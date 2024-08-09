/ workers-sdk Public
wrangler@3.70.0
workers-devprod released this
09 Aug 07:29
Minor Changes
- #6383
05082adThanks @petebacondarwin! - feat: support outputting ND-JSON files via an environment variable
Patch Changes
#6440
09b5092Thanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: tweak the properties of the new Wrangler output file entries for better consistency
- miniflare@3.20240806.0