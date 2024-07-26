/ workers-sdk Public
workers-devprod released this
26 Jul 11:54
· 3 commits to main since this release
Patch Changes
#6312
67c611aThanks @emily-shen! - feat: add CLI flag and config key for experimental Workers + Assets
This change adds a new experimental CLI flag (
--experimental-assets) and configuration key (
experimental_assets) for the new Workers + Assets work.
The new flag and configuration key are for the time being "inactive", in the sense that no behaviour is attached to them yet. This will follow up in future work.
Updated dependencies [
b3c3cb8]:
- miniflare@3.20240718.1