22%3Afalse%7D&features=%7B%22blue_business_profile_image_shape_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22creator_subscriptions_tweet_preview_api_enabled%22%3Atrue%2C%22freedom_of_speech_not_reach_fetch_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22graphql_is_translatable_rweb_tweet_is_translatable_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22highlights_tweets_tab_ui_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22interactive_text_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22longform_notetweets_consumption_enabled%22%3Atrue%2C%22longform_notetweets_inline_media_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22longform_notetweets_richtext_consumption_enabled%22%3Atrue%2C%22longform_notetweets_rich_text_read_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22responsive_web_edit_tweet_api_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22responsive_web_enhance_cards_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22responsive_web_graphql_exclude_directive_enabled%22%3Atrue%2C%22responsive_web_graphql_skip_user_profile_image_extensions_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22responsive_web_graphql_timeline_navigation_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22responsive_web_text_conversations_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22responsive_web_twitter_blue_verified_badge_is_enabled%22%3Atrue%2C%22rweb_lists_timeline_redesign_enabled%22%3Atrue%2C%22spaces_2022_h2_clipping%22%3Atrue%2C%22spaces_2022_h2_spaces_communities%22%3Atrue%2C%22standardized_nudges_misinfo%22%3Afalse%2C%22tweet_awards_web_tipping_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22tweet_with_visibility_results_prefer_gql_limited_actions_policy_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22tweetypie_unmention_optimization_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22verified_phone_label_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22vibe_api_enabled%22%3Afalse%2C%22view_counts_everywhere_api_enabled%22%3Afalse%7D

@eylles
eylles commented Jun 30, 2023

This fork is working
https://github.com/PrivacyDevel/nitter/

But privacydev.net isn't.

That instance is always pegged from the sheer volume of traffic alone.

@tghe-retford
thoughts?

"There is nothing more permanent than a temporary measure". Either now or in the future.

@bugzillus
Nitter.net returns the following "Jester route exception" which seems quite unusual for the twitter gateway not being accessible:

"An error has occured in one of your routes.

Detail: /home/ubuntu/nitter/src/nitter.nim(61) nitter
/home/ubuntu/.nimble/pkgs/jester-#baca3f/jester.nim(511) serve
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1956) runForever
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1653) poll
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1394) runOnce
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(234) processPendingCallbacks
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncmacro.nim(28) getGraphUserNimAsyncContinue
/home/ubuntu/nitter/src/api.nim(13) getGraphUserIter
/home/ubuntu/nitter/src/experimental/parser/graphql.nim(7) parseGraphUser
/home/ubuntu/.nimble/pkgs/jsony-#ea811be/jsony.nim(590) fromJson
/home/ubuntu/.nimble/pkgs/jsony-#ea811be/jsony.nim(45) parseHook
[[reraised from:
/home/ubuntu/nitter/src/nitter.nim(61) nitter
/home/ubuntu/.nimble/pkgs/jester-#baca3f/jester.nim(511) serve
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1956) runForever
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1653) poll
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1394) runOnce
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(234) processPendingCallbacks
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncmacro.nim(28) getCachedUserNimAsyncContinue
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncmacro.nim(131) getCachedUserIter
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncfutures.nim(389) read
]]
[[reraised from:
/home/ubuntu/nitter/src/nitter.nim(61) nitter
/home/ubuntu/.nimble/pkgs/jester-#baca3f/jester.nim(511) serve
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1956) runForever
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1653) poll
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1394) runOnce
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(234) processPendingCallbacks
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncmacro.nim(28) fetchProfileNimAsyncContinue
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncmacro.nim(131) fetchProfileIter
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncfutures.nim(389) read
]]
[[reraised from:
/home/ubuntu/nitter/src/nitter.nim(61) nitter
/home/ubuntu/.nimble/pkgs/jester-#baca3f/jester.nim(511) serve
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1956) runForever
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1653) poll
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1394) runOnce
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(234) processPendingCallbacks
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncmacro.nim(28) showTimelineNimAsyncContinue
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncmacro.nim(131) showTimelineIter
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncfutures.nim(389) read
]]
[[reraised from:
/home/ubuntu/nitter/src/nitter.nim(61) nitter
/home/ubuntu/.nimble/pkgs/jester-#baca3f/jester.nim(511) serve
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1956) runForever
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1653) poll
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1394) runOnce
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(234) processPendingCallbacks
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncmacro.nim(28) matchNimAsyncContinue
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncmacro.nim(131) matchIter
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncfutures.nim(389) read
]]
[[reraised from:
/home/ubuntu/nitter/src/nitter.nim(61) nitter
/home/ubuntu/.nimble/pkgs/jester-#baca3f/jester.nim(511) serve
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1956) runForever
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1653) poll
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1394) runOnce
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(234) processPendingCallbacks
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncmacro.nim(28) dispatchNimAsyncContinue
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncmacro.nim(131) dispatchIter
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncfutures.nim(389) read
]]
[[reraised from:
/home/ubuntu/nitter/src/nitter.nim(61) nitter
/home/ubuntu/.nimble/pkgs/jester-#baca3f/jester.nim(511) serve
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1956) runForever
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1653) poll
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(1394) runOnce
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncdispatch.nim(234) processPendingCallbacks
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncmacro.nim(28) handleRequestSlowNimAsyncContinue
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncmacro.nim(131) handleRequestSlowIter
/home/ubuntu/.choosenim/toolchains/nim-1.6.10/lib/pure/asyncfutures.nim(389) read
]]
Expected { but end reached. At offset: 0"

