wrangler@3.63.1

@workers-devprod workers-devprod released this 04 Jul 16:26
wrangler@3.63.1
Patch Changes

  • #6192 b879ce4 Thanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: do not report D1 user errors to Sentry

  • #6150 d993409 Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: Fix pages dev watch mode [_worker.js]

    The watch mode in pages dev for Advanced Mode projects is currently partially broken, as it only watches for changes in the "_worker.js" file, but not for changes in any of its imported dependencies. This means that given the following "_worker.js" file

    import { graham } from "./graham-the-dog";
export default {
	fetch(request, env) {
		return new Response(graham)
	}
}

    pages dev will reload for any changes in the _worker.js file itself, but not for any changes in graham-the-dog.js, which is its dependency.

    Similarly, pages dev will not reload for any changes in non-JS module imports, such as wasm/html/binary module imports.

    This commit fixes all the aforementioned issues.

