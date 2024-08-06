Skip to content

wrangler@3.69.0
Compare
Choose a tag to compare
@workers-devprod workers-devprod released this 06 Aug 15:59
· 2 commits to main since this release
wrangler@3.69.0
362bf34
This commit was created on GitHub.com and signed with GitHub’s verified signature.
GPG key ID: B5690EEEBB952194
Learn about vigilant mode.

Minor Changes

  • #6392 c3e19b7 Thanks @taylorlee! - feat: log Worker startup time in the version upload command

  • #6370 8a3c6c0 Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - feat: Create very basic Asset Server Worker and plumb it into wrangler dev

    These changes do the ground work needed in order to add Assets support for Workers in wrangler dev. They implement the following:

    • it creates a new package called workers-shared that hosts the Asset Server Worker, and the Router Workerin the future
    • it scaffolds the Asset Server Worker in some very basic form, with basic configuration. Further behaviour implementation will follow in a subsequent PR
    • it does the ground work of plumbing ASW into Miniflare

Patch Changes

  • #6392 c3e19b7 Thanks @taylorlee! - fix: remove bundle size warning from Worker deploy commands

    Bundle size was a proxy for startup time. Now that we have startup time
    reported, focus on bundle size is less relevant.

Assets 2
Loading