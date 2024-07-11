#4925 7d4a4d0 Thanks @dom96! - feature: whoami, logout and login commands mention the CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN env var now

It is easy to get confused when trying to logout while the CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN env var is set.

The logout command normally prints out a message which states that the user is not logged in. This

change rectifes this to explicitly call out that the CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN is set and requests that

the user unsets it to logout.