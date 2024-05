#5740 97741db Thanks @WalshyDev ! - chore: log "Version ID" in wrangler deploy , wrangler deployments list , wrangler deployments view and wrangler rollback to support migration from the deprecated "Deployment ID". Users should update any parsing to use "Version ID" before "Deployment ID" is removed.

#5754 f673c66 Thanks @RamIdeas! - fix: when using custom builds, the wrangler dev proxy server was sometimes left in a paused state

This could be observed as the browser loading indefinitely, after saving a source file (unchanged) when using custom builds. This is now fixed by ensuring the proxy server is unpaused after a short timeout period.