wrangler@3.57.1
21 May 15:05
· 4 commits to main since this release
wrangler@3.57.1
Patch Changes

  • #5859 f2ceb3a Thanks @w-kuhn! - fix: queue consumer max_batch_timeout should accept a 0 value

  • #5862 441a05f Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: wrangler pages deploy should fail if deployment was unsuccessful

    If a Pages project fails to deploy, wrangler pages deploy will log
    an error message, but exit successfully. It should instead throw a
    FatalError.

  • #5812 d5e00e4 Thanks @thomasgauvin! - fix: remove Hyperdrive warning for local development.

    Hyperdrive bindings are now supported when developing locally with Hyperdrive. We should update our logs to reflect this.

  • #5626 a12b031 Thanks @RamIdeas! - chore: ignore workerd output (error: CODE_MOVED) not intended for end-user devs

