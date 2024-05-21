/ workers-sdk Public
wrangler@3.57.1
workers-devprod released this
21 May 15:05
· 4 commits to main since this release
Patch Changes
#5859
f2ceb3aThanks @w-kuhn! - fix: queue consumer max_batch_timeout should accept a 0 value
#5862
441a05fThanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix:
wrangler pages deployshould fail if deployment was unsuccessful
If a Pages project fails to deploy,
wrangler pages deploywill log
an error message, but exit successfully. It should instead throw a
FatalError.
#5812
d5e00e4Thanks @thomasgauvin! - fix: remove Hyperdrive warning for local development.
Hyperdrive bindings are now supported when developing locally with Hyperdrive. We should update our logs to reflect this.
#5626
a12b031Thanks @RamIdeas! - chore: ignore workerd output (error: CODE_MOVED) not intended for end-user devs