Patch Changes
-
#5905
53f22a0Thanks @penalosa! - fix: Remove WARP certificate injection. Instead, you should ensure that any custom certificates that are needed are included in
NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS.
-
#5930
57daae0Thanks @WalshyDev! - chore: improve error message when updating secret for a non-deployed latest version.
-
#5703
a905f31Thanks @penalosa! - fix: Don't use
ExportedHandler["middleware"]for injecting middleware
-
Updated dependencies [
64ccdd6,
4458a9e]:
- miniflare@3.20240524.0