14 May 18:56
Minor Changes
- #5712
151bc3dThanks @penalosa! - feat: Support
mtls_certificatesand
browserbindings when using
wrangler.tomlwith a Pages project
Patch Changes
-
#5813
9627cefThanks @GregBrimble! - fix: Upload Pages project assets with more grace
- Reduces the maximum bucket size from 50 MiB to 40 MiB.
- Reduces the maximum asset count from 5000 to 2000.
- Allows for more retries (with increased sleep between attempts) when encountering an API gateway failure.
-
Updated dependencies [
0725f6f,
89b6d7f]:
- miniflare@3.20240512.0