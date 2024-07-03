#6167 e048958 Thanks @threepointone! - feature: alias modules in the worker

Sometimes, users want to replace modules with other modules. This commonly happens inside a third party dependency itself. As an example, a user might have imported node-fetch , which will probably never work in workerd. You can use the alias config to replace any of these imports with a module of your choice.

Let's say you make a fetch-nolyfill.js

export default fetch ; // all this does is export the standard fetch function`

You can then configure wrangler.toml like so:

# ... [ alias ] "node-fetch": "./fetch-nolyfill"

So any calls to import fetch from 'node-fetch'; will simply use our nolyfilled version.

You can also pass aliases in the cli (for both dev and deploy ). Like: