wrangler@3.70.0
@workers-devprod workers-devprod released this 09 Aug 07:29
wrangler@3.70.0
Minor Changes

Patch Changes

  • #6440 09b5092 Thanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: tweak the properties of the new Wrangler output file entries for better consistency

  • Updated dependencies [d55eeca]:

    • miniflare@3.20240806.0