Thanks anyway for providing and maintaining Nitter.

@HEPOSHEIKKI
This is a sad year for social media.

Cheers lads, was a wild ride.

@dravolin
Couldn't we use accounts to scrape the data (one per instance)? As far as I know this was already done for NSFW-content so maybe it could be applied to all content now

@hyzchip
Copy link

hyzchip commented Jun 30, 2023
There is one instance that is still functional:
https://tweet.whateveritworks.org
Partly functional, anyway...individual tweets are displayed, but profiles produce a 502 error.

@pozirk
pozirk commented Jun 30, 2023

Well, big thanks to @zedeus for nitter, have been enjoying it for some time.
Hope it can be fixed, but... it was going downhill for some time already.
Around a month ago twitter stopped working with disabled cookies, now this.

@NovemberOrWhatever
Okay, well, to Mastodon I guess. It's a shame they're killing this. I don't think there are many here who will respond to this by going back to regular Twitter. I'm now just done with Twitter for good I suppose. Thanks to everyone who tried their best.

@AlyoshaVasilieva
Couldn't we use accounts to scrape the data (one per instance)? As far as I know this was already done for NSFW-content so maybe it could be applied to all content now

Almost certainly yes, but 1) this requires registering burner accounts, possibly with some regularity as I suspect they'll get banned, and 2) the accounts will need to be linked to phone numbers because Twitter requires this if your account looks suspicious at all.

I don't think this is all that hard but it adds extra cost on top of running a server and it's annoying.

@oelmekki
oelmekki commented Jun 30, 2023
Thanks Nitter devs, you have been heroes of privacy, for a while. :)

I don't think this will affect me much, because I have not been interested in Twitter's content for a while. This network has been slowly and painfully dying since Musk bought it (and even before that, it became mostly a trolling platform for political people to hate each others), so whatever. Most of my social feeds go through Mastodon and Lemmy, nowadays, anyway. This is the end of an era, what comes next is exciting!

@nukeop
nukeop commented Jun 30, 2023

Glad to see all sorts of "social" media dying 😍

@stemid
stemid commented Jun 30, 2023

Can you scrape the embedded tweet instead?

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?id=1674865731136020505

@boytwink
i don't particularly know how nitter scrapes, but i'm able to see tweets and profiles in my browser by setting the useragent to "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Googlebot/2.1; +http://www.google.com/bot.html)"

@Trit34
Trit34 commented Jun 30, 2023

i don't particularly know how nitter scrapes, but i'm able to see tweets and profiles in my browser by setting the useragent to "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Googlebot/2.1; +http://www.google.com/bot.html)"

Someone has reported that this trick does not work anymore. Fun fact: it was the same trick that was used to get the pre-Polymer UI back on YouTube, when it was still available.

