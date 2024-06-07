Skip to content

Minor Changes

  • #5878 1e68fe5 Thanks @IgorMinar! - feat: add experimental support for hybrid Node.js compatibility

    This feature is experimental and not yet available for general consumption.

    Use a combination of workerd Node.js builtins (behind the experimental:nodejs_compat_v2 flag) and
    Unenv polyfills (configured to only add those missing from the runtime) to provide a new more effective
    Node.js compatibility approach.

  • #5988 e144f63 Thanks @RamIdeas! - feature: rename the wrangler secret:bulk command to wrangler secret bulk

    The old command is now deprecated (but still functional) and will be removed in a future release. The new command is now more consistent with the rest of the wrangler CLI commands.

  • #5989 35b1a2f Thanks @RamIdeas! - feature: rename wrangler kv:... commands to wrangler kv ...

    The old commands are now deprecated (but still functional) and will be removed in a future release. The new commands are now more consistent with the rest of the wrangler CLI commands.

  • #5861 1cc52f1 Thanks @zebp! - feat: allow for Pages projects to upload sourcemaps

    Pages projects can now upload sourcemaps for server bundles to enable remapped stacktraces in realtime logs when deployed with upload_source_map set to true in wrangler.toml.

Patch Changes

  • #5939 21573f4 Thanks @penalosa! - refactor: Adds the experimental flag --x-dev-env which opts in to using an experimental code path for wrangler dev and wrangler dev --remote. There should be no observable behaviour changes when this flag is enabled.

  • #5934 bac79fb Thanks @dbenCF! - fix: Update create KV namespace binding details message for easier implementation

  • #5927 6f83641 Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: Clean pages dev terminal ouput

    This work includes a series of improvements to the pages dev terminal output, in an attempt to make this output more structured, organised, cleaner, easier to follow, and therefore more helpful for our users <3

  • #5960 e648825 Thanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: avoid injecting esbuild watch stubs into production Worker code

    When we added the ability to include additional modules in the deployed bundle of a Worker,
    we inadvertently also included some boiler plate code that is only needed at development time.

    This fix ensures that this code is only injected if we are running esbuild in watch mode
    (e.g. wrangler dev) and not when building for deployment.

    It is interesting to note that this boilerplate only gets included in the production code
    if there is an import of CommonJS code in the Worker, which esbuild needs to convert to an
    ESM import.

    Fixes #4269

  • Updated dependencies [ab95473]:

    • miniflare@3.20240605.0
