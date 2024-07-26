Skip to content

Patch Changes

  • #6312 67c611a Thanks @emily-shen! - feat: add CLI flag and config key for experimental Workers + Assets

    This change adds a new experimental CLI flag (--experimental-assets) and configuration key (experimental_assets) for the new Workers + Assets work.

    The new flag and configuration key are for the time being "inactive", in the sense that no behaviour is attached to them yet. This will follow up in future work.

  • Updated dependencies [b3c3cb8]:

    • miniflare@3.20240718.1
