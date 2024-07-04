/ workers-sdk Public
workers-devprod released this
04 Jul 16:26
Patch Changes
#6192
b879ce4Thanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: do not report D1 user errors to Sentry
#6150
d993409Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: Fix
pages devwatch mode [_worker.js]
The watch mode in
pages devfor Advanced Mode projects is currently partially broken, as it only watches for changes in the "_worker.js" file, but not for changes in any of its imported dependencies. This means that given the following "_worker.js" file
import { graham } from "./graham-the-dog"; export default { fetch(request, env) { return new Response(graham) } }
pages devwill reload for any changes in the
_worker.jsfile itself, but not for any changes in
graham-the-dog.js, which is its dependency.
Similarly,
pages devwill not reload for any changes in non-JS module imports, such as wasm/html/binary module imports.
This commit fixes all the aforementioned issues.