Overview

LizardByte has the full documentation hosted on Read the Docs.

About

Sunshine is a self-hosted game stream host for Moonlight. Offering low latency, cloud gaming server capabilities with support for AMD, Intel, and Nvidia GPUs for hardware encoding. Software encoding is also available. You can connect to Sunshine from any Moonlight client on a variety of devices. A web UI is provided to allow configuration, and client pairing, from your favorite web browser. Pair from the local server or any mobile device.

System Requirements

@warning{These tables are a work in progress. Do not purchase hardware based on this information.}

Minimum Requirements Component Requirement GPU AMD: VCE 1.0 or higher, see: obs-amd hardware support Intel: VAAPI-compatible, see: VAAPI hardware support Nvidia: NVENC enabled cards, see: nvenc support matrix CPU AMD: Ryzen 3 or higher Intel: Core i3 or higher RAM 4GB or more OS Windows: 10+ (Windows Server does not support virtual gamepads) macOS: 13+ Linux/Debian: 12+ (bookworm) Linux/Fedora: 39+ Linux/Ubuntu: 22.04+ (jammy) Network Host: 5GHz, 802.11ac Client: 5GHz, 802.11ac

4k Suggestions Component Requirement GPU AMD: Video Coding Engine 3.1 or higher Intel: HD Graphics 510 or higher Nvidia: GeForce GTX 1080 or higher CPU AMD: Ryzen 5 or higher Intel: Core i5 or higher Network Host: CAT5e ethernet or better Client: CAT5e ethernet or better

HDR Suggestions Component Requirement GPU AMD: Video Coding Engine 3.4 or higher Intel: HD Graphics 730 or higher Nvidia: Nvidia: Pascal-based GPU (GTX 10-series) or higher CPU AMD: Ryzen 5 or higher Intel: Core i5 or higher Network Host: CAT5e ethernet or better Client: CAT5e ethernet or better

Support

Our support methods are listed in our LizardByte Docs.

