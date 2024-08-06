/ workers-sdk Public
wrangler@3.69.0
workers-devprod released this
06 Aug 15:59
Minor Changes
#6392
c3e19b7Thanks @taylorlee! - feat: log Worker startup time in the
version uploadcommand
#6370
8a3c6c0Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - feat: Create very basic Asset Server Worker and plumb it into
wrangler dev
These changes do the ground work needed in order to add Assets support for Workers in
wrangler dev. They implement the following:
- it creates a new package called
workers-sharedthat hosts the
Asset Server Worker, and the
Router Workerin the future
- it scaffolds the
Asset Server Workerin some very basic form, with basic configuration. Further behaviour implementation will follow in a subsequent PR
- it does the ground work of plumbing ASW into Miniflare
- it creates a new package called
Patch Changes
#6392
c3e19b7Thanks @taylorlee! - fix: remove bundle size warning from Worker deploy commands
Bundle size was a proxy for startup time. Now that we have startup time
reported, focus on bundle size is less relevant.