Sunshine is a self-hosted game stream host for Moonlight. Offering low latency, cloud gaming server capabilities with support for AMD, Intel, and Nvidia GPUs for hardware encoding. Software encoding is also available. You can connect to Sunshine from any Moonlight client on a variety of devices. A web UI is provided to allow configuration, and client pairing, from your favorite web browser. Pair from the local server or any mobile device.
@warning{These tables are a work in progress. Do not purchase hardware based on this information.}
|Component
|Requirement
|GPU
|AMD: VCE 1.0 or higher, see: obs-amd hardware support
|Intel: VAAPI-compatible, see: VAAPI hardware support
|Nvidia: NVENC enabled cards, see: nvenc support matrix
|CPU
|AMD: Ryzen 3 or higher
|Intel: Core i3 or higher
|RAM
|4GB or more
|OS
|Windows: 10+ (Windows Server does not support virtual gamepads)
|macOS: 13+
|Linux/Debian: 12+ (bookworm)
|Linux/Fedora: 39+
|Linux/Ubuntu: 22.04+ (jammy)
|Network
|Host: 5GHz, 802.11ac
|Client: 5GHz, 802.11ac
|Component
|Requirement
|GPU
|AMD: Video Coding Engine 3.1 or higher
|Intel: HD Graphics 510 or higher
|Nvidia: GeForce GTX 1080 or higher
|CPU
|AMD: Ryzen 5 or higher
|Intel: Core i5 or higher
|Network
|Host: CAT5e ethernet or better
|Client: CAT5e ethernet or better
|Component
|Requirement
|GPU
|AMD: Video Coding Engine 3.4 or higher
|Intel: HD Graphics 730 or higher
|Nvidia: Nvidia: Pascal-based GPU (GTX 10-series) or higher
|CPU
|AMD: Ryzen 5 or higher
|Intel: Core i5 or higher
|Network
|Host: CAT5e ethernet or better
|Client: CAT5e ethernet or better