I don’t know how long this “temporary” measure will last, nor if it will be temporary at all. In the worse scenario, it was a real pleasure to use Nitter, @zedeus ! Let’s stay tuned, but until facts get me wrong, I consider both Nitter and Twitter are dead from now on.

Thank you!

(Now, if you want to do a Nitter clone for Mastodon, to be able to browse it without JS needed, I won’t say no to this)

@dravolin
Can you scrape the embedded tweet instead?

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?id=1674865731136020505

This could definitely work. Problem is that we still have to get the tweets from a specific user.

@zedeus
Owner

zedeus commented Jul 1, 2023
If this doesn't get reversed within the next couple of weeks I'll switch to using embeds as an emergency measure, but for now I'm just going to wait it out.

I appreciate the support everyone, it's amazing to see how many people use my little pet project. Nitter isn't going down without a fight.

@AlexCSDev
AlexCSDev commented Jul 1, 2023
Apparently older ios client is exempt from those limits? Maybe it's possible to figure out something from that?

https://www.reddit.com/r/jailbreak/comments/14o1v64/tutorial_no_new_twitter_updates_rate_limits_with/

@dravolin
dravolin commented Jul 1, 2023
This might actually really be temporary. According to this guy, the code that was pushed to block non-users actually caused Twitter to DDoS itself: https://sfba.social/@sysop408/110639435788921057

@nukeop
nukeop commented Jul 1, 2023

This might actually really be temporary. According to this guy, the code that was pushed to block non-users actually caused Twitter to DDoS itself: https://sfba.social/@sysop408/110639435788921057

This guy doesn't know what he's talking about.

@Extravi
Extravi commented Jul 1, 2023

rip nitter

@yo8z6gv
yo8z6gv commented Jul 1, 2023

In fact, Twitter does not work at all:

  1. trying to restore the password, it asks for a login, and if it is also unknown, it is impossible to restore the account.
  2. an attempt to register an account simply closes the window. no mail letters, etc. come to the email. authorization with such a login does not find it in the system
  3. Trying to register by phone number, it does not accept the phone number. They say they enter arbitrary characters.

Clicking on the links to Twitter opens the window "sign in to Twitter". Thus, this social network has turned into something like the Chinese social networks where they require wechat or something like that, only in the case of Twitter just nothing works.

@pinnaculum
This issue could also be called "R.I.P Twitter".

@unseenlarks
and Musk has posted again.

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?id=1675260424109928449

@Tourfaint
Copy link

edited

and Musk has posted again.

I don't wanna post offtopic but i just loaded this tweet in normal twitter and loading the replies made me hit the new limit. This is comedy gold.

@revved3
revved3 commented Jul 1, 2023

it was working this morning but it appears nitter is now broken. viewing any profile results in the following error being thrown

An error has occured in one of your routes.

Detail: jsony.nim(45) parseHook
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
Expected { but end reached. At offset: 0

FYI this guy is a pedophile that's violating the AGPL

@segamaniac101
Maybe not of any use, but this extension is helping tweets load on chromium based browsers for logged in users. Perhaps this extension's source code could lead a clue? https://github.com/dimdenGD/OldTwitter

@0xAB51NTH
I don't see it mentioned but tweetdeck for some reason lets you to view posts and comment when above the limit, you cant see profiles and their contents tho, only your feed.

@warwick-davis
it was working this morning but it appears nitter is now broken. viewing any profile results in the following error being thrown

An error has occured in one of your routes.

Detail: jsony.nim(45) parseHook
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
asyncfutures.nim(389) read
Expected { but end reached. At offset: 0

FYI this guy is a pedophile that's violating the AGPL

not the agpl! what a menace

@devgaucho
Author

devgaucho commented Jul 2, 2023
data from the last 48 hours from https://ciscorank.com/

https://i.imgur.com/BNavT4c.png

https://i.imgur.com/1gTba7q.png

https://i.imgur.com/uaQrUz0.png

@G2G2G2G
G2G2G2G commented Jul 2, 2023

@0xAB51NTH since github has no rate limit you can ctrl+f tweetdeck and see it was mentioned many times... only a few posts above yours

@mthmcalixto
mthmcalixto commented Jul 2, 2023
I found an alternative in a post on the internet:

https://syndication.twitter.com/srv/timeline-profile/screen-name/[name]

If he wanted to hide the data, I think he made a mistake!

