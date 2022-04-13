Skip to content
Notepad Next

Branch Status
master Build Notepad Next
dev Build Notepad Next

A cross-platform, reimplementation of Notepad++. Releases are available for Windows and Linux.

Though the application overall is stable and usable, it should not be considered safe for critically important work.

There are numerous bugs and half working implementations. Pull requests are greatly appreciated.

screenshot

Development

Current development is done using Visual Studio 2019 and Qt v5.15 on Windows. This is known to build successfully on Ubuntu 21.10. Other Linux distributions are likely to work as well. Other platforms/compilers have not been tested but should be usable with minor modifications.

If you are familiar with building C++ Qt desktop applications with Qt Creator, then this should be as simple as opening src/NotepadNext.pro and build/run the project.

If you are new to building C++ Qt desktop applications, there is a more detailed guide here.

License

This code is released under the GNU General Public License version 3.

About

A cross-platform, reimplementation of Notepad++

Topics

editor qt notepad desktop qt5 notepad-plus-plus qt6

Contributors 3

Languages