Skip to content

LizardByte/Sunshine

BranchesTags

Folders and files

NameName
Last commit message
Last commit date

Latest commit

 

History

2,524 Commits
.github
.github
 
 
cmake
cmake
 
 
docker
docker
 
 
docs
docs
 
 
gh-pages-template
gh-pages-template
 
 
packaging
packaging
 
 
scripts
scripts
 
 
src
src
 
 
src_assets
src_assets
 
 
tests
tests
 
 
third-party
third-party
 
 
tools
tools
 
 
.clang-format
.clang-format
 
 
.codeql-prebuild-cpp-Linux.sh
.codeql-prebuild-cpp-Linux.sh
 
 
.codeql-prebuild-cpp-Windows.sh
.codeql-prebuild-cpp-Windows.sh
 
 
.codeql-prebuild-cpp-macOS.sh
.codeql-prebuild-cpp-macOS.sh
 
 
.dockerignore
.dockerignore
 
 
.flake8
.flake8
 
 
.gitattributes
.gitattributes
 
 
.gitignore
.gitignore
 
 
.gitmodules
.gitmodules
 
 
.prettierrc.json
.prettierrc.json
 
 
.readthedocs.yaml
.readthedocs.yaml
 
 
.rstcheck.cfg
.rstcheck.cfg
 
 
CMakeLists.txt
CMakeLists.txt
 
 
DOCKER_README.md
DOCKER_README.md
 
 
LICENSE
LICENSE
 
 
NOTICE
NOTICE
 
 
README.md
README.md
 
 
codecov.yml
codecov.yml
 
 
crowdin.yml
crowdin.yml
 
 
package.json
package.json
 
 
sunshine.icns
sunshine.icns
 
 
sunshine.ico
sunshine.ico
 
 
sunshine.png
sunshine.png
 
 
sunshine.svg
sunshine.svg
 
 
vite.config.js
vite.config.js
 
 

Repository files navigation

Overview

GitHub stars GitHub Releases Docker Flathub installs Flathub Version GHCR Winget Version GitHub Workflow Status (CI) GitHub Workflow Status (localize) Read the Docs Codecov

LizardByte has the full documentation hosted on Read the Docs.

About

Sunshine is a self-hosted game stream host for Moonlight. Offering low latency, cloud gaming server capabilities with support for AMD, Intel, and Nvidia GPUs for hardware encoding. Software encoding is also available. You can connect to Sunshine from any Moonlight client on a variety of devices. A web UI is provided to allow configuration, and client pairing, from your favorite web browser. Pair from the local server or any mobile device.

System Requirements

@warning{These tables are a work in progress. Do not purchase hardware based on this information.}

Minimum Requirements
Component Requirement
GPU AMD: VCE 1.0 or higher, see: obs-amd hardware support
Intel: VAAPI-compatible, see: VAAPI hardware support
Nvidia: NVENC enabled cards, see: nvenc support matrix
CPU AMD: Ryzen 3 or higher
Intel: Core i3 or higher
RAM 4GB or more
OS Windows: 10+ (Windows Server does not support virtual gamepads)
macOS: 13+
Linux/Debian: 12+ (bookworm)
Linux/Fedora: 39+
Linux/Ubuntu: 22.04+ (jammy)
Network Host: 5GHz, 802.11ac
Client: 5GHz, 802.11ac
4k Suggestions
Component Requirement
GPU AMD: Video Coding Engine 3.1 or higher
Intel: HD Graphics 510 or higher
Nvidia: GeForce GTX 1080 or higher
CPU AMD: Ryzen 5 or higher
Intel: Core i5 or higher
Network Host: CAT5e ethernet or better
Client: CAT5e ethernet or better
HDR Suggestions
Component Requirement
GPU AMD: Video Coding Engine 3.4 or higher
Intel: HD Graphics 730 or higher
Nvidia: Nvidia: Pascal-based GPU (GTX 10-series) or higher
CPU AMD: Ryzen 5 or higher
Intel: Core i5 or higher
Network Host: CAT5e ethernet or better
Client: CAT5e ethernet or better

Support

Our support methods are listed in our LizardByte Docs.

Previous Next
Getting Started
[TOC]

About

Self-hosted game stream host for Moonlight.

app.lizardbyte.dev/Sunshine/

Topics

python docker cpp remote-desktop geforce-experience moonlight rtd game-stream game-streaming game-streaming-server winget-pkg replicator-custom-issues replicator-release-notifications homebrew-pkg pacman-pkg flathub-pkg

Resources

Readme

License

GPL-3.0 license

Code of conduct

Code of conduct
Activity
Custom properties

Stars

19.1k stars

Watchers

81 watching

Forks

930 forks
Report repository

Releases 41

v0.23.1 Latest
Apr 21, 2024
+ 40 releases

Sponsor this project

  •  
Learn more about GitHub Sponsors

Packages

 
 
 

Contributors 114

+ 100 contributors

Languages