@YJSoft
YJSoft commented Jul 2, 2023

@mthmcalixto

If this doesn't get reversed within the next couple of weeks I'll switch to using embeds as an emergency measure, but for now I'm just going to wait it out.

I appreciate the support everyone, it's amazing to see how many people use my little pet project. Nitter isn't going down without a fight.

Also using syndication addr is already discussed here several times...

@mthmcalixto
mthmcalixto commented Jul 2, 2023
@mthmcalixto

If this doesn't get reversed within the next couple of weeks I'll switch to using embeds as an emergency measure, but for now I'm just going to wait it out.
I appreciate the support everyone, it's amazing to see how many people use my little pet project. Nitter isn't going down without a fight.

Also using syndication addr is already discussed here several times...

Any fork that takes the data?

@rderensy
rderensy commented Jul 2, 2023

It seems like there's still a way to see tweets without an account.

When posting a Twitter link on discord, there used to be a preview but it stopped working as soon as they made the change, I guess discord crawler is considered as "not logged in". However, when posting a link preceded with "vx" (i.e. https://vxtwitter.com/status/xxxx), there's still a preview. I'm not sure how they achieved that though.

@Write
Write commented Jul 2, 2023

I found an alternative in a post on the internet:

https://syndication.twitter.com/srv/timeline-profile/screen-name/[name]

If he wanted to hide the data, I think he made a mistake!

This... this is beautiful 🥹

#!/usr/bin/python3

import requests
import re
import urllib

url  = "https://syndication.twitter.com/srv/timeline-profile/screen-name/"

with urllib.request.urlopen(url) as response:
    encoding = response.info().get_param('charset', 'utf8')
    html = response.read().decode(encoding)
    result = re.search('script id="__NEXT_DATA__" type="application\\/json">([^>]*)<\/script>', html)[1]

    print(result)

Returns

{
  "props": {
    "pageProps": {
      "contextProvider": {
        "features": {},
        "scribeData": {
          "client_version": null,
          "dnt": false,
          "widget_id": "embed-0",
          "widget_origin": "",
          "widget_frame": "",
          "widget_partner": "",
          "widget_site_screen_name": "",
          "widget_site_user_id": "",
          "widget_creator_screen_name": "",
          "widget_creator_user_id": "",
          "widget_iframe_version": "bb06567:1687853948269",
          "widget_data_source": "screen-name:elonmusk",
          "session_id": ""
        },
        "messengerContext": {
          "embedId": "embed-0"
        },
        "hasResults": true,
        "lang": "en",
        "theme": "light"
      },
      "lang": "en",
      "maxHeight": null,
      "showHeader": true,
      "hideBorder": false,
      "hideFooter": false,
      "hideScrollBar": false,
      "transparent": false,
      "timeline": {
        "entries": [
          {
            "type": "tweet",
            "entry_id": "tweet-1675390796718014464",
            "sort_index": "1675390796718014464",
            "content": {
              "tweet": {
                "id": 0,
                "location": "",
                "conversation_id_str": "1675187969420828672",
                "created_at": "Sun Jul 02 06:27:47 +0000 2023",
                "display_text_range": [
                  0,
                  73
                ],
                "entities": {
                  "user_mentions": [],
                  "urls": [],
                  "hashtags": [],
                  "symbols": [],
                  "media": []
                },
                "favorite_count": 35676,
                "favorited": false,
                "full_text": "In yet another exercise in irony, this post achieved a record view count!",
                "id_str": "1675390796718014464",
                "in_reply_to_name": "elonmusk",
                "in_reply_to_screen_name": "elonmusk",
                "in_reply_to_status_id_str": "1675187969420828672",
                "in_reply_to_user_id_str": "44196397",
                "lang": "en",
                "permalink": "/elonmusk/status/1675390796718014464",
                "possibly_sensitive": false,
                "quote_count": 6310,
                "reply_count": 7417,
                "retweet_count": 3055,
                "retweeted": false,
                "text": "In yet another exercise in irony, this post achieved a record view count!",
                "user": {
                  "blocking": false,
                  "created_at": "Tue Jun 02 20:12:29 +0000 2009",
                  "default_profile": false,
                  "default_profile_image": false,
                  "description": "",
                  "entities": {
                    "description": {
                      "urls": []
                    },
                    "url": {}
                  },
                  "fast_followers_count": 0,
                  "favourites_count": 26835,
                  "follow_request_sent": false,
                  "followed_by": false,
                  "followers_count": 146178794,
                  "following": false,
                  "friends_count": 341,
                  "has_custom_timelines": false,
                  "highlightedLabel": {
                    "badge": {
                      "url": "https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/1488548719062654976/u6qfBBkF_bigger.jpg"
                    },
                    "description": "Twitter",
                    "userLabelType": "BusinessLabel",
                    "userLabelDisplayType": "Badge"
                  },
                  "id": 0,
                  "id_str": "44196397",
                  "is_translator": false,
                  "listed_count": 125551,
                  "location": "",
                  "media_count": 1605,
                  "name": "Elon Musk",
                  "normal_followers_count": 146178794,
                  "notifications": false,
                  "profile_banner_url": "https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_banners/44196397/1576183471",
                  "profile_image_url_https": "https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/1590968738358079488/IY9Gx6Ok_normal.jpg",
                  "protected": false,
                  "screen_name": "elonmusk",
                  "show_all_inline_media": false,
                  "statuses_count": 27556,
                  "time_zone": "",
                  "translator_type": "none",
                  "url": "",
                  "utc_offset": 0,
                  "verified": false,
                  "withheld_in_countries": [],
                  "withheld_scope": "",
                  "is_blue_verified": true
                }
              }
            }
          },
          {
            "type": "tweet",
            "entry_id": "tweet-1675365001836593154",
            "sort_index": "1675365001836593154",
            "content": {
              "tweet": {
                "id": 0,
                "location": "",
                "conversation_id_str": "1675365001836593154",
                "created_at": "Sun Jul 02 04:45:17 +0000 2023",
                "display_text_range": [
                  0,
                  89
                ],
                "entities": {
[...]

