wrangler@3.60.3

@workers-devprod workers-devprod released this 14 Jun 10:22
Patch Changes

  • #6025 122ef06 Thanks @IgorMinar! - fix: avoid path collisions between performance and Performance Node.js polyfills

    It turns out that ESBuild paths are case insensitive, which can result in path collisions between polyfills for globalThis.performance and globalThis.Performance, etc.

    This change ensures that we encode all global names to lowercase and decode them appropriately.

  • #6009 169a9fa Thanks @RamIdeas! - fix: reduce the number of parallel file reads on Windows to avoid EMFILE type errors

    Fixes #1586

  • 53acdbc Thanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: warn if user tries normal deploy when in the middle of a gradual version rollout

  • Updated dependencies [c4146fc]:

    • miniflare@3.20240610.0
