14 Jun 10:22
14 Jun 10:22
Patch Changes
-
#6025
122ef06Thanks @IgorMinar! - fix: avoid path collisions between performance and Performance Node.js polyfills
It turns out that ESBuild paths are case insensitive, which can result in path collisions between polyfills for
globalThis.performanceand
globalThis.Performance, etc.
This change ensures that we encode all global names to lowercase and decode them appropriately.
-
#6009
169a9faThanks @RamIdeas! - fix: reduce the number of parallel file reads on Windows to avoid EMFILE type errors
Fixes #1586
-
53acdbcThanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: warn if user tries normal deploy when in the middle of a gradual version rollout
-
Updated dependencies [
c4146fc]:
- miniflare@3.20240610.0