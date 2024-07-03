-
Minor Changes
-
#6167
e048958Thanks @threepointone! - feature: alias modules in the worker
Sometimes, users want to replace modules with other modules. This commonly happens inside a third party dependency itself. As an example, a user might have imported
node-fetch, which will probably never work in workerd. You can use the alias config to replace any of these imports with a module of your choice.
Let's say you make a
fetch-nolyfill.js
export default fetch; // all this does is export the standard fetch function`
You can then configure
wrangler.tomllike so:
# ... [alias] "node-fetch": "./fetch-nolyfill"
So any calls to
import fetch from 'node-fetch';will simply use our nolyfilled version.
You can also pass aliases in the cli (for both
devand
deploy). Like:
npx wrangler dev --alias node-fetch:./fetch-nolyfill
-
#6073
7ed675eThanks @geelen! - Added D1 export support for local databases
Patch Changes
-
#6149
35689eaThanks @RamIdeas! - refactor: React-free hotkeys implementation, behind the
--x-dev-envflag
-
#6022
7951815Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: Fix
pages devwatch mode [Functions]
The watch mode in
pages devfor Pages Functions projects is currently partially broken, as it only watches for file system changes in the
"/functions" directory, but not for changes in any of the Functions' dependencies. This means that given a Pages Function
math-is-fun.ts, defined as follows:
import { ADD } from "../math/add"; export async function onRequest() { return new Response(`${ADD} is fun!`); }
pages devwill reload for any changes in
math-is-fun.tsitself, but not for any changes in
math/add.ts, which is its dependency.
Similarly,
pages devwill not reload for any changes in non-JS module imports, such as wasm/html/binary module imports.
This commit fixes all these things, plus adds some extra polish to the
pages devwatch mode experience.
-
#6164
4cdad9bThanks @threepointone! - fix: use account id for listing zones
Fixes #4944
Trying to fetch
/zonesfails when it spans more than 500 zones. The fix to use an account id when doing so. This patch passes the account id to the zones call, threading it through all the functions that require it.
-
#6180
b994604Thanks @Skye-31! - Fix: pass env to getBindings to support reading
.dev.vars.{environment}
#5612 added support for selecting the environment of config used, but it missed passing it to the code that reads
.dev.vars.{environment}
Closes #5641
-
#6124
d03b102Thanks @RamIdeas! - feat:
urland
inspectorUrlproperties have been exposed on the worker object returned by
new unstable_DevEnv().startWorker(options)
-
#6147
02dda3dThanks @penalosa! - refactor: React free dev registry
-
#6127
1568c25Thanks @DaniFoldi! - fix: Bump ws dependency
-
#6140
4072114Thanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: add extra error logging to auth response errors
-
#6160
9466531Thanks @sm-bean! - fix: removes unnecessary wrangler tail warning against resetting durable object
-
#6142
9272ef5Thanks @dario-piotrowicz! - fix: improve the
getPlatformProxy
configPathoption ts-doc comment to clarify its behavior
-
Updated dependencies [
42a7930,
7ed675e,
1568c25]:
- miniflare@3.20240701.0