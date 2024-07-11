Skip to content

wrangler@3.64.0

11 Jul 14:24
wrangler@3.64.0
Minor Changes

  • #4925 7d4a4d0 Thanks @dom96! - feature: whoami, logout and login commands mention the CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN env var now

    It is easy to get confused when trying to logout while the CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN env var is set.
    The logout command normally prints out a message which states that the user is not logged in. This
    change rectifes this to explicitly call out that the CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN is set and requests that
    the user unsets it to logout.

Patch Changes

  • #5032 75f7928 Thanks @dbenCF! - Adding client side error handling for R2 when the user tries to create a bucket with an invalid name. The purpose of this addition is to provide the user with more context when encountering this error.

  • #4398 4b1e5bc Thanks @mattpocock! - fix: update tsconfig for Workers generated by wrangler init

