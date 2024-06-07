-
Minor Changes
-
#5878
1e68fe5Thanks @IgorMinar! - feat: add experimental support for hybrid Node.js compatibility
This feature is experimental and not yet available for general consumption.
Use a combination of workerd Node.js builtins (behind the
experimental:nodejs_compat_v2flag) and
Unenv polyfills (configured to only add those missing from the runtime) to provide a new more effective
Node.js compatibility approach.
-
#5988
e144f63Thanks @RamIdeas! - feature: rename the
wrangler secret:bulkcommand to
wrangler secret bulk
The old command is now deprecated (but still functional) and will be removed in a future release. The new command is now more consistent with the rest of the wrangler CLI commands.
-
#5989
35b1a2fThanks @RamIdeas! - feature: rename
wrangler kv:...commands to
wrangler kv ...
The old commands are now deprecated (but still functional) and will be removed in a future release. The new commands are now more consistent with the rest of the wrangler CLI commands.
-
#5861
1cc52f1Thanks @zebp! - feat: allow for Pages projects to upload sourcemaps
Pages projects can now upload sourcemaps for server bundles to enable remapped stacktraces in realtime logs when deployed with
upload_source_mapset to
truein
wrangler.toml.
Patch Changes
-
#5939
21573f4Thanks @penalosa! - refactor: Adds the experimental flag
--x-dev-envwhich opts in to using an experimental code path for
wrangler devand
wrangler dev --remote. There should be no observable behaviour changes when this flag is enabled.
-
#5934
bac79fbThanks @dbenCF! - fix: Update create KV namespace binding details message for easier implementation
-
#5927
6f83641Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: Clean
pages devterminal ouput
This work includes a series of improvements to the
pages devterminal output, in an attempt to make this output more structured, organised, cleaner, easier to follow, and therefore more helpful for our users <3
-
#5960
e648825Thanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: avoid injecting esbuild watch stubs into production Worker code
When we added the ability to include additional modules in the deployed bundle of a Worker,
we inadvertently also included some boiler plate code that is only needed at development time.
This fix ensures that this code is only injected if we are running esbuild in watch mode
(e.g.
wrangler dev) and not when building for deployment.
It is interesting to note that this boilerplate only gets included in the production code
if there is an import of CommonJS code in the Worker, which esbuild needs to convert to an
ESM import.
Fixes #4269
-
Updated dependencies [
ab95473]:
- miniflare@3.20240605.0