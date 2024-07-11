-
Minor Changes
-
#4925
7d4a4d0Thanks @dom96! - feature: whoami, logout and login commands mention the CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN env var now
It is easy to get confused when trying to logout while the CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN env var is set.
The logout command normally prints out a message which states that the user is not logged in. This
change rectifes this to explicitly call out that the CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN is set and requests that
the user unsets it to logout.
Patch Changes
-
#5032
75f7928Thanks @dbenCF! - Adding client side error handling for R2 when the user tries to create a bucket with an invalid name. The purpose of this addition is to provide the user with more context when encountering this error.
-
#4398
4b1e5bcThanks @mattpocock! - fix: update tsconfig for Workers generated by wrangler init