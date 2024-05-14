Skip to content

wrangler@3.56.0

@workers-devprod workers-devprod released this 14 May 18:56
38063d9
Minor Changes

  • #5712 151bc3d Thanks @penalosa! - feat: Support mtls_certificates and browser bindings when using wrangler.toml with a Pages project

Patch Changes

  • #5813 9627cef Thanks @GregBrimble! - fix: Upload Pages project assets with more grace

    • Reduces the maximum bucket size from 50 MiB to 40 MiB.
    • Reduces the maximum asset count from 5000 to 2000.
    • Allows for more retries (with increased sleep between attempts) when encountering an API gateway failure.

  • Updated dependencies [0725f6f, 89b6d7f]:

    • miniflare@3.20240512.0
