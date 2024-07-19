Skip to content

wrangler@3.65.1

Latest
Latest
Compare
Choose a tag to compare
@workers-devprod workers-devprod released this 19 Jul 15:02
· 2 commits to main since this release
wrangler@3.65.1
810e36e
This commit was created on GitHub.com and signed with GitHub’s verified signature.
GPG key ID: B5690EEEBB952194
Learn about vigilant mode.

Patch Changes

  • #6267 957d668 Thanks @WalshyDev! - chore: add total module size to the logged table, this makes it much easier to see the total size of all modules combined.

  • #6244 e7c06d7 Thanks @gabivlj! - fix: wrangler cloudchamber json errors are properly formatted

  • Updated dependencies [779c713]:

    • miniflare@3.20240718.0
Assets 2
Loading