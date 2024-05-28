Skip to content

wrangler@3.57.2

28 May
· 1 commit to main since this release
wrangler@3.57.2
Patch Changes

  • #5905 53f22a0 Thanks @penalosa! - fix: Remove WARP certificate injection. Instead, you should ensure that any custom certificates that are needed are included in NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS.

  • #5930 57daae0 Thanks @WalshyDev! - chore: improve error message when updating secret for a non-deployed latest version.

  • #5703 a905f31 Thanks @penalosa! - fix: Don't use ExportedHandler["middleware"] for injecting middleware

  • Updated dependencies [64ccdd6, 4458a9e]:

    • miniflare@3.20240524.0
