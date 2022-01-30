Skip to content
MPC-BE – универсальный проигрыватель аудио и видеофайлов для операционной системы Windows.

Media Player Classic - Black Edition (MPC-BE)

MPC-BE – универсальный проигрыватель аудио и видеофайлов для операционной системы Windows. Этот проект имеет свою независимую разработку на базе оригинального кода «Media Player Classic» (Gabest) и «Media Player Classic - Home Cinema» (Casimir666).

Системные требования:

  • Процессор с поддержкой SSE2
  • Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11 32-bit/64-bit

MPC-BE is a free and open source audio and video player for Windows. MPC-BE is based on the original Guliverkli project and "Media Player Classic Home Cinema" project, contains additional features and bug fixes.

System requirements:

  • An SSE2 capable CPU
  • Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11 32-bit/64-bit

Downloads

Links

For the people involved in the development, see Authors.txt. MPC-BE's code is licensed under GPL v3 (see LICENSE).

Translations are done by various translators (see Authors.txt).

MPC-BE makes use of the following 3rd party code:

Project License Website
Bento4 GPLv2 https://www.bento4.com/
CFileVersionInfo
CLineNumberEdit
coolsb https://www.codeproject.com/KB/dialog/coolscroll.aspx
CSizingControlBar GPLv2 http://datamekanix.com/sizecbar/
Detours MIT License https://github.com/microsoft/detours/
fdk-aac https://github.com/mstorsjo/fdk-aac/
FFmpeg GPLv3 http://ffmpeg.org/
dav1d BSD License https://code.videolan.org/videolan/dav1d/
libflac GPLv2/BSD License https://github.com/xiph/flac
libpng zlib/libpng License https://github.com/glennrp/libpng/
libspeex BSD License https://speex.org/
Little CMS MIT License https://littlecms.com/
Logitech SDK
MediaInfo BSD License https://mediaarea.net/MediaInfo
mfx_dispatch MIT License https://github.com/Intel-Media-SDK/MediaSDK
RapidJSON MIT License https://github.com/Tencent/rapidjson
ResizableLib Artistic License https://github.com/ppescher/resizablelib
soxr LGPL https://sourceforge.net/projects/soxr/
TreePropSheet
uavs3d BSD License https://github.com/uavs3/uavs3d
VirtualDub GPLv2 https://virtualdub.org/
ZenLib zlib License https://github.com/MediaArea/ZenLib
zlib zlib License https://zlib.net/
bs2b MIT License https://bs2b.sourceforge.net/
VVdeC BSD License https://github.com/fraunhoferhhi/vvdec/