Actual full result : https://bin.socialspill.com/ariruqiq.json

@maddsua
maddsua commented Jul 2, 2023

The Musk strikes again. I'm genuinely surprised that Tesla and SpaceX are still afloat with such a moron of a CEO.
At this point I start thinking that creating not so sophisticated Twitter alternative and deploying it to the cheapest DO droplet would be a viable business plan.
I dunno, it's just frustration at this point. A whatever-billion-dollar company can't pay for it's hosting, bruh.

@maddsua
maddsua commented Jul 2, 2023

i don't particularly know how nitter scrapes, but i'm able to see tweets and profiles in my browser by setting the useragent to "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Googlebot/2.1; +http://www.google.com/bot.html)"

Actually I tried that half an hour ago and it didn't work either. But somehow, Google is still able to get new tweets to the news feed. Sus.

Copy link

I found an alternative in a post on the internet:

https://syndication.twitter.com/srv/timeline-profile/screen-name/[name]

If he wanted to hide the data, I think he made a mistake!

That url is used in the embedded widgets, which continue to work (for now).

Tweet
Documentation: https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-for-websites/embedded-tweets/overview
Example: https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?id=463440424141459456

Profile Timeline
Documentation: https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-for-websites/timelines/guides/profile-timeline
Example: https://syndication.twitter.com/srv/timeline-profile/screen-name/TwitterDev

List Timeline
Documentation: https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-for-websites/timelines/guides/list-timeline
Example: https://syndication.twitter.com/srv/timeline-list/screen-name/TwitterDev/slug/national-parks

@YoelRodriru
The Musk strikes again. I'm genuinely surprised that Tesla and SpaceX are still afloat with such a moron of a CEO. At this point I start thinking that creating not so sophisticated Twitter alternative and deploying it to the cheapest DO droplet would be a viable business plan. I dunno, it's just frustration at this point. A whatever-billion-dollar company can't pay for it's hosting, bruh.

Tesla is on its way

@canbringyouback
canbringyouback commented Jul 2, 2023
The Musk strikes again. I'm genuinely surprised that Tesla and SpaceX are still afloat with such a moron of a CEO.

There are competent people (executives etc.)between him and day-to-day operation of those two companies. With Twitter it seem he is shouting into senior engineers's ears.

