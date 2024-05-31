Skip to content

@workers-devprod workers-devprod released this 31 May 15:50
Minor Changes

  • #5933 93b98cb Thanks @WalshyDev! - feature: allow for writing authentication details per API environment. This allows someone targetting staging to have their staging auth details saved separately from production, this saves them logging in and out when switching environments.

Patch Changes

  • #5938 9e4d8bc Thanks @threepointone! - fix: let "assets" in wrangler.toml be a string

    The experimental "assets" field can be either a string or an object. However the type definition marks it only as an object. This is a problem because we use this to generate the json schema, which gets picked up by vscode's even better toml extension, and shows it to be an error when used with a string (even though it works fine). The fix is to simply change the type definition to add a string variant.

  • #5758 8e5e589 Thanks @Jackenmen! - fix: use correct type for AI binding instead of unknown

  • Updated dependencies [e0e7725]:

    • miniflare@3.20240524.1
