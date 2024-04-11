/ workers-sdk Public
wrangler@3.50.0
workers-devprod released this
11 Apr 17:01
· 84 commits to main since this release
Minor Changes
-
#5587
d95450fThanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix:
pages functions build-envshould throw error if invalid Pages config file is found
-
#5572
65aa21cThanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: fix
pages function build-envto exit with code rather than throw fatal error
Currently pages functions build-env throws a fatal error if a config file does not exit, or if it is invalid. This causes issues for the CI system. We should instead exit with a specific code, if any of those situations arises.
-
#5291
ce00a44Thanks @pmiguel! - feature: Added bespoke OAuth scope for Queues management.
Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies [
08b4908]:
- miniflare@3.20240405.1