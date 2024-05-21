#5859 f2ceb3a Thanks @w-kuhn! - fix: queue consumer max_batch_timeout should accept a 0 value

#5862 441a05f Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: wrangler pages deploy should fail if deployment was unsuccessful If a Pages project fails to deploy, wrangler pages deploy will log

an error message, but exit successfully. It should instead throw a

FatalError .

#5812 d5e00e4 Thanks @thomasgauvin! - fix: remove Hyperdrive warning for local development. Hyperdrive bindings are now supported when developing locally with Hyperdrive. We should update our logs to reflect this.