#5587 d95450f Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu ! - fix: pages functions build-env should throw error if invalid Pages config file is found

#5572 65aa21c Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: fix pages function build-env to exit with code rather than throw fatal error

Currently pages functions build-env throws a fatal error if a config file does not exit, or if it is invalid. This causes issues for the CI system. We should instead exit with a specific code, if any of those situations arises.