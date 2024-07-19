/ workers-sdk Public
workers-devprod released this
19 Jul 15:02
· 2 commits to main since this release
Patch Changes
#6267
957d668Thanks @WalshyDev! - chore: add total module size to the logged table, this makes it much easier to see the total size of all modules combined.
#6244
e7c06d7Thanks @gabivlj! - fix: wrangler cloudchamber json errors are properly formatted
Updated dependencies [
779c713]:
- miniflare@3.20240718.0