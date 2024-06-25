-
Minor Changes
-
#5950
0075621Thanks @WalshyDev! - feat: add
wrangler versions secret put,
wrangler versions secret bulkand
wrangler versions secret list
wrangler versions secret putallows for you to add/update a secret even if the latest version is not fully deployed. A new version with this secret will be created, the existing secrets and config are copied from the latest version.
wrangler versions secret bulkallows you to bulk add/update multiple secrets at once, this behaves the same as
secret putand will only make one new version.
wrangler versions secret listlists the secrets available to the currently deployed versions.
wrangler versions secret list --latest-versionor
wrangler secret listwill list for the latest version.
Additionally, we will now prompt for extra confirmation if attempting to rollback to a version with different secrets than the currently deployed.
Patch Changes
-
#6118
1621992Thanks @WalshyDev! - fix: rollback in the case of a secret change, the prompt meant to show was not showing due to the spinner in an interactive env. It will now properly show.
chore: improve the view of
wrangler versions viewand change up copy a little for
versions secretcommands.
-
#6105
26855f3Thanks @helloimalastair! - feat: Add help messages to all invalid
r2commands
-
#3735
9c7df38Thanks @lrapoport-cf! - chore: Cleanup
wrangler --helpoutput
This commit cleans up and standardizes the look and feel of all
wranglercommands as displayed by
wrangler --helpand
wrangler <cmd> --help.
-
#6080
e2972cfThanks @threepointone! - chore: run eslint (with react config) on workers-playground/wrangler
This enables eslint (with our react config) for the workers-playground project. Additionally, this enables the react-jsx condition in relevant tsconfig/eslint config, letting us write jsx without having React in scope.
-
#6001
d39d595Thanks @penalosa! - chore: changes to how
wrangler devlaunches your worker, behind the experimental
--x-dev-envflag
-
#5214
05c5607Thanks @penalosa! - feat: Experimental file based service discovery when running multiple Wrangler instances locally. To try it out, make sure all your local Wrangler instances are running with the
--x-registryflag.
-
Updated dependencies [
7d02856,
d4e1e9f]:
- miniflare@3.20240620.0
- @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler@0.3.4