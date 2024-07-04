#6192 b879ce4 Thanks @petebacondarwin ! - fix: do not report D1 user errors to Sentry

#6150 d993409 Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: Fix pages dev watch mode [_worker.js]

The watch mode in pages dev for Advanced Mode projects is currently partially broken, as it only watches for changes in the "_worker.js" file, but not for changes in any of its imported dependencies. This means that given the following "_worker.js" file

import { graham } from "./graham-the-dog"; export default { fetch(request, env) { return new Response(graham) } }

pages dev will reload for any changes in the _worker.js file itself, but not for any changes in graham-the-dog.js , which is its dependency.

Similarly, pages dev will not reload for any changes in non-JS module imports, such as wasm/html/binary module imports.

This commit fixes all the aforementioned issues.