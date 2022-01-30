Media Player Classic - Black Edition (MPC-BE)

MPC-BE – универсальный проигрыватель аудио и видеофайлов для операционной системы Windows. Этот проект имеет свою независимую разработку на базе оригинального кода «Media Player Classic» (Gabest) и «Media Player Classic - Home Cinema» (Casimir666).

Системные требования:

Процессор с поддержкой SSE2

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11 32-bit/64-bit

MPC-BE is a free and open source audio and video player for Windows. MPC-BE is based on the original Guliverkli project and "Media Player Classic Home Cinema" project, contains additional features and bug fixes.

System requirements:

An SSE2 capable CPU

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11 32-bit/64-bit

For the people involved in the development, see Authors.txt. MPC-BE's code is licensed under GPL v3 (see LICENSE).

Translations are done by various translators (see Authors.txt).

MPC-BE makes use of the following 3rd party code